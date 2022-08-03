ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kiwanis Club of Sarasota celebrates 100th anniversary by granting $100,000 to nonprofits

By Sarasota Herald-Tribune
In honor of its 100th anniversary, the Sarasota Kiwanis Club and its foundation provided $100,000 in grants to 28 nonprofit organizations for 2022. The gifts and the receiving nonprofits were celebrated at the Club’s meeting on July 22.

“Our Club is dedicated every year to giving needed funds through our grants process, as it is part of our mission to support nonprofits in our local community,” said Marla Doss, president of the Sarasota Kiwanis Club Foundation. “This year, as it is our 100th year as a Club, we committed to giving a total of $100,000 in grants. We are blessed to be able to support so many deserving organizations.”

A total of 28 nonprofit organizations were gifted checks this year, and at the event, each agency’s representative spoke about the difference the funding will make to their mission.

The charitable organizations supported included All Friends Network, Big Brothers/Big Sisters, Boys & Girls Clubs, Child Protection Center, Children First, Children’s Cancer Center, Early Learning Coalition, Easterseals Southwest Florida, Embracing Our Differences, Foundation for Dreams, Girls Inc., Heart Gallery of Sarasota, Manasota BUDs, and Manasota Solve Maternity Homes.

Also receiving support from the Kiwanis Club of Sarasota were The Mark Wandall Foundation, Mayors’ Feed the Hungry Program, Meals on Wheels Sarasota, Operation Eco Vets, Pines of Sarasota, The Players Centre for Performing Arts, Pregnancy Solutions, Safe Children Coalition, Sarasota School of Innovative Studies, Selah Freedom, Senior Friendship Centers, Sertoma Kids, SPARCC, and SRQ Medical Pregnancy Center.

The Kiwanis Club of Sarasota is part of a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world, one child and one community at a time. Kiwanis serves the city of Sarasota and the surrounding area by volunteering time and talents to raise funds for and participate in community improvement projects.

Kiwanis also provides financial assistance to young children and the needy served by local nonprofit agencies. For more information about the Kiwanis Club of Sarasota, visit sarasotakiwanis.org.

Submitted by Cindy Christo Brown

