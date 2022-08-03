Pro-Trump activists swamp election officials with sprawling records requests

Read on whtc.com
Donald Trump Just Asked a Wisconsin Lawmaker to Overturn 2020 Election Results as Jan. 6 Hearings Continue
Donald Trump is still trying to overturn the 2020 election, more than 500 days since President Joe Biden took the oath of office. Robin Vos, the speaker of the Wisconsin State Assembly, told WISN 12 that he heard from the former president last week after the state's Supreme Court ruled that drop-boxes for absentee ballots there are illegal.
A Trump-backed conspiracy theorist who won an Arizona GOP primary suggested his own election was suspicious
State Rep. Mark Finchem, who embraced QAnon conspiracy theories and marched on the Capitol on January 6, 2021, could soon run Arizona's elections.
Trump-backed challenger tries to primary Rep. Newhouse in Washington's 4th District
(The Center Square) – Four-term Rep. Dan Newhouse faces six Republican challengers in the deep-red Fourth Congressional District primary election on Aug. 2. Loren Culp, a retired law enforcement officer and the GOP's gubernatorial candidate in 2020, is a leading contender for the seat that Newhouse has held since 2014.
Kari Lake Cried Foul at Election Results. Then She Started Winning
When the initial votes in Arizona started rolling in Tuesday night and Kari Lake was trailing, she and her fellow MAGA allies resorted to a familiar election-night tactic: They cried foul.But overnight, Lake made up the ground she’d lost to Karrin Taylor Robson, her main rival for Arizona’s GOP nomination for governor. Now, on the cusp of winning the hotly contested primary, Lake and her allies found themselves squirming to explain how the election she was on track to win was still, somehow, as corrupt and fraudulent as they’d already claimed it was.“There is no path to victory for my...
With 100 days until midterms, polls show voters unhappy with 2024 presidential race options
With just 100 days to go before the midterm elections, new polls show that neither Democratic nor Republican voters are particularly happy about their options for the 2024 presidential race. Robert Costa is joined by Doug Heye, a Republican strategist and founder of Douglas Media, to discuss what these polls could mean for the November elections.
Republican Who Pushed 2020 Election Fraud Claims Accused of Election Fraud
Representative Lee Zeldin, the Republican nominee to be New York's governor, has been accused of ballot petition fraud and may not be able to have his name appear on the Independence Party line on the November ballot. Following the 2020 election, Zeldin supported former President Donald Trump's claims that the...
Chris Christie says 2024 presidential race will feature Trump, Cotton, Pence, and Cruz and force GOP voters to choose between 'the party of me or the party of us'
Christie said the 2024 presidential race boils down to a simple decision for GOP voters: dwelling on Trump's 2020 grievances or plotting the future.
Shock Poll: Democrats closing gap with Republicans ahead of midterm elections
A new poll has found that Democrats and Republicans are neck and neck in the upcoming midterm elections, with Democrats citing gun violence as their number one concern even as the economy continues to tumble. The Siena College Research Institute poll, conducted on behalf of the New York Times between...
Which party will win in the midterm elections, according to top election analysts
Poll analysts are widely predicting that the GOP is poised to take not only the House of Representatives but also the Senate. The new predictions come at a key point for President Joe Biden, who is faced with crisis after crisis and a Senate and House on the edge.
Trump-backed Arizona Senate candidate escalates election fears ahead of GOP primary
Arizona Republican Blake Masters, who earned Donald Trump's endorsement for the Senate race by embracing the former President's lies that he won the 2020 election, has turned to questioning whether the 2022 midterm election will be legitimate, as he tries to lock up support among the party faithful ahead of next month's primary.
Trump-backed Jan. 6 attendee who vowed to "decertify" 2020 could be Arizona's next election chief
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. This Tuesday, August 2, Arizona's Republican and Democratic primary elections will be held, and residents of the Grand Canyon State will be voting for everything from governor to secretary of state. On the GOP side, it remains to be seen whether the nominees will be far-right MAGA conspiracy theorists or more traditional conservatives — and the Donald Trump-backed MAGA candidates include gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake and secretary of state hopeful Mark Finchem, both of whom have been campaigning on the Big Lie and making the false claim that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Trump.
Meet the Trump-endorsed election denier looking to oust ‘a traitor’
Every Tuesday evening Republican Loren Culp lets rip with a live-streamed speech packed full of red meat.He makes addresses in person as well, at events that give him the chance to meet people and speak to them one-on-one.But it is at these regular Tuesday appearances, one senses, that the hardline, anti-abortion, America-first MAGA-chomping 61-year-old has most effectively distilled his message to voters.“Welcome to the show you guys. I appreciate you being here,” he says, in one recent stream, seeking to address the “disinformation” and old “smears” he claims are being leveled at him by opponents.“I want you guys to know...
Colorado election activists part ways with Mike Lindell-funded group
Two prominent Colorado activists are no longer part of an “election integrity” group funded by Mike Lindell, the MyPillow CEO, according to one of the activists. Holly Kasun and Ashe Epp, Colorado residents and co-founders of Colorado-based election activist group U.S. Election Integrity Plan, were two of the original staff members of Cause of America when the organization’s creation was announced in November.
thecentersquare.com
North Carolina elections board votes against allowing counties to scrutinize ballot signatures
(The Center Square) — The North Carolina State Board of Elections on Thursday opted against giving authority to county boards to compare signatures on absentee ballot requests and return envelopes to combat election fraud. Democrats on the state board outvoted Republicans 3-2 to deny a requested declaratory ruling from...
Washington Examiner
New voter registration data show GOP making major gains and surpassing Democrats in key states
EXCLUSIVE — Republicans are attracting more registered voters in states where Democrats have long held a registration advantage —reflecting one of many ways in which the current political landscape is tilting toward the GOP. Registered Republicans now outnumber Democrats in Florida, Kentucky, and West Virginia after years of...
Nevada Democrats hire socialist activist who harassed, called GOP gov candidate a 'garbage human being'
The Nevada Democratic Party reportedly hired a man who harassed and called GOP gubernatorial nominee Sheriff Joseph Lombardo a "garbage human being," even after Democrat Gov. Steve Sisolak condemned the individual's actions. The activist, Sean Navarro, is seen in a March video accosting Trump-backed candidate Lombardo, calling him "a real...
Trump-Endorsed Election Denier Mark Finchem Wins Arizona Secretary of State Primary
Finchem sought to overturn the 2020 election and was outside the Capitol on Jan. 6. Now he's a step away from running elections in a key swing state.
Two Republican women - a Trump critic and a devotee - await primary results
WASHINGTON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Two Republican women - one a critic of Donald Trump and another an outspoken devotee of the former president - awaited election results on Wednesday in Washington state and Arizona primaries that offer further evidence of his grip on the party.
NBC News
Analysis: Here's why Arizona is the nightmare scenario driving election reform
When politicians, legal experts, and activists say they’re worried that the forces behind Jan. 6th could successfully overturn a future election, the picture they have in mind looks an awful lot like what’s shaping up in Arizona. Former President Donald Trump's preferred candidates, who are closely aligned with...
Voters cast ballots in high-stakes Arizona primary races
Voters in five states are casting ballots in primary elections, and on the Republican side it's another test of former President Donald Trump's influence. In Arizona, there are several key races including primaries for the House, Senate and governorship. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O’Keefe has more.
