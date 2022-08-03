ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

PHOTOS: Local collective launches handmade, curated wedding concept featuring 20 local female artisans

By Trevor Dickerson
 2 days ago
northernvirginiamag.com

The Largest County Fair in Virginia Features an Open Rodeo for Amateurs

The Prince William County Fair gives amateur bull riders a shot at stardom. As the largest county fair in the state of Virginia, the Prince William County Fair will have an abundance of attractions, from a tractor pull to a petting zoo to a demolition derby. But one event stands out as the quintessential fair experience: bull riding.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
rvahub.com

Weekend Radar: Moonlight Ride, AVAIL, Dragon Boats, Black Widow Tryouts

It’s not too late to sign-up and ride with hundreds of others. Get back into the saddle little buckaroo. Along with the 8-mile Ride, the 3-mile Family Ride, and virtual option, the Virginia Credit Union Moonlight Ride has something for everyone! Upon finishing your ride back at Sports Backers Stadium, celebrate at the Post-Ride Party with music, refreshments, and a soft drink or beer. Whether you join us for the in-person festivities or choose to ride your own route, all participants will receive a commemorative event shirt, bike lights, goodie bag, and more!
RICHMOND, VA
rvahub.com

U of R’s Modlin Center for the Arts announces 2022-2023 season

The University of Richmond’s Modlin Center for the Arts has announced its 2022-2023 season, and has announced that it is being even more intentional than ever in offering a diverse program of artists, emphasizing BIPOC and women-led companies to share its stages and classrooms this season. The University of...
RICHMOND, VA
rvahub.com

Forest Hill Antique Closing

Get your antiques at a discount before the doors close for good. Follow them on Facebook to keep track of their last days. Will you help support independent, local journalism?. We need your help. RVAHub is a small, independent publication, and we depend on our readers to help us provide a vital community service. If you enjoy our content, would you consider a donation as small as $5? We would be immensely grateful! Interested in advertising your business, organization, or event? Get the details here.
RICHMOND, VA
kisswtlz.com

Tamela and David Mann Announce Their 2022 Overcomer Mann Family Tour

Tamela & David Mann are packing up the family and hitting the road. They are going on the Overcomer Tour and taking their son, David Mann, Jr, and two daughters La’Tia and Tiffany Mann. The evening will include music, comedy and family entertainment. David Mann, Jr will be the DJ for the evening, dad will do comedy, La’Tia and Tiffany will perform new music and mom, Tamela is the headliner. The tour kicks off on September 2nd in Richmond, Virginia and ends on November 4th in Austin, Texas.
RICHMOND, VA
rvahub.com

Reggae to Soothe Your Sunday Soul at Music in the Park

One of RVA’s best kept secrets in the wonderful world of Reggae sounds. MITP is proud to introduce you to Unity Sound Reggae Band. Classic, old-school Reggae is the template here. Perfect for a sultry August evening. This Sunday, Forest Hill Park at 6 PM and it’s free as always.
RICHMOND, VA
wfxrtv.com

‘Granby Street’: Song for Virginia journalist killed in shooting gets national recognition

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Virginian-Pilot reporter Sierra Jenkins became the headline when a gunman opened fire outside a Granby Street nightclub back in March. Twenty-five-year-old Jenkins, 24-year-old Maquel Andrews, and 25-year-old Malik Harris were killed in what police say started as a disturbance over a spilled drink. Quinay Gatling,...
styleweekly.com

Goin' to California

Some of Richmond’s former Confederate statues will soon be on the march again, this time to sunny La La land. Richmond’s removed Confederate statues now belong to the Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia, which is currently negotiating, along with Bill Martin of The Valentine museum, for four or five statues to be placed on loan for the exhibition “Monuments,” co-organized by LAXART, a Los Angeles-based nonprofit arts organization, and the Museum of Contemporary Art Los Angeles (MOCA).
RICHMOND, VA
northernvirginiamag.com

These Bakeries Have the Best Fresh-Baked Chocolate Chip Cookies in Northern Virginia

When you’re craving sweets, nothing beats a fresh, warm cookie straight out of the oven. August 4 is National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day. We rounded up five of the best bakeries in the area to grab the gooey, rich chocolatey goodness perfect for your next sweets craving. Bakeshop. Bakeshop...
Rappahannock Record

Nancy Travers signs off to listeners after nearly 40 years on the airwaves

There are probably very few people who truly fulfill their destiny and purpose and work the career they are born to do. Nancy Travers, however, is one of those very few. After nearly 40 years of speaking to listeners in the Hampton Roads, the Outer Banks, the greater Richmond area, and of course, the Northern Neck, she will leave behind a legacy of serving communities with dedication to providing news, music and a smile listeners could hear through their radio speakers each and every morning.
RICHMOND, VA
cutoday.info

Virginia CU’s Request to Expand FOM is Rejected by Commission

RICHMOND, Va.–The Virginia State Corporation Commission has ruled against Virginia Credit Union, saying it cannot expand its membership to the Medical Society of Virginia. The ruling is the latest move resolving a three-year battle between Virginia Credit Union and the Virginia Bankers Association and several community banks in the state.
RICHMOND, VA
WFXR

Safety, health concerns lead to increase in Virginia homeschooling students

(WFXR) — Fall is quickly approaching, which means students are preparing to trade pool days for pencils. However, for the millions of homeschooled students across the U.S., going back to school looks a little different. According to Yvonne Bunn, the director of home school support and government affairs for the Home Educators Association of Virginia, […]
VIRGINIA STATE

