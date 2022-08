ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton River Riders scored two runs in each of the sixth and seventh innings to rally past the Greeneville Flyboys 6-3 on Tuesday night.

Greeneville remains in third place in the Appalachian League West Division standings at 25-26, 10 games back of front-running Kingsport (35-16). Elizabethton is in fourth place at 22-25, 11 games back of Kingsport.

The Flyboys will host Bluefield in a doubleheader at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Pioneer Park.