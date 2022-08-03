Materion: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (AP) _ Materion Corp. (MTRN) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $23.3 million.

The Mayfield Heights, Ohio-based company said it had net income of $1.12 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, came to $1.28 per share.

The supplier of engineered materials to technology companies posted revenue of $445.3 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $455.6 million.

Materion expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.50 to $5.90 per share.

