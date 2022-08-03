ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

newyorkupstate.com

Heat alerts expanded in Upstate NY as temperatures, humidity soar

Update: The heat advisories for Central New York counties have been canceled several hours early. Cloud cover was greater than forecast, which blocked sunlight and kept temperatures a few degrees cooler than expected, the weather service said. Syracuse, N.Y. -- Heat advisories have been expanded to include more Upstate New...
ENVIRONMENT
Syracuse.com

Farmers Almanac predicts snowy winter in Upstate NY, with ‘significant shivers’

Summer’s not over yet, but winter’s never too far away in Upstate New York. The Farmers’ Almanac released its winter 2022-2023 forecast on Wednesday, predicting a slushy, icy and snowy season throughout most of the Northeastern U.S., including annual Golden Snowball Award favorites like Syracuse and Buffalo. “Significant shivers” are also ahead, suggesting winter could be colder than last year.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Judge faces difficult decision at Syracuse woman’s sentencing (Good Morning CNY for Aug. 5)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 84; Low: 70. Thunderstorms today; hot weekend ahead. Forecast. HOUSE OF THE WEEK: If space is what you’re looking for, this 6,000-square-foot ranch home on 24 acres should fit the bill. It’s also got five bedrooms, an in-ground pool, a spacious family room (shown) and lots more. Take a closer look. (Courtesy of Monica Browning Photography)
SYRACUSE, NY
newyorkupstate.com

Upstate NY could feel hotter than 100 degrees; heat alert issued

Syracuse, N.Y. -- It could feel hotter than 100 degrees on Thursday afternoon in parts of Upstate New York as heat and humidity soar. The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for Central New York, the Southern Tier, and the Mohawk and Hudson Valleys, where the heat will be greatest. The advisory, in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., urges people to avoid strenuous activity outdoors and to seek shade or air-conditioning.
ENVIRONMENT
96.1 The Breeze

WNY Residents Will Pay More To Cross The Canadian Border

New Yorkers can finally cross the border into Canada, but the price has gone up. It's no surprise since everything (except paychecks) has been going up. The increase is specific to the Western New York area. The Niagara Falls Bridge Commission confirmed to WKBW that tolls are now $1 more to cross the border.
TRAFFIC
longisland.com

NYS Announces $15,000 Pay Increase to Attract and Retain Environmental Conservation Police Officers and Forest Rangers

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) and the Department of Civil Service today announced a $15,000 Geographic Pay Differential was approved for Environmental Conservation Police Officers and Forest Rangers located in the lower Hudson Valley and downstate areas. The measure will help the agency address recruitment and retention challenges for law enforcement in lower Hudson Valley and downstate regions.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
syr.edu

County Executive’s Aquarium Plan Faces Backlash In CNY

I’m reporting live from the Syracuse Harbor. The place where County Executive Ryan McMahon initiated a plan for a new aquarium last year. The Onondaga County legislators voted on Tuesday, and the plan was approved with a 9-8 vote. The plan has been met with criticism by residents as...
SYRACUSE, NY
WIBX 950

CNY Restaurant Calls Out Bad Reviewer & the Response Goes Viral

A Central New York restaurant called out a bad reviewer and the hilarious response has gone viral. Gino's Cheesesteak and Onion in Fayetteville, New York is known for more than just its delicious food. They are also known for their brilliant social media posts. The latest one comes from a bad review Frank left. He seems to like the 'decent food' but has a problem with the restaurant itself and the people who work there.
FAYETTEVILLE, NY
newyorkupstate.com

Syracuse named one of the 10 best places to retire — affordably

As rising prices disrupt many older Americans’ retirement plans, some may be looking for a more affordable place to live when they exit the workforce — such as Central New York. Syracuse has been named one of the “10 best affordable places to retire” in 2022 by realtor.com....
SYRACUSE, NY
Lite 98.7

Stay Cool By Floating the Day Away on 6 Lazy River Tubing Trips in New York

The dog days of summer have arrived. Stay cool by floating the day away on one of New York's beautiful rivers. Spend a few hours floating, swimming, and just hanging with your family and friends through the beautiful Black River Canyon for the day. You're even encouraged to bring your own cooler. With the stunning scenery and deep water, this is a self-guided adventure you won’t want to miss.
TRAVEL

