Why This Recession Will Be Different From Any Other

‘We absolutely have too many people’: Ford ready to wield the axe as U.S. economy slips into technical recession
Ford CEO Jim Farley is looking to let go of staff as the industry faces harsher economic headwinds. Facing costly investments in electric vehicles, U.S. carmakers are following Tesla’s lead by laying off staff as the U.S. economy slipped into a technical recession. On Wednesday, Ford chief executive Jim...
The top economist who knew inflation would be a disaster says get ready for a bumpy recession ride: ‘Soft landings represent a kind of triumph of hope over experience.’
Larry Summers, former U.S. Treasury secretary, speaks during an Economic Club of New York event in New York on May 16, 2018. Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers warned on Sunday that there is a “very high likelihood” that the U.S. will experience a recession this year, as the Federal Reserve continues to battle inflation with interest rate hikes.
U.S. Headed for Massive Layoffs: Economist
"This is going to be a brutal recession," Peter Schiff told Newsweek. "I think it's going to be more of a depression by the time it's over."
U.S. May Be Headed for Recession—Here's How Long Experts Expect It to Last
Opinions differ on how long a recession could last. Several economists told Newsweek what to expect.
The economy right now is the Fed's 'worst nightmare' and there's a 50% chance of a global recession, Citi economist says
"The recent economic data has been the central bank's worst nightmare," Citi's chief economist said. He says it'll be hard for the Fed to fix low global demand and high inflation at the same time. Citi economists peg the odds of a global recession at 50%. The economic outlook isn't...
Stimulus Checks 'Likely' in Next Recession: Economics Expert
While the move is "likely," it would also be a "terrible" time for the government to be cutting stimulus checks, an economics professor said.
U.S. Recession Would Likely Impact White-Collar Workers, Economist Says
As the surge in inflation prompts fears of a downturn, economist William Lee has warned that entry-level and young professionals are most at risk.
The recession is already here–if you’re a woman
Gender inequities that existed pre-pandemic have been exacerbated. Women's labor force participation is plummeting and inflation is hitting products that are marketed to women twice as hard as those marketed to men. Is there a fact that seems obvious to you, but when you share it with someone else, they...
3 Things the Smartest Investors Do During a Recession
If a recession is looming, here's how to prepare.
Is the U.S. Economy in Recession?
The preliminary GDP (Gross Domestic Product) results of the U.S. for the second quarter, released by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) on Thursday, July 28, came with a drop of 0.9% in annualized terms. In the first quarter, it also showed a decline, in the order of 1.6% in annual terms, after the overheated GDP growing 6.9% a year in the last quarter of 2021.
Sure, We're in a "Recession," but There's a Far Greater Concern for Wall Street
U.S. gross domestic product has declined for two consecutive quarters, which most investors would say indicates a recession. The parameters that define a recession are actually much more complex. One telltale data point stands out as far more worrisome for Wall Street than the debate over whether we're in a...
FOXBusiness
Mortgage rates add to recession woes
U.S. mortgage rates dipped again after climbing the past two weeks, signaling recession jitters are taking a toll on investors and buyers alike as the housing market continues to cool. Freddie Mac's latest Primary Mortgage Market Survey released Thursday shows the average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is now...
FOXBusiness
Former oil exec warns recession comes alongside energy crises: 'Gas will exceed $5 again' soon
Joe Petrowski, former CEO of Cumberland Farms Gulf Oil Group, said on Monday that he is "absolutely certain" the United States will be in a recession. Speaking on "Mornings with Maria," he noted that a recession usually comes along with "every energy crisis," especially since energy is 7% of gross domestic product (GDP), the broadest measure of goods and services produced across the economy.
4 Signs We Are in a Recession (and 4 Signs We’re Not)
Recession is a burning hot topic right now, but the conversation around it is rather chaotic. Like so many issues, the state of our economy has become a partisan debate, with Republican officials...
CNBC
Americans are anxious about a recession as inflation cuts into their spending power
As experts debate whether or not the U.S. is already in a recession, many Americans are already bracing themselves for a downturn. Consumer spending may have a big impact on the U.S. economy in the months to come, according to UBS, which projects 40% odds of a recession in the next 12 months.
Bombshell Jobs Report: All Pandemic Jobs Lost Restored, Flipping Recession Script And Fueling Inflation, Fed Fears
The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY traded lower by 0.8% Friday morning after the Labor Department reported encouraging U.S. jobs market numbers from July. The U.S. added 528,000 jobs in July, beating consensus economist estimates of 258,000 jobs. The U.S. unemployment rate dropped from 3.6% to 3.5%, returning to...
EXPLAINER: How do we know when a recession has begun?
The U.S. economy has contracted for two straight quarters, intensifying fears that the nation is on the cusp of a recession — if not already in one — barely two years after the pandemic recession officially ended. Six months of contraction is a long-held informal definition of a recession. Yet nothing is simple in the post-pandemic economy. Its direction has confounded Federal Reserve policymakers and many private economists since growth screeched to a halt in March 2020 as COVID-19 struck and 20 million Americans were suddenly thrown out of work. One sector of the economy that has remained defiantly...
Fast Company
Call it a recession or not—the economy is very weird right now
With the news Thursday that, according to the government’s preliminary estimate, U.S. GDP growth was negative in the second quarter, the “are we in a recession?” debate is now in full swing. Many news outlets, including Fox Business, proclaimed that because this marks two consecutive quarters of negative growth, the U.S. has entered a “technical recession,” even as President Biden and his various spokespeople pointed to the fact that myriad economic indicators other than GDP growth are strong enough that the recession label doesn’t fit. That has led to accusations that the administration is attempting to change the definition of a recession for political purposes.
Elon Musk is doubling down on his recession forecasts, but sees some relief from inflation on the horizon
Elon Musk is doubling down on his recession forecasts, but sees some relief from inflation on the horizon.
