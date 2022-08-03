General Hospital’s Chad Duell Drops a Chill Photo That Epitomizes ‘Cool’

UPDATE: Tony Dow is not dead. Despite an official statement posted by the Leave It to Beaver star's management, the actor, who is stricken with liver cancer, is still alive. TMZ reports that Dow's wife Lauren "believed her husband was dead" and told the star's management he had passed, hence the official statement that media outlets widely circulated. However, TMZ notes that, "he is still alive and breathing while in hospice care." ABC7 reporter George Pennacchio then spoke to Lauren and clarified exactly how this major miscommunication with the public occurred.

CELEBRITIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO