Exclusive: Missouri attorney general investigates Morningstar over ESG ratings

Read on whtc.com
Related
Alibaba raised $25 billion in 2014 in what’s still the U.S.’s largest IPO. Now, a U.S.-China fight could kick the Chinese tech giant off Wall Street
Alibaba's U.S. IPO in 2014 is still the country's largest, raising $25 billion. But a fight between the U.S. and China over auditing may kick the e-commerce giant out of Wall Street. Almost eight years ago, Alibaba founder Jack Ma watched as eight of his customers rang the opening bell...
CNBC
Chinese filings for U.S. clearance on investments doubled in 2021
Chinese investors roughly doubled the number of applications they made last year seeking U.S. regulatory clearance for proposed stakes in American companies, according to a new Treasury Department report. Part of the increase in filings was due to such withdrawals and refilings, along with increased case complexity that results in...
Vanguard Global ESG Select Stock Profits from ESG Leaders
It was a bit late to the party, but Vanguard Global ESG Select Stock (VEIGX) is having a blast so far. The fund launched in 2019—well into the ESG investing trend, which places as much value on environmental, social and corporate governance criteria as on financial measures when selecting stocks. Over the past three years, managers Mark Mandel and Yolanda Courtines, of subadvisory firm Wellington Management, have delivered a 10.1% annualized return. That beat the fund’s bogey, the FTSE All-World index, as well as the typical global large-company stock fund with an ESG focus.
Asian stocks higher as US-China tensions rise
NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks dipped Tuesday following another day of meandering trading, as Wall Street debates whether the market’s strong recent run is the start of a turnaround or just a temporary blip. The S&P 500 fell 27.44, or 0.7%, to 4,091.19 after drifting between a loss of 0.9% and a gain of 0.5% through the day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped even more, losing 402.23, or 1.2%, to 32,396.17, largely because of a tumble for equipment maker Caterpillar. The Nasdaq composite held up better but still slipped 20.22, or 0.2%, to 12,348.76. Treasury yields climbed...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
London Stock Exchange says Refinitiv costs and savings on track
LONDON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - London Stock Exchange Group's (LSEG) (LSEG.L) cost and savings targets for integration of data company Refinitiv are on track, it said after half-year results and the launch of a larger than expected 750 million pound ($911 million) share buyback.
Allianz shells out 140 million euros to shut U.S. fund unit after fraud
FRANKFURT, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Allianz spent around 140 million euros ($143.11 million) on restructuring to wind down a U.S. funds unit at the centre of a multi-billion fraud, the German insurer disclosed on Friday, an expense that added to a worse-than-expected 23% fall in quarterly profit.
Stocks stall on Wall Street amid latest corporate earnings
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks shifted between small gains and losses in morning trading on Wall Street Tuesday as investors reviewed the latest corporate earnings for clues on inflation’s continuing impact. The S&P 500 index fell 0.2% as of 11:18 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell...
Private school polish and big dreams: how Rishi Sunak became a contender for PM
“Let me tell you a story,” Rishi Sunak says in his soft-voiced campaign launch video, highlighting his status as the grandson of hard-grafting Indian immigrants. If he wins the race for No 10, the 42-year-old would be the first person of colour to be the UK prime minister, and the first practising Hindu, in a historic break with the past. Yet, in other ways, his story is as establishment as it comes: private school, PPE at Oxford, the City, the Tory party.
RELATED PEOPLE
srnnews.com
Tesla shareholders broadly follow board recommendations at annual meeting
(Reuters) -Tesla Inc shareholders voted for board recommendations on most issues at the company’s annual meeting on Thursday, including re-electing directors, approving a stock split, while rejecting proposals focused on environment and governance. Votes on three of the 13 proposals did not follow board recommendations, according to preliminary tallies...
What Private Equity Firms Are and How They Operate
Private equity firms have grown substantially since the 1980s and now manage more than $6 trillion in assets in the United States. Their presence has affected industries from hospitals to fisheries.
biztoc.com
London shares open lower as energy stocks weigh
- UK shares opened slightly lower on Friday, with energy stocks leading the declines, a day after the Bank of England raised interest rates by the most in 27 years. The FTSE 100 index ended flat on Thursday after the British central bank's Monetary Policy Committee raised its Bank Rate by half percentage point to 1.75% - the highest level since late-2008.
U.S. bond funds gain biggest weekly inflow in 11-months
Aug 5 (Reuters) - U.S. bond funds recorded their biggest weekly purchase in eleven months in the week to Aug. 3 on expectations that slowing growth would prompt the Federal Reserve to slow down the pace of its rate hikes to aid the economy.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lloyd's of London's Hiscox to provide insurance for Ukraine grain corridor
LONDON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Hiscox (HSX.L) is committed to a planned insurance consortium providing cover for ships travelling through a safe passage from Ukraine, its chief executive said on Wednesday, as the Lloyd's of London insurer shares plunged on a first-half loss.
Growth Stocks Have Rallied. Don't Go Too Nuts for Them, UBS Says.
Growth stocks are on quite a run over the past seven weeks amid anticipation the Federal Reserve might curb its interest-rate increases. The Russell 1000 Growth index has soared 18% since June 16, compared with a rise of half that for the Russell 1000 Value index. Higher interest rates hurt...
etftrends.com
Agriculture ETFs Gave Up 2022 Gains
Agriculture commodity-related exchange traded funds have given up most of their gains this year as speculators cut their bets on soft commodities, but some market observers argued that the low prices no longer reflect the fundamentals. The Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (DBA), which includes a combination of futures within several...
Comments / 0