Is lack of defensive commitments cause for concern in Ohio State’s 2023 recruiting class?

Ohio State football fall camp: What’s up with Jack Sawyer and J.T. Tuimoloau as potential defensive line starters?
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football had its second day of fall camp on Friday in preparation for the 2022 season. The Buckeyes’ second practice provided a glimpse at what the starting group could look like when Notre Dame comes to Columbus on Sept. 3. That sneak peek holds the answer to a question that pops up at every OSU fall camp: will the coaching staff lean toward experienced guys or the young and talented players who might have the higher ceiling?
As Miyan Williams and Evan Pryor compete for snaps in Ohio State football’s backfield, crucial depth builds
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football running backs coach Tony Alford wants to make a hard decision sometime during the season opener against Notre Dame on Sept. 3. The starting assignment is easy. TreVeyon Henderson locked up that job for three years by his third game as a Buckeye.
What’s the most interesting thing from Ohio State’s defense during the first two practices?
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football went through its first two days of fall camp in preparation for the 2022 season showing off some interesting things on defense. The Buckeyes are installing a new scheme under defensive coordinator Jim Knowles that’s been described as “safety-driven.” That means three spots for a safety room that already has plenty of depth, and that could result in a potential six-man rotation.
Ohio State football preseason practice: What we saw from the defense on Day 1
COLUMBUS, Ohio — As we look for signs as to how Ohio State football players will fit into Jim Knowles’ new defense, the first practice included on potential nugget. Freshman defensive lineman Caden Curry was not with his group in the pre-practice workouts that were ending as reporters were allowed out to the practice field. He was with a linebacker group that included Teradja Mitchell, among others.
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State football tabs 7 players as Iron Buckeyes for 2022
Ohio State football entered fall camp this week and is gearing up for the 2022 season. The Buckeyes also honored a select group of players from the 2022 squad. 7 players received the designation as “Iron Buckeyes,” a select label for only certain individuals. Ohio State listed the honor as awarded due to “Unquestionable training dedication, determination, discipline, toughness, leadership & grind.”
landgrantholyland.com
Ohio State men’s basketball lands in final five schools for Columbus Africentric’s Dailyn Swain
Just days after landing a commitment from Pickerington Central’s Devin Royal, the Buckeyes found themselves in the top-five on Friday for another talented Columbus player in the 2023 class — four-star small forward Dailyn Swain. Swain listed the Buckeyes alongside Xavier, Arizona State, Clemson, and Arkansas. While Ohio...
landgrantholyland.com
You’re Nuts: Who is the best Toledo basketball recruit in Ohio State history?
For this week’s iteration of “You’re Nuts,” we figured we would stick to the recruiting topic in honor of the big BOOM and verbal commitment from Pickerington Central’s top-100 recruit Devin Royal. Last week, we discussed the best Ohio State recruit from Cleveland high school...
Why Ohio State football kicker Jake Seibert is playing cornerback in preseason camp
COLUMBUS, Ohio — While Ohio State football players moving positions in preseason camp is common but notable, Thursday morning’s first practice included a true surprise. Jake Seibert received the exceedingly rare “CB/K” designation on the preseason roster distributed to the media. Sure enough, he wore No. 16 — not his usual No. 98 — and worked out with the cornerbacks in the drill periods open to reporters.
landgrantholyland.com
Ohio State men’s basketball player preview: Bowen Hardman
As August gets going and football season goes from a dream to a reality, we here at Land-Grant Holy Land are committed to giving the best possible football coverage. But also, the best possible basketball coverage as well. Similar to last season, we will be doing player previews and team...
Buckeye Report: Observations From Ohio State's First Fall Camp Practice
Brendan Gulick and Andrew Lind share their thoughts from the first day of camp at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center.
landgrantholyland.com
Bucketheads Podcast: Ohio State lands Devin Royal, is Scotty Middleton on deck?
Land-Grant Holy Land’s newest podcast, ‘Bucketheads’ takes you on a journey across the college basketball landscape every episode. The only basketball-focused podcast in the LGHL family of podcasts, co-hosts Connor Lemons and Justin Golba give the latest scoop on the Ohio State Buckeyes as well as all the other happenings in the college hoops world. ‘Bucketheads’ will be released every Thursday throughout the regular season and every other Thursday during the off-season.
Ohio State football’s 2022 championship hopes ride on the fledgling shoulders of second-year stars
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football fans could see a tidal wave of talent rising in the distance. Two elite edge rushers backed up by other future NFL difference-makers. A three-man cornerback rotation destined for stardom. A multi-faceted third-year quarterback, pro safeties and potentially a generational backfield talent. The...
