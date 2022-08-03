12 Things To Bring To Beartrap Summer Music Festival

Read on kisscasper.com
Casper Toy Store Is Hosting a LEGO Building Contest for Kids
If you have children that love playing and building with LEGO bricks, this is their chance to show off their building skills. Downtown Casper toy store, Toy Town, is hosting a LEGO Contest for multiple age groups and plenty of prizes on the line!. Get ready for the ToyTown LEGO...
k2radio.com
New ‘Eat All Day’ Food Truck Is Now Open in Casper
There is no such thing as too many food trucks and Casper is now welcoming the latest addition. Enter Eat All Day!. The Eat All Day food truck had its first official event, which was Brewfest, on Saturday, June 25th, 2022. Unlike the majority of our local mobile food vendors, there menu features items for breakfast, lunch and dinner.
Old Town Family Fun Hosting Car Show to Benefit Casper AeroLab
If you have hot rod, classic, exotic or ANY vehicle that you'd like to show off, here is your chance to do so and for a good cause. Old Town Family Fun is hosting their first ever, Old Town Car Show on Sunday, August 28th, 2022, which will benefit the new Casper AeroLab, an aerospace afterschool adventure that is coming soon for local middle and high school students.
FOODIES GET READY for Localicious by the Wyoming Food for Thought Project
K2radio news sat down with Jamie Purcell, the director of the Wyoming Food for Thought Project, and Chef Maggie King to talk about the annual event. Localicious will be held at 420 West 1st Street in downtown Casper; the event showcases the variety and beauty of locally grown food by the Wyoming Food for Thought Project.
New Veteran-Owned Coffee Shop Now Open in Downtown Casper
If there is one thing that the majority of Casper residents love, it is their coffee and now there is a brand new downtown option for java lovers. Barbarian Coffee Roasters is now open. It is owned and operated by Marine Corps veteran, Jon Ramsey, and his wife Gale. They are located at 136 S Center Street, right next door to Sonic Rainbow. The new coffee shop initially opened its doors in late July 2022.
Thankful Thursday Schedule For The Fall 2022 Season
It's time (at last) for a new season of Casper’s original Thursday night Party With A Purpose – Thankful Thursday at the smoke-free Beacon Club!. We’re back Thursday nights for the Fall 2022 season with our friends at Tito’s Vodka as we add to over $2 million you’ve helped raise for local charities – and as always, Thankful is the only event of its kind that gives 100% of the proceeds to local organizations doing local good.
Natrona County Library Puppet Show
The Natrona County Public Library hosted Dragons are Too Seldom Puppets for a puppet show by Markie Sholz. There were lots of giggles as Sholz puppeteered her animated cast of puppets for a show called "The Great Water Crystal." Sholz is from Spearfish, South Dakota. She has been touring for...
VIDEO: Chancey Williams Plays George Strait Hit with Dierks Bentley at Cheyenne Frontier Days
Cheyenne Frontier Days has come and gone for another year and what an event it was!. The concert/rodeo/parade/carnival was as explosive as ever this year, and it featured tons of national recording artists, such as Jason Aldean. Kid Rock, Brooks and Dunn, and more!. But it also featured some local...
LOOK: Beautiful Modern Casper Home Is a Dream Come True
Some folks are fans of old school, more traditional, style homes. Personally, I am fan of the more modern designs. I like things that look more space-age and more futuristic looking. If you're like me, this is the home for you. The house, which 3508 square feet, is being listed...
visitcasper.com
7 Things To Do During the Indian Relay Races in Casper, Wyoming
One of the best ways to end the summer is by attending the Indian Relay Races Tour of Champions, September 3 - 4, 2022. From the contagious Native American culture to the impeccable sportsmanship and athleticism of the sport's best competitors, the Indian Relay is simply an experience to cherish for a lifetime.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Wyoming citizens may need to be on the lookout for motorcycles in coming weeks
CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Wyoming citizens may have noticed a surge of motorcyclists on interstates and in towns recently. This is due to the motorcycle rally being held in Sturgis, South Dakota that begins August 5. This rally is huge, not only for Sturgis, but for surrounding states like Wyoming as well. The rally brings riders from all across the country through Wyoming on their way to South Dakota and this can have a significant impact on the economy.
oilcity.news
Casper saw only 26% of its normal July precipitation, National Weather Service states
CASPER, Wyo. — Central and western Wyoming saw an unusually hot, dry July, which resulted in many temperature records being set in the regions, wrote the National Weather Service in Riverton in its July 2022 Climate Summary. The Casper area normally gets 1.19 inches of precipitation in July, according...
WATCH: Cockpit View Of Airborne Wyoming Firefighters
The 2 videos below will blow your mind. The first is a training video. The second video puts you in the seat with a pilot that is actually fighting a fire in the mountains. With movies like Top Gun, we are all in awe of fighter pilots and what they can do with those airplanes.
county17.com
(PHOTOS) Mills mom urges Wyoming politicians to show care for life of her son, others living with rare disorder
CASPER, Wyo. — A Mills mother is calling on Wyoming’s U.S. Sens. John Barrasso, Cynthia Lummis and Rep. Liz Cheney to take action to support the medical needs of her 2-year-old son and others living with a rare genetic disorder called phenylketonuria, or PKU. Children with PKU can...
capcity.news
Sugarloaf Fire evacuations lifted in Wyoming; weekend cold front, showers expected
CASPER, Wyo. — All evacuation and pre-evacuation notices related to the Sugarloaf Fire burning near Laramie Peak were lifted on Wednesday, a Thursday morning update from fire managers said. Containment on the 839-acre fire grew to 23% with cloudy conditions suppressing fire activity on Wednesday. The fire area did...
thecheyennepost.com
BIG BOOTS TO FILL: Rankin steps down from state fair board after serving as chairman since its inception
The Wyoming State Fair has been known to bring visitors, exhibitors, and rodeo event competitors to Douglas from around the country and world each year, showcasing top-notch talent while also signifying the near end of summer. However, this notorious affair would not be as well-recognized as it has been in recent years without the efforts of the Wyoming State Fair Board, a board that came about in the statutory rewrite of 2018.
oilcity.news
Casper has 80% chance of rain by Friday night; flash flooding possible in Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — Showers and thunderstorms are expected in Wyoming on Friday, becoming more numerous into Friday night, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Some heavy rain is possible in the storms, especially in northwest mountain ranges. Heavy rain will again be possible on Saturday and with heavy rain forecast for Friday and Saturday, the NWS in Riverton said there is a chance for flash flooding in some areas.
PHOTOS: Central Wyoming Kennel Club Dog Show
The Central Wyoming Kennel Club Dog Show is happening now! It will continue tomorrow and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Casper Fairgrounds.
An Early Morning Hot Air Balloon Ride over Casper
Calling all aeronauts…tomorrow is Balloon Day! See the schedule of events HERE!!!. I arrived at the Murane Playing Fields of Casper College at 5:30 a.m. Soon enough, hordes of hot air balloon enthusiasts made their way up the hill to watch as the pilots and volunteers began assembling the whimsical flying machines.
oilcity.news
Monsoonal moisture expected for August likely to get some of Wyoming out of drought
CASPER, Wyo. — With about half of Wyoming experiencing drought conditions, monsoonal moisture expected in August could be a welcome sign for areas like Sweetwater County. Monsoonal moisture is expected in upcoming weeks and is likely to ease drought conditions in the state, the National Weather Service said on Thursday.
