Essex County, NY

Luzerne Campground at Fourth Lake – Luzerne, NY

While there are numerous DEC-run campgrounds in the Adirondacks, some are just in a class all by themselves, such as Luzerne Campground at Fourth Lake. It is hard to describe this gorgeous campground and truly do it justice. The lake here isn’t large but, the camping more than makes up for that in a quintessential Adirondack camping experience.
LAKE LUZERNE, NY
Essex County, NY
Hamilton, NY
Essex County, NY
Lake Placid, NY
mynbc5.com

Man accused of Plattsburgh homicide pleads not guilty

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Vincent Abrams, the manaccused of stabbing a Plattsburgh woman to death at her apartment, appeared in court on Thursday. Abrams, 44, of Champlain, NY, is facing several charges including robbery and 1st and 2nd degree murder in connection to the death of 44-year-old Melissa Myers in early June. Police say Abrams stabbed Myers multiple times.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
colchestersun.com

Police looking for missing Alyssa Corron, last seen in Colchester

Colchester Police are looking for Alyssa Corron, last seen at her home in Colchester on July 29, 2022. Corron is 17 years old with brown eyes and black hair. Her natural color is light brown. She is 5'2, 130 lb. If seen contact her parents or Colchester Police. Katie -...
COLCHESTER, VT
mynbc5.com

Man waving fake gun at South Burlington grocery store arrested

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — South Burlington police arrested a man waving what appeared to be a gun at a shopping plaza off of Williston and Hinesburg Roads on Thursday evening. Officers responded to the Price Chopper after 7 p.m. where they found 41-year-old Jason Breault brandishing a replica Ruger semi-automatic pistol. It was later confirmed to be a replica gun and not a real firearm.
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
glensfallschronicle.com

Hudson Falls builder; Lake George pastor

After 45 years running Hudson Falls’s Hilltop Construction Company, Tom Albrecht, 66, retired and swapped his title of CEO/President for Pastor of 147-year-old First United Methodist Church on Montcalm Street in Lake George. Mr. Albrecht says he’s answering a call “placed on his heart by God.”. Hilltop,...
LAKE GEORGE, NY
WNYT

Cheese tour coming to Washington County

If you love cheese, you can enjoy it and help support a local non-profit at the same time. Self-guided tours of artisan makers are available, with tastings at each location. Highlights include live music, hay rides and specialty menu items created just for the tour. Participants include the Argyle Cheese...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NY
Hot 99.1

License Issues Close One Upstate NY Restaurant In Historic Spot

2022 has claimed another Capital Region restaurant in a year that has seen the shutdown of many favorite local eateries. From celebrity chef startups to multi-decade standards, it seems no restaurant is safe lately. The latest to close is a popular food truck turned brick-and-mortar in Saratoga County. The fast-casual...
lakeplacidnews.com

The Good Bite Kitchen moves from Main Street to Sentinel Road

LAKE PLACID — The Good Bite Kitchen recently moved from its former location at 2501 Main St., next to Little Blue House, where owner Kayte Billerman operated the business for 10 years. The Good Bite is now in the space formerly occupied by the Kreature Butcher Shop at 6115...
LAKE PLACID, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Doc’s Restaurant to rebrand across the street

Doc's Restaurant exists at a special spot in Glens Falls. It's served fine cuisine for years at the Park Theater, which opened out of a theatre building long-closed and in need of repair. Now, its owners plan to move to another building given a new breath of life - right across the street.
GLENS FALLS, NY
103.9 The Breeze

WANTED: 6′ 7″ 300LB Man Accused of Grisly Murder in Upstate NY

Police say he killed a woman in Plattsburgh weeks ago and has been on the run ever since. The last time anyone saw him was over one week ago - heading possibly to Mexico. A 6' 7", 300-pound behemoth of a man, accused of murder in Upstate New York, has been on the run for weeks ever since police anointed him as the prime suspect in a stabbing murder back on July 14th.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
WNYT

Fort Edward man accused of firing gun after crash

State police have arrested a Washington County man after a road rage incident in Stony Creek. It all started on Hadley Road, where police tell NewsChannel 13 Shaun Newton crashed his van. They say he then got out and fired a long gun in the direction of a truck that...
STONY CREEK, NY
103.9 The Breeze

103.9 The Breeze

The Capital Regions relaxing favorites at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

