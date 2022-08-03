ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Comments / 0

Related
PetsRadar

Best dry cat food: Quality kibble for all kitties

The best dry cat food is 100% complete and balanced and is a great way of offering your feline friend a delicious and nutritious meal that has all the vitamins, minerals and antioxidants they need to power through their day. But before we reveal which kibbles are worthy of the dry cat food crown, you may be curious as to whether dry or wet food is the best option for your kitty companion.
PETS
AFP

Rare white elephant born in Myanmar: state media

A rare white elephant has been born in western Myanmar, state media said on Wednesday, unveiling what many in the Buddhist-majority country believe to be an auspicious creature. Born last month in western Rakhine state, the baby weighs about 80 kilograms (180 pounds) and stands roughly 70 cm (two-and-a-half feet) tall, according to the Global New Light of Myanmar newspaper.
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
dailyphew.com

Dolphin Jumps Into A Boat At Sea And Kisses an Unsuspecting Dog

I must tell you that if you believed that falling in love, at first sight, was only a phenomenon that happens to individuals, you were sadly mistaken. Just wait till you hear the tale of an uncommon pair if you don’t believe me. The business MacGillivray Freeman Films, which...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat Breeds#National Cat Day#Wild Cats#Bengal Cat#Pet Owner#Incredible Histories#Asian#Japanese#Birman Height#Country Of Origin#Burma Rrb Birman#Kittah#Burmese Height
Maya Devi

Goat gives birth to offspring with 'human-like' features

A goat gave birth to a baby with a rare "humanoid" appearance in the Cachar district of the north-eastern state of Assam in India. This incident took place in Gangapur village in Dholai Vidhan Sabha Constituency in December 2021. Shankar Das, who owns the goat, was left stunned by the turn of events.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
Country
France
NewsBreak
World
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Cats
Country
Thailand
NewsBreak
Pets
One Green Planet

This Starving Dog Was Found Roaming Around With a Jar Stuck On Her Head

This starving dog named Winnie was finally found after roaming around for days with a plastic jar stuck to her head on the island of Guam. She wasn’t able to eat or drink anything and was malnourished and traumatized by the experience. When help arrived, the poor girl was so scared and was very hesitant to let anyone help her. After many failed attempts, her rescuers were able to successfully get close enough to gently trap her with a net.
ANIMALS
UPI News

Endangered giraffe born in U.K.'s Belfast Zoo

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- An endangered giraffe calf was recently born in the U.K.'s Belfast Zoo, the largest zoo in Northern Ireland. Ballyhenry, a male Rothschild's giraffe, was born this past Sunday, according to a statement from the Belfast Zoo. He is named after a town in a town Northern...
ANIMALS
pethelpful.com

21 Cutest Small and Fluffy Dogs

I like to share information about wildlife, animals, and pets—dogs in particular. Dogs have been our most loyal and devoted friends for centuries. Their affection and unconditional love can be understood from the famous quote of Josh Billings:. “A dog is the only thing on earth that loves you...
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy