This starving dog named Winnie was finally found after roaming around for days with a plastic jar stuck to her head on the island of Guam. She wasn’t able to eat or drink anything and was malnourished and traumatized by the experience. When help arrived, the poor girl was so scared and was very hesitant to let anyone help her. After many failed attempts, her rescuers were able to successfully get close enough to gently trap her with a net.

ANIMALS ・ 22 DAYS AGO