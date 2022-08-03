8 burning questions as Rutgers football begins training camp ahead of 2022 season

Read on www.nj.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the borderT. WareTexas State
Mayor Says This is Despicable What We’re Witnessing in TexasTom HandyTexas State
McDonald's Employee Shot in the Face Over Cold FriesBriana BelcherBrooklyn, NY
Additional Pandemic Food Assistance BenefitsMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffThe New York ExclusiveStony Brook, NY
Related
JSBL Basketball – Shavar Reynolds Leads Stern’s Trailer to JSBL Championship in Star-Studded Final
MANASQUAN -- Like a lot of players in the Shore's preeminent summer league, Shavar Reynolds joined the Jersey Shore Basketball League in 2019 to work on his game between seasons of playing college basketball. After the league helped Reynolds improve himself for successful seasons at both Seton Hall and Monmouth...
Imposter pretended to be N.J.’s Cardinal Tobin on Instagram, Catholic officials say
The head of New Jersey’s largest Catholic diocese was recently impersonated on social media by someone who opened an account in his name, Archdiocese of Newark officials said. Cardinal Joseph Tobin, who has led the archdiocese since 2017, was impersonated on Instagram, although the exact dates the imposter account...
Indiana becomes 1st state to approve abortion ban post Roe
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana on Friday became the first state in the nation to approve abortion restrictions since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, as the Republican governor quickly signed a near-total ban on the procedure shortly after lawmakers approved it. The ban, which takes effect Sept....
Forecasters scale back hurricane season for NJ, nation
This hurricane season may be a tad quieter than initially projected, but it is still likely to be busier than normal, government forecasters and others say. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on Thursday trimmed their hurricane season outlook from a 65% chance for above normal activity to 60% and increased the odds of a normal season from 25% to 30% because of uneven sea surface temperature, including a patch of cooler water off Portugal. Parts of the Atlantic are warmer than normal, but the variability had forecasters “backing off on the higher end” of their predictions, said lead hurricane outlook forecaster Matthew Rosencrans.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
25% of New Jersey is now officially in drought status
Nearly a quarter of New Jersey is considered to be in a moderate drought as of Thursday. The area now includes most of Hudson, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Somerset and Union counties and part of Essex counties. It doubles the area from last week's report from the U.S. Drought Monitor. "Parts...
My 6 Reasons Why New Jersey is the Best State to Live In
And, with the help from you with these six. New Jersey, we are the butt of a lot of jokes in movies, social media, late-night talk shows, and more. I love living, working, and playing in New Jersey. For me it's where my daughter was born, it will always have special meaning. New Jersey has the best food, from pizza to fries, and everything in between. Have you ever had Chinese food in Florida, it definitely is not the same as having it here in New Jersey. (Now, we only tried two places in Orlando for Chinese food, that's not to say others aren't fantastic, it's just our opinion.)
Spotted lanternflies invade Jersey Shore beaches. Is that normal?
Armed with her black flip flop, Rose Crimaldi got to work Tuesday afternoon. The 53-year-old chef from Sandy Hook killed about 50 of the more than 200 spotted lanternflies she saw during a day trip to Atlantic Highlands. “First I screamed, then swatted them away with my flip flop,” Crimaldi...
A longstanding Sam Ash store in N.J. has shuttered
A longstanding New Jersey music shop recently closed its doors. Sam Ash of Paramus shuttered on July 20, according to NorthJersey.com. It was located at 50 Route 4. The store had been open for about 50 years, according to NorthJersey.com, and signage already has been removed in anticipation of a demolition.
IN THIS ARTICLE
There’s a new COVID variant on the CDC’s radar: Here’s what we know
The BA.4.6 subvariant of COVID-19 is the newest “variant of concern.”. It is present in at least four states that the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is tracking. Here’s what you need to know. What is BA.4.6?. BA.4.6. is a spinoff of the BA.4 subvariant of the coronavirus’...
Trains have had to slow down on this N.J. bridge since Sandy. A new span will replace it.
New Jersey Transit unveiled the progress of the new Raritan River Bridge this week, a structure created to withstand natural disasters like Superstorm Sandy. The current bridge, built in 1908, carries North Jersey Coast Line trains across the Raritan River between Perth Amboy and South Amboy. Due to damage caused by Superstorm Sandy, trains have been traveling across the bridge at 30 mph since 2012, instead of the normal speed of 60 mph, NJ Transit CEO Kevin Corbett said.
Crumbl Cookies continues N.J. expansion with new opening
Crumbl Cookies has opened its latest New Jersey spot. The cookie chain landed in Cherry Hill, debuting its first location this far south in the state. Crumbl’s new store in Cherry Hill opened Aug. 4 at 950 Garden Park Blvd. A grand opening ceremony will be held on Friday, Aug. 5 at 8 a.m.
Murphy heading to Israel this weekend for 4-day trip
Gov. Phil Murphy is headed to Israel for four days beginning Sunday to attend a series of economic development meetings, his office announced late Friday afternoon. The trip is being funded by the Center for Innovative Policy, a think tank with ties to Democratic governors. Murphy is slated to return to New Jersey on Thursday, his office said. Delaware Gov. John Carney, a fellow Democrat, is also making the trip.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
N.J. weather: ‘Drenching downpours’ possible on a very hot Friday
With heat advisories in place across much of the state as another hot and humid day grips New Jersey, forecasters say possible heavy downpours could lead to flooding Friday afternoon and evening. There’s also a shot of rain on Saturday and Sunday, in what will be another very warm weekend....
visitprinceton.org
Where to Find the Best Pizza In & Around Mercer County
If you've ever talked to a native Jerseyian, they'll tell you that we house some of the best thin crust tomato pies in the country. Whether it's take-out, delivery or outside dining on a beautiful day, check out the list below for mouthwatering slices!. Bonus: Dave Portnoy, founder of Barstool...
How ‘Physical’ star Lou Taylor Pucci went from N.J. to Hollywood (and back again)
Lou Taylor Pucci found himself in a career lull. But he had been there before. Having worked as an actor with roles in indie movies since his teens, there were often great parts, but always times when he was without a job.
The ‘World’s Greatest Train Set’ has found a permanent home in N.J.
It’s not often you get to see someone’s childhood memories brought to life. But, visitors to Liberty Science Center will get to experience just that thanks to a New Jersey man who fell in love with trains during an era when railroads were at the top of their game.
bestofnj.com
The Best Steakhouses in New Jersey – 2022 Edition
Steak is synonymous with success. When someone is celebrating a major milestone or achievement, they go to a restaurant and order a big, juicy steak. But the only way to get a truly exceptional steak is to visit a dedicated steakhouse. That’s why Best of NJ is putting together a list of The Best Steakhouses in New Jersey.
thelakewoodscoop.com
BREAKING: Parts Of Lakewood Now Designated As Drought Areas
Despite the recent rainfall in Lakewood, the northern part of town is now officially in a drought zone, according to the latest maps from the National Drought Mitigation Center. According to the map, several counties in Central Jersey, including the tip Ocean County, are now experiencing a “moderate drought,” while...
The first winter forecast for 2022-23 is out: See what the Farmers’ Almanac says for Pennsylvania and New Jersey
The hottest day of summer 2022 may be upon us, but the Farmers’ Almanac is already looking ahead to winter 2022-23. The almanac released its winter forecast on Wednesday, ahead of the latest edition’s release on Aug. 15. The almanac broadly calls for a stormy season in the eastern half of the U.S. and especially frigid temperatures in the North Central U.S., Great Lakes and Northeast.
Customers are stealing shopping baskets instead of buying bags, N.J. supermarkets say
Shortly after New Jersey enacted a strict plastic bag ban three months ago, employees at the Aberdeen ShopRite noticed something unusual — the store’s handheld plastic shopping baskets were vanishing. They soon realized brazen shoppers who didn’t bring their own bags and didn’t want to buy 33-cent reusable...
NJ.com
NJ
203K+
Followers
116K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0