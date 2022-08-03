Residents Have Slammed Council Bosses For Spending Thousands On World’s Shortest Cycle Lane

Read on rollingout.com
BBC
Oxford City Council says HQ could be sold in cost-cutting move
A council has said it could sell its headquarters to save money. Oxford City Council hopes to rent out the first and second floors of its St Aldate's Chambers HQ. However, it said it could still rent out all of the property or try to find a buyer. An authority...
One-man’s shanty home: Hobo builds a 16ft makeshift wooden house on the Manhattan Bridge cycle lane using plywood, cardboard, a bike lock and a pail for the toilet
An unidentified Chinese-born squatter has built his own corner of New York real estate on the Manhattan Bridge. The man in his 50s or 60s, reportedly named 'Joey', made the tiny house of out plywood and cardboard. His 16 sq ft home on the cycle thoroughfare has no running water...
Don’t flush water down the toilet
Why does no one ever suggest that we flush the loo less often (UK facing drought in August following extreme heat, 25 July)? We don’t need to flush it every time. And if everyone flushed every other time they used it, we’d presumably save a vast amount of water and could perhaps avoid hosepipe bans. When I lived in the south of Egypt in 1979-81, it was standard practice to save water.
Las Vegas declares emergency, with less than 50 days of clean water supply left
LAS VEGAS — The city of Las Vegas has declared an emergency over its water supply after the Calf Canyon-Hermits Peak Fire, the largest wildfire in New Mexico history, contaminated the Gallinas River. The city relies solely on water from the river, which has been tainted with large amounts of fire-related debris and ash, according to city officials.
Employee Denied Pay Raise Gets "Revenge" on Boss by Getting Entire Department to Leave
Even though there are a lot of industries offering pay raises, salaries still aren't matching the rate of inflation which means that for most people, they're either making the same amount of money as they were before, or even less. That, coupled with the increased cost of living across the United States, and it being harder now for the average American to own a house than it was during the Great Depression, it's understandable why many folks are so concerned with receiving higher pay.
Disabled woman fined for using disabled parking space in Wales
Space allocated to Cardiff woman’s flat is inaccessible, so she uses one reserved for disabled visitors
See what researchers found when they tested a bottle of Fiji Water against a glass of tap water.
Is bottled water REALLY all that bad?
Passengers spent 2 hours flying at low altitude because the plane took off with too much fuel, reports say
A Vueling flight flew at low altitude for two hours over a fuel issue, The Independent reported. Twitter users said the plane was carrying too much fuel and had to burn it off. It returned to London's Gatwick Airport after circling for two hours, according to flight data. Passengers had...
The Worst Cities to Live As Climate Change Gets Worse
2021 was the world’s sixth-warmest year on record, according to the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. This was an improvement over 2019 and 2020, which ranked among the top three warmest on record, but it wasn’t cause for celebration. The ocean heat content – a measure of the amount of heat stored in the […]
Court to hear last-minute appeal in Archie Battersbee case
Court of appeal to consider request by UN body to review plan to switch off life support treatment for 12-year-old in a coma
LAW・
Airbnb Catches Heat Over Former Slave Cabins Being Advertised As Rentals
Airbnb has come under major scrutiny recently after some listings proudly boasted about being built on the grounds of former slave cabins.
Ancient treasures emerge from sinking reservoir in heatwave: Rocks that were intentionally marked by prehistoric Britons up to 6,000 years ago are found as water level drops
Low water levels brought on by the hot weather have uncovered prehistoric treasures in a reservoir in Cornwall. Features known as cup-marked stones - made intentionally by ancient Britons - were re-discovered this month at Stithians Reservoir near Falmouth. The mysterious markings are believed to date from at least the...
Hunters will be allowed to shoot deer at night as population numbers surge to two million
Rules on shooting wild deer will be relaxed to control their surging numbers and protect trees. The country’s deer population has increased from 450,000 in the 1970s to two million today – its highest level for 1,000 years. In light of the soaring numbers, ministers are proposing to...
This is the only red diamond on public display anywhere in the world and it is located in the U.S.
The DeYoung Red Diamond on displayPhoto by MBisanz; CC-BY-SA-3.0 The DeYoung Red Diamond is one of the largest natural red diamonds that exist in the world. It is the third-largest red diamond in the world.
I'm an American living in Ireland. Here are 12 things I miss about the US.
I moved from the US to Ireland three years ago, and I miss a lot of things about America. Some things baffled me, like the shortage of public restrooms and a lack of screened windows. I also miss 24/7 convenience stores, American food options, and larger apartments.
Couple who couldn't afford a house in the UK buy an entire French village for just £22k
A British couple came up with a creative solution to the soaring costs of UK property – they snapped up a French village instead. As of March 2022, the average UK house price was £278,000, an increase of £24,000 VS last year. Like most people, Paul Mappley and Yip Ward simply couldn't afford to get on the UK property ladder. Ward said that the prospect of buying somewhere "tiny" for more than £250,000 in the UK was "never on the table".The landscape gardeners from Tunbridge Wells, Kent, headed to France where they found the historic hamlet of La Busliere,...
One Green Planet
Mexico Experiences Dangerous Drought While Companies like Coca-Cola and Heineken Take Billions of Liters of Water From Public Reservoirs
Mexico is experiencing a dangerous drought as drink companies continue to use billions of liters of water. The drought in Northern Mexico is so bad that taps are dry in the city of Monterrey. Pipas, or water delivery trucks, are the only way for the community to get water. As many people can’t afford water bottles, the public is growing increasingly angry at companies like Coca-Cola and Heineken that are taking billions of liters of water from public reservoirs, according to a Guardian piece.
The Welshman who accidentally threw out 8,000 Bitcoin in 2013 is mounting an $11 million campaign to get it back
Venture capitalists back the mother of all dumpster dives.
I hired a black car and was then fined £60 for driving a white one
My insurer recently provided me with a hire car from Enterprise after an accident. I soon received a £60 penalty charge notice (PCN) for driving in a bus lane in Aberdeen. Not only can I prove I wasn’t in Scotland, the photo on the PCN shows a completely different car. I’ve appealed against the fine, but Enterprise has already deducted a £35 administration fee for providing Aberdeen council with my details. The local branch can’t help, there’s no phone number for contesting the fee, and my email hasn’t been answered.
CARS・
British teenager left partially paralysed after bison attack in US nature reserve
Amelia Dean, 19, was attacked by the animal while hiking with a friend through Custer State Park, South Dakota
