PHOTOS: Local collective launches handmade, curated wedding concept featuring 20 local female artisans

The 10 Best Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
3 great pizza places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Video, audio, and records being released of Richmond Police tear gassing BLM protestors in June 2020KnowGoodWriterRichmond, VA
Popular Virginia ice cream chain closes one location and opens anotherKristen WaltersVirginia State
A List of the Best All-You-Can-Eat Restaurants in VirginiaTravel MavenVirginia State
rvahub.com
MEDARVA Foundation opens interactive medical science learning space at Short Pump Town Center
The center, open through the end of August, will let visitors learn about human anatomy, surgery, and the MEDARVA Foundation’s work to support scientific research and medical access in Central Virginia. The MEDARVA Foundation has opened Surgeon Immersion, an experiential center at Short Pump Town Center, during the month...
Richmond bakery provides young adults with ingredients of a new career
One Westover Hills bakery is baking up a way for young adults with special abilities to start a career thanks to a program endorsed by the Virginia Department of Education.
rvahub.com
The Community Foundation invests over $4.6 million in local nonprofits, programs in Greater Richmond
“At a time when local residents are dealing with the challenges of increased housing costs, limited childcare availability, higher grocery bills, and much more, we are enormously grateful for our nonprofit partners that provide critical programs and services to support economic mobility,” said Scott Blackwell, Chief Community Impact Officer.
northernvirginiamag.com
The Largest County Fair in Virginia Features an Open Rodeo for Amateurs
The Prince William County Fair gives amateur bull riders a shot at stardom. As the largest county fair in the state of Virginia, the Prince William County Fair will have an abundance of attractions, from a tractor pull to a petting zoo to a demolition derby. But one event stands out as the quintessential fair experience: bull riding.
40th Annual Carytown Watermelon festival returns to Richmond
The 40th Annual Carytown Watermelon Festival returns to Richmond Sunday, August 14. Sponsored by Publix, the festival will begin bright and early at 10 a.m. and will carry on throughout the day before ending at 6 p.m.
rvahub.com
Weekend Radar: Moonlight Ride, AVAIL, Dragon Boats, Black Widow Tryouts
It’s not too late to sign-up and ride with hundreds of others. Get back into the saddle little buckaroo. Along with the 8-mile Ride, the 3-mile Family Ride, and virtual option, the Virginia Credit Union Moonlight Ride has something for everyone! Upon finishing your ride back at Sports Backers Stadium, celebrate at the Post-Ride Party with music, refreshments, and a soft drink or beer. Whether you join us for the in-person festivities or choose to ride your own route, all participants will receive a commemorative event shirt, bike lights, goodie bag, and more!
This huge wall of whisky can be found at a Virginia shopping mall
Learn more about Mac McCormack , his restaurants, and ascension to the top of the Virginia bourbon scene on this week's episode of Eat It, Virginia!
rvahub.com
U of R’s Modlin Center for the Arts announces 2022-2023 season
The University of Richmond’s Modlin Center for the Arts has announced its 2022-2023 season, and has announced that it is being even more intentional than ever in offering a diverse program of artists, emphasizing BIPOC and women-led companies to share its stages and classrooms this season. The University of...
rvahub.com
Forest Hill Antique Closing
Forest Hill Antique Closing

Get your antiques at a discount before the doors close for good. Follow them on Facebook to keep track of their last days.
kisswtlz.com
Tamela and David Mann Announce Their 2022 Overcomer Mann Family Tour
Tamela & David Mann are packing up the family and hitting the road. They are going on the Overcomer Tour and taking their son, David Mann, Jr, and two daughters La’Tia and Tiffany Mann. The evening will include music, comedy and family entertainment. David Mann, Jr will be the DJ for the evening, dad will do comedy, La’Tia and Tiffany will perform new music and mom, Tamela is the headliner. The tour kicks off on September 2nd in Richmond, Virginia and ends on November 4th in Austin, Texas.
rvahub.com
Richmond Kiwanis Foundation donates $50,000 toward playrooms at Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU
Richmond Kiwanis Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the Kiwanis Club of Richmond, has announced a donation of $50,000 to support the playrooms that will be a part of the Wonder Tower, the new inpatient pediatric hospital at the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU. The age-appropriate playrooms will be...
rvahub.com
Reggae to Soothe Your Sunday Soul at Music in the Park
One of RVA’s best kept secrets in the wonderful world of Reggae sounds. MITP is proud to introduce you to Unity Sound Reggae Band. Classic, old-school Reggae is the template here. Perfect for a sultry August evening. This Sunday, Forest Hill Park at 6 PM and it’s free as always.
Henrico Recreation and Parks director out after just 3 months on the job
The new director of Henrico County’s Recreation and Parks division is out after just three months on the job. Patrick Nalley, who was appointed to the role April 27, resigned July 28, Henrico County Manager John Vithoulkas confirmed to the Citizen. Nalley was escorted from his office that day, according to multiple sources who witnessed his exit.
wfxrtv.com
‘Granby Street’: Song for Virginia journalist killed in shooting gets national recognition
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Virginian-Pilot reporter Sierra Jenkins became the headline when a gunman opened fire outside a Granby Street nightclub back in March. Twenty-five-year-old Jenkins, 24-year-old Maquel Andrews, and 25-year-old Malik Harris were killed in what police say started as a disturbance over a spilled drink. Quinay Gatling,...
styleweekly.com
Goin' to California
Some of Richmond’s former Confederate statues will soon be on the march again, this time to sunny La La land. Richmond’s removed Confederate statues now belong to the Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia, which is currently negotiating, along with Bill Martin of The Valentine museum, for four or five statues to be placed on loan for the exhibition “Monuments,” co-organized by LAXART, a Los Angeles-based nonprofit arts organization, and the Museum of Contemporary Art Los Angeles (MOCA).
northernvirginiamag.com
These Bakeries Have the Best Fresh-Baked Chocolate Chip Cookies in Northern Virginia
When you’re craving sweets, nothing beats a fresh, warm cookie straight out of the oven. August 4 is National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day. We rounded up five of the best bakeries in the area to grab the gooey, rich chocolatey goodness perfect for your next sweets craving. Bakeshop. Bakeshop...
‘We are deeply sorry’: Virginia school district apologizes for logo resembling swastika
HANOVER, Va. — The logo designed for a professional development conference in a Virginia school district sparked outrage online and has prompted an apology after many said that the image looked like a swastika. The image, which was intended to portray four hands and arms grasping together in a...
Rappahannock Record
Nancy Travers signs off to listeners after nearly 40 years on the airwaves
There are probably very few people who truly fulfill their destiny and purpose and work the career they are born to do. Nancy Travers, however, is one of those very few. After nearly 40 years of speaking to listeners in the Hampton Roads, the Outer Banks, the greater Richmond area, and of course, the Northern Neck, she will leave behind a legacy of serving communities with dedication to providing news, music and a smile listeners could hear through their radio speakers each and every morning.
cutoday.info
Virginia CU’s Request to Expand FOM is Rejected by Commission
RICHMOND, Va.–The Virginia State Corporation Commission has ruled against Virginia Credit Union, saying it cannot expand its membership to the Medical Society of Virginia. The ruling is the latest move resolving a three-year battle between Virginia Credit Union and the Virginia Bankers Association and several community banks in the state.
Safety, health concerns lead to increase in Virginia homeschooling students
(WFXR) — Fall is quickly approaching, which means students are preparing to trade pool days for pencils. However, for the millions of homeschooled students across the U.S., going back to school looks a little different. According to Yvonne Bunn, the director of home school support and government affairs for the Home Educators Association of Virginia, […]
