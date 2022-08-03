General Hospital’s Chad Duell Drops a Chill Photo That Epitomizes ‘Cool’

Read on soaps.sheknows.com
Related
‘The Young and the Restless’: Michelle Stafford Shares Goodbye Message to Makeup Artist Patti Denney
The Young and the Restless star Michelle Stafford is saying goodbye to a dear friend. The actor and the rest of the cast and crew bid farewell to Patti Denney. Denney worked as a makeup artist behind the scenes, making the Genoa City characters look like a million bucks. ‘The...
Marcus Coloma Reveals Why Nikolas Slept With Esme on GENERAL HOSPITAL
Fans were shocked — and a little disappointed — when Nikolas fell prey to Esme’s seduction on GENERAL HOSPITAL. This foolish move could destroy not only his marriage to Ava but also any attempts to repair his relationship with his son, Spencer. “It’s obviously a dark situation,”...
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Horror pics of Anne Heche’s fiery car crash revealed after Ellen DeGeneres’ ex is hospitalized with ‘severe burns’
ELLEN Degeneres' ex Anne Heche has reportedly been rushed to the hospital for "severe burns" after a violent car accident. Horror photos from the terrifying wreck show actress Anne Heche allegedly crashed her vehicle into a home on Friday which led to an explosive fire. Anne, 53, was involved in...
RELATED PEOPLE
GMA’s Robin Roberts makes huge announcement as she tells fans she is ‘leaving her happy place’ after lengthy absence
ROBIN Roberts is set to return to her role on Good Morning America following a lengthy absence. The ABC anchor posted a message on her Instagram - telling fans she is “leaving her happy place” as she confirmed she would be back on our screens on Monday morning.
‘Days of Our Lives’: How Old Is Kate Roberts?
'Days of Our Lives' character Kate Roberts is an important part of Salem, here are a few facts about the character and her portrayer.
Popculture
'Good Morning America' Host Reveals Divorce After 11 Years of Marriage
Rob Marciano and his wife Eryn Marciano are calling quits. After 11 years of marriage, the couple is divorcing. The Good Morning America meteorologist confirmed their separation in a statement to PEOPLE, telling the outlet, "The last couple of years have been very difficult. I didn't want this and tried to save the marriage, but we are sadly divorcing." Marciano added that his "focus now is on my kids," 10-year-old daughter Madelynn and 4-year-old son Mason.
We thought our little girl had a cold, then she started snoring – what happened next was like a horror movie
THE PARENTS of a four-year-old girl who thought she just had a cold revealed how their life soon became like a “horror movie”. Amy and Rob Owen’s little girl, Isabellah, first appeared unwell in the lead up to August 2021. Amy, 29, from Hartlepool, told Teesside Live:...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Evan Hofer Reveals What Dex is Really up to on GENERAL HOSPITAL!
Daytime newcomer Evan Hofer made his GENERAL HOSPITAL debut back in May as Dex, an eager go-getter who was intent on landing a job with Sonny. Shortly thereafter, it was revealed that Dex was actually working for Michael as a plant in the Corinthos organization!. In a new interview with...
Jennifer Hudson and Common? A dinner together just set off dating rumors
Are Jennifer Hudson and Common Hollywood’s newest couple? The award-winning artists sparked dating rumors after they were reportedly spotted on a dinner date. According to Atlanta Black Star, Hudson and Common were seen dining at a vegan restaurant in Philadelphia called Vedge. An unidentified source claimed that the outing was “cozy and flirty” and there was “lots of cuddling and giggling” between the pair. “Jennifer Hudson & Common… Interesting,” one fan tweeted, following reports on social media. “Not Common and Jennifer Hudson on a date in Philly. Alexa, play Mary J Blige, “We Got Hood Love,” another fan added.
24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin Dead at 74
24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin has died. He was 74. The actor passed away on Friday due to complications during an emergency surgery, the actor's manager Lisa Gallant confirmed to PEOPLE. In 2015, Itzin suffered a "major heart attack" during a Shakespeare performance but "came back only to continue...
Popculture
Popular Host and Comedian Reveals Cancer Diagnosis
Comedian Rhod Gilbert has been diagnosed with cancer. The 53-year-old Welsh television and radio presenter revealed his diagnosis in a Facebook post on Tuesday, revealing that he is getting treatment at Velindre Cancer Centre, a cancer center located in Wales. Gilbert did not disclose what type of cancer he has been diagnosed with.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘Law & Order: SVU’s Mariska Hargitay & Chris Meloni Are Officially ‘Back’ in New Behind-Scenes Pic
After months of waiting, many of our favorite TV dramas have returned to set to begin filming for a new season and that includes Law & Order stars Mariska Hargitay and Chris Meloni. Taking to Instagram with a new post, Hargitay officially informed fans that she and Meloni are back. Check it out.
What Really Happened to Brooke’s Leg on THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL
Fans wondering what happened to Brooke’s leg on THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL should know that the injury is quite real! Katherine Kelly Lang broke her ankle in real life, so the soap had no choice but to write it into Brooke’s storyline because the actress can’t walk on it!
Popculture
'The View' Loses Co-Host Due to Positive COVID Test
The View is down one co-host due to COVID-19. PEOPLE reported that Sara Haines tested positive for COVID-19 and, as a result, did not take part in Monday's episode. The publication also noted that Haines was one of the co-hosts who was on set when Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro-Cardenas received false-positive tests on the live show.
Popculture
Tony Dow Is Not Dead, 'Leave It to Beaver' Actor's Wife Owns up to Miscommunication
UPDATE: Tony Dow is not dead. Despite an official statement posted by the Leave It to Beaver star's management, the actor, who is stricken with liver cancer, is still alive. TMZ reports that Dow's wife Lauren "believed her husband was dead" and told the star's management he had passed, hence the official statement that media outlets widely circulated. However, TMZ notes that, "he is still alive and breathing while in hospice care." ABC7 reporter George Pennacchio then spoke to Lauren and clarified exactly how this major miscommunication with the public occurred.
My baby boy’s love of cuddles cost him his life – we’re devastated we had no idea
WHEN little James Thorndyke was born, mum Susie and husband Justin who works as a farmer, were overjoyed. Susie already had twins, four-year-old Oliver and Ethan, from a previous relationship and knew she wanted another baby to add to her brood. Susie, now 39, was 33 at the time and...
HGTV Star Nicole Curtis’ Drama With Baby Daddy’s New Girlfriend Exposed In Custody Battle
HGTV’s Nicole Curtis accused her baby daddy’s new girlfriend of attempting to gain information on her by reaching out to her ex-boyfriend, Radar has learned. According to court documents obtained by Radar, the 45-year-old Rehab Addict star dropped the bombshell as part of her ongoing custody war with her ex, Shane Maguire.
‘The Voice’ Singer Nolan Neal Dead at 41
Nashville-based singer-songwriter Nolan Neal has died. The 41-year-old former contestant on both The Voice and America's Got Talent was found dead in his apartment on Monday (July 18). Neal first came into the American spotlight during Season 11 of The Voice (2016), when he won a spot on Adam Levine's...
David Beckham & Romeo Look More Like Twins Than Father & Son in This New Photo
Click here to read the full article. Have you ever seen a post on the ‘Gram that caused you to do a double take so severe you nearly experienced whiplash? Well, that’s what happened to us when we saw this new photo of David Beckham and his 19-year-old son Romeo Beckham. David’s wife Victoria took to Instagram and shared a new snapshot of the father-son duo, who are basically each other’s lookalikes at this point. Don’t believe us? See for yourself! In the snapshot, which you can see below, David and Romeo sit side-by-side and smile brightly for the camera. As...
Comments / 0