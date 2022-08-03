ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colonie, NY

104.5 The Team

Abandoned Since 2009, See Inside this Former Albany Convent

Built in the mid 1800's, the Kenwood Convent is a series of historic buildings that sit on over 75 acres off Southern Boulevard in Albany. It was also home to the Doane Stuart School until it relocated to Rensselaer County in 2009. The property has been entangled in legal battles for since the current owner filed for bankruptcy in early 2022. The property was most recently listed for sale $45 million.
ALBANY, NY
shelterforce.org

This Manufactured Home Park Will Soon Be Boat Storage, But One Resident Stays to Fight

The sun glitters on the blue waters of Saratoga Lake in upstate New York and refracts off the lines of bright white boats docked at a nearby boat launch and marina. The lake is located near Saratoga Springs, a longtime tourist destination in eastern Saratoga County that’s filled with all the hallmarks of a high-end vacation paradise—5-star hotels, a casino, golf course, racetrack, multiple entertainment venues, and the expensive and exclusive Prime Steak House. But luxury and scenery don’t convey a complete picture of the area.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Doc’s Restaurant to rebrand across the street

Doc's Restaurant exists at a special spot in Glens Falls. It's served fine cuisine for years at the Park Theater, which opened out of a theatre building long-closed and in need of repair. Now, its owners plan to move to another building given a new breath of life - right across the street.
GLENS FALLS, NY
Q 105.7

License Issues Close One Upstate NY Restaurant In Historic Spot

2022 has claimed another Capital Region restaurant in a year that has seen the shutdown of many favorite local eateries. From celebrity chef startups to multi-decade standards, it seems no restaurant is safe lately. The latest to close is a popular food truck turned brick-and-mortar in Saratoga County. The fast-casual...
GREENFIELD, NY
WNYT

Two new beauty businesses open in downtown Albany

ALBANY – Two businesses focused on inner and outer beauty are now open in downtown Albany. N.D. El’s Salon & Spa and Blessed Body Fitness now call 488 Broadway home. Clients can experience a wide range of services – including cut, color, manicures and pedicures and prom and wedding makeup.
ALBANY, NY
glensfallschronicle.com

Our August 4 front page

Resort Real Estate Issue Asking $31-million for Lake Placid estate. Hudson Falls builder; Lake George pastor. JG3 talks biz, ball & camp. Lake George biz: Less than 2021 but still ‘robust’. Cameron Woodard, SGF grad at Air Force Academy, chose jumping from airplanes. Tricia Rogers is newb ARCC CEO/President. Zander’s quick take: Glens Falls Planning Board meeting. Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!
LAKE PLACID, NY
glensfallschronicle.com

Hudson Falls builder; Lake George pastor

After 45 years running Hudson Falls’s Hilltop Construction Company, Tom Albrecht, 66, retired and swapped his title of CEO/President for Pastor of 147-year-old First United Methodist Church on Montcalm Street in Lake George. Mr. Albrecht says he’s answering a call “placed on his heart by God.”. Hilltop,...
LAKE GEORGE, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Will There Be Free Samples at the North East Cannabis Convention?

Are you a cannabis enthusiast? Are you looking to get cannabis or hemp-based products for your business? Or even see what new things are available for packaging the products?. Maybe a convention is the best way to check out all of the new products? Remember what a convention was? You might think that they are things that are only done in Las Vegas and that there must be showgirls and debauchery, but not at this convention.
ALBANY, NY
103.9 The Breeze

Stunning Mediterranean Mansion in Colonie w/Marble & Limestone

Check out this gorgeous nationally award-winning mansion in Colonie. This home sits on 3.8 acres with breathtaking views. It is over 6,800 square feet with 5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms, 3 fireplaces, and beautiful craftsmanship throughout. The floors are limestone, cherry, and marble. There is an open-air french kitchen. Take a look at the stonework on the terraces and the patio.
COLONIE, NY
Q 105.7

Capital Region TV is Losing a Legend

TV in Albany will never be the same. Long time NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Bob Kovachick has announced his retirement. Kovachick made the emotional announcement live on the air Friday with his co-workers Subrina Dhammi, Mark Mulholland and Paul Caiano by his side. Bob has been a staple on Capital Region...
ALBANY, NY
FUN 107

LOOK: Nearly $2.3 Million Pittsfield Home Looks Like the ‘Clue’ House

Remember the movie 'Clue'? It had that mansion you pulled up to in the beginning and you just knew something good was going to happen in it when you first saw it. Of course you did, because it was enormous. This Pittsfield mansion looks similar on approach and you know plenty of awesome stuff is happening almost everywhere in this gigantic place!
PITTSFIELD, MA
NEWS10 ABC

New rules at Gaffney’s are “working,” officials say

A bar in Saratoga is still a popular spot this summer, with new rules following a string of violence on Caroline Street. Saratoga Springs Public Safety Commissioner, Jim Montagnino, says heightened police presence and other new operating regulations have been working well at Gaffney's.
103.9 The Breeze

WATCH: Albany’s Central Warehouse Owner Speaks Out

More chunks of concrete fell from the Central Warehouse on Monday. One media outlet was there when more of the wall came crashing down:. A Times Union photographer was working near the 143 Montgomery St. building when at least one chunk gave way and crashed to the ground. A second piece of debris could be heard hitting the ground too.
ALBANY, NY
