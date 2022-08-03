ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Parents Claim Their Black Son Was Ignored By Big Bird At A Sesame Street Theme Park

By R.O. Read
 2 days ago
just another side of the story
2d ago

Right, it happened in March but you waited till you found out someone else was seeing so NOW IT WAS RACISM! Money grab, AGAIN! Victimhood is alive and will in the parents of black children. Teaching your children how to make the Benjamin’s early, I see.

Reply(10)
41
Delbert Nordbrock
2d ago

need someone to di videos to see if white kids are trated same way. my guess is yes. defense attorney needs to be put in costume at trail

Reply
48
J.R. Parsons
2d ago

please move on.....my kids (white) were overlooked a lot 30 years ago as well as knott's farm, parades etc. One is a doctor the other a successful business man. They were not harmed by being passed by.

Reply
35
 

