Parents Claim Their Black Son Was Ignored By Big Bird At A Sesame Street Theme Park

Read on rollingout.com
just another side of the story
2d ago
Right, it happened in March but you waited till you found out someone else was seeing so NOW IT WAS RACISM! Money grab, AGAIN! Victimhood is alive and will in the parents of black children. Teaching your children how to make the Benjamin’s early, I see.
Reply(10)
41
Delbert Nordbrock
2d ago
need someone to di videos to see if white kids are trated same way. my guess is yes. defense attorney needs to be put in costume at trail
Reply
48
J.R. Parsons
2d ago
please move on.....my kids (white) were overlooked a lot 30 years ago as well as knott's farm, parades etc. One is a doctor the other a successful business man. They were not harmed by being passed by.
Reply
35
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Travel Channel said this is "Florida's Most Haunted Pub"Evie M.Florida State
Manatees Galore at Blue Springs State Park in FloridaThe Planking TravelerOrange City, FL
3 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
3 great pizza places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Where Can You Safely See Rare White Alligators in Florida?L. CaneFlorida State
Related
Theme parks were not meant for Black families: why racism at Sesame Place is part of a shameful tradition
From old Coney Island to the Bronx Zoo, parks excluded Black people and even put them on display to amuse white people
More Videos Emerge Of Sesame Place Character Ignoring Black Kids: Watch
After a clip of a Sesame Place character seemingly ignoring Black children went viral, more videos have surfaced of similar incidents as the theme park faces accusations of racism. More instances of alleged racism have come to light after a mother posted a now-viral video of her two Black daughters...
Black Kids Are Being Ignored At Sesame Place But Sesame Street Was Originally Created FOR Them
Sesame Street’s San Diego theme park, Sesame Place, became viral news after users disclosed alleged discrimination against Black children. Many fans don’t realize that Sesame Street was originally created for Black and Brown inner-city children. Read more about Sesame Street’s origin below. One viral video of a...
Jesse Jackson demands owner of Sesame Street theme park hires black board of directors and funnels money to African American businesses to make amends for 'racist characters snubbing black kids'
Civil rights campaigner the Reverend Jesse Jackson has written to Sesame Place urging it to hire more black executives and mandate racial sensitivity training carried out by black instructors. Jackson, 80, wrote to parent company SeaWorld some suggestions in the letter to remove the 'stain' of 'racism' after black children...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
Dillard’s Department Store Fires Employee Caught in Viral Video Calling Black Man ‘F—Ing N—’
A Black shopper in North Texas gracefully confronted an old white Dillard’s department store employee after the worker called him and his 10-year-old son “f—ing n——.”. In a video that has garnered almost three million views, the Black dad identified as Muhammad Karim, says he...
15-Year-Old Refuses to Give Up Plane Seat to Angry Couple
Should teenagers always go out of their way to accommodate adults?. Being a teenager isn't easy. It comes with a lot of hormone fluctuations, trying to find out your identity, and learning to navigate in society and within the world of adults.
White Woman Beaten Up After Declaring ‘Love’ For Trump In Possible NYC Hate Crime, Cops Say
Jill LeCroix claims three Black women brutally attacked her on a New York City bus after she said she had "love" for Trump. The post White Woman Beaten Up After Declaring ‘Love’ For Trump In Possible NYC Hate Crime, Cops Say appeared first on NewsOne.
RELATED PEOPLE
Mall Slammed For 'Racist' Display Showing Black Man Preparing To Be Hanged
The Galleria at Sunset Mall in Las Vegas, Nevada is under fire for what many are calling a "racist" railroad display. According to a news release from the National Action Network, per 8NewsNow, “community members are outraged that a racist train display showing a Black man being prepared to be hung was tolerated and allowed at the mall for hundreds of children, families & community members to see.”
Creative Wife Makes Hilarious Sign for Neighbors While Husband Redoes Lawn
A homeowner has taken the internet by storm with their unusual solution to showcasing their yard during renovations. In a post on Reddit's r/funny forum on Wednesday, Cynthia from southern Minnesota shared her solution to letting the neighbors know they're in the process of re-doing the lawn. With over 99,000...
Pastor T.D. Jakes Says Families Are Lost Because ‘We Are Raising Up Women To Be Men’
Pastor T.D. Jakes’s Fathers Day “Real Men Pour In” sermon is gaining traction because of his thoughts on the current state of families. The megachurch pastor said that families are being lost in contemporary culture because “we are raising up women to be men” because women basically aren’t living in their femininity.
WATCH: Chuck E. Cheese character facing racial discrimination allegations
A New Jersey mother made claims of racial discrimination at a Chuck E. Cheese restaurant on Twitter on Sunday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Black Child Isolating With Family After Being Traumatized At Sesame Place
One of the Black girls who was seemingly ignored by a Sesame Place character has been left traumatized and is currently isolating with her grandmother to regain stability, the family lawyer says. Sesame Place, a Sesame Street-themed amusement park in Philadelphia, is facing backlash after a clip of a costumed...
Essence
13-Year-Old Black Girl Becomes Youngest Person Ever To Be Accepted Into Medical School
Alena Analeigh Wicker will be attending the University of Alabama at Birmingham Heersink School of Medicine. Black girls really rock! While most teenagers are indulging in makeup, shopping sprees, and TikTok, this one teen is hitting the books and making history. At the young age of 13 years old, Alena Analeigh Wicker made history by becoming the youngest Black person – and the youngest person ever – to get accepted into medical school, reports News12.
International Business Times
New Jersey Mom Slams Chuck E. Cheese Mascot For Snubbing Black Child, Shares Video
Wayne, New Jersey-- A New Jersey mom is upset as a character at a Chuck E. Cheese outlet allegedly ignored her 2-year-old daughter. Natyana Muhammad shared a video Sunday that showed a costumed employee ignoring a Black girl while greeting other children. The mother said her 2-year-old child, Safa, was snubbed by the Chuck E. Cheese mascot.
Goat gives birth to offspring with 'human-like' features
A goat gave birth to a baby with a rare "humanoid" appearance in the Cachar district of the north-eastern state of Assam in India. This incident took place in Gangapur village in Dholai Vidhan Sabha Constituency in December 2021. Shankar Das, who owns the goat, was left stunned by the turn of events.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most millennials, especially Latinos and Black people, are staying close to home. What does that mean for economic opportunity?
More than two-thirds of young adults in the United States live close to the homes they grew up in, a new Census Bureau and Harvard University study found, with Latinos, Black people and those from low-income families who left home only moving a short distance away. According to one of...
I'm canceling my Disney World annual pass after 11 years. Here's why my family is finally done with the parks.
The parks are no longer worth it for our family. We're done spending thousands to wait in long lines, lose perks, and struggle with technology.
disneydining.com
Disney ignores Guest & refuses to respond after tragedy left her family unable to visit Disney World. Until a major news organization got involved.
A woman in New Hampshire was forced to cancel her disabled daughter’s dream trip to Disney World after the pandemic left the family unable to travel, but her attempts to reach out to Disney about her options when canceling were ignored–until a major news organization stepped in to help.
After Video Of Disney World Brawl Went Viral, Guest Involved Explains Bans, Arrests In Aftermath
Last week a video went viral showing a pretty massive fight between two families that broke out at Magic Kingdom. Videos posted by other guests showed two families involved in a fight that ended up clearing a space inside Fantasyland as other guests tried to stay clear. Now we have a bit more information about what exactly happened and what the results have been. Unsurprisingly, those results are arrests and bans from the property.
rolling out
Atlanta, GA
106K+
Followers
7K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT
Leading source of Black culture, entertainment, financial, and political Newshttps://rollingout.com/
Comments / 222