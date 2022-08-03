Is lack of defensive commitments cause for concern in Ohio State’s 2023 recruiting class?

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football had its second day of fall camp on Friday in preparation for the 2022 season. The Buckeyes’ second practice provided a glimpse at what the starting group could look like when Notre Dame comes to Columbus on Sept. 3. That sneak peek holds the answer to a question that pops up at every OSU fall camp: will the coaching staff lean toward experienced guys or the young and talented players who might have the higher ceiling?

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 16 HOURS AGO