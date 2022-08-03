Read on wgno.com
There are only 4 genuine bronze death masks of Napoleon and Louisiana owns one of themAnita DurairajLouisiana State
Several New Orleans area museums to offer free admission this month.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints Training Camp, Week One RecapTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Verdict Stuns In New Orleans DA's $200,000 Tax Fraud TrialTaxBuzzNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans, the city that never sleeps.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
On and off storms around Friday!
Good Morning, New Orleans! Showers and storms are a bit less widespread today, which means only a few wild downpours continue. As we typically see, the best chance will be along the I-10 corridor with several daytime heating storms near the New Orleans area to come. Localized street flooding is certainly possible across a number of southshore locations. We saw a little break from the rain Wednesday afternoon as a lot of the activity moved to the west and the east of the area. Expect another round of rain to develop by Saturday morning. Like today, storms will move quickly but could produce frequent lightning and gusty winds along with the heavy rain.
Sun and storms this weekend
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A typical August weekend with a mix of sun and storms. The storms will be moving along fairly nicely on a southeast Gulf breeze but as always a few spots could see some big downpours. Outside of any storms expect the usual heat and humidity with temperatures around 90 and the heat index near 100 degrees in the afternoon.
More storms today could pose another flood threat
We're expecting more widespread storms to develop across Southeast Louisiana today and any one of those storms could pose a risk for flooding. Right on the same time frame as the last few days, most of our storm activity fired up right around midday. As the storms get stronger, such high tropical humidity in the air could produce rain rates up to 2"-3"/hr or more and that could cause flooding. That's why another level 2 out of 4 flood risk has been issued for the New Orleans Metro today, while the rest of the region is under a level 1 threat. I anticipate another big batch of clouds to accompany the storms, so that should hold many of us into the 80s for high temperatures, but a few over the Northshore could reach into the lower 90s with a little more sun before the storms reach there. Storm chances will decrease a bit on Friday and that could allow temps to tick up a degree or two for highs closer to 90 in New Orleans. And that same forecast will hold through the weekend: a 40% chance of widely scattered storms and highs around 90. Have a safe, and great day!
What if storm predictions/impacts could be personalized?
Q-risq is a Slidell based company specializing in address specific aspects of hurricanes and tropical storms. It’s rolling out a new app which can scientifically depict how a storm impacts a particular property before, during and after landfall.
N.O. allows neutral ground parking ahead of an expected rain storm
New Orleans officials are now allowing residents to park their vehicles on the neutral ground. Neutral ground parking is allowed today until 9:00 a.m. on Thursday. Residents can follow where areas are flooded in New Orleans by
We still have a low risk of heavy rain Thursday
Some of us got heavy rain today. BR had flooding, Flood advisory posted in Mandeville area and along the Lakefront on the South Shore today. Much of the rain has dissipated, but we've had some rain fire up in Pearl River County this evening. Lows drop into the low to upper 70s. Some patchy fog on the Northshore again. Highs upper 80s to low 90s Thursday. The rain will start along the Coast and then move inland. Not everyone will get storms, just be aware locally heavy rain possible in storms. Less rain forecast Friday, but we will still have scattered activity. Highs near 90. Highs over the weekend will be near 90 to the low 90s with mainly scattered afternoon rain and storms. Higher rain chances forecast Monday. Updates on the Hurricane Season Forecast come out Thursday.
Hurricane of 1947 swamped new suburbs and tested shelters, but there's no tidy narrative
Destructive hurricanes, like most complex historical events, tend to be reduced to simpler narratives in the “historiography” — that is, in our evolving interpretations of history. The hurricanes of 1856 and 1893, for example, are known for destroying the great pleasure resorts of the Louisiana coast, which...
Louisiana Fisherman Catches Shark in Lake Pontchartrain
It is not uncommon to find sharks in Lake Pontchartrain in New Orleans. Sharks can swim into the lake from the Gulf of Mexico but one fisherman is warning of the dangers of sharks.
Fisherman catches nearly 6-foot shark on Lake Pontchartrain in New Orleans
Lake Pontchartrain is known for having sharks because they swim in from the Gulf of Mexico, but last night a fisherman caught a large bull shark and wants to bring awareness to the dangers that exist on Lake Pontchartrain.
'I don’t know where the breaking point is at': A look at the threats the Louisiana seafood industry faces
NEW ORLEANS — Whether it’s crawfish, crabs, fish, shrimp or oysters, Louisiana is known for its seafood. The seafood industry is one of Louisiana’s largest employers. But the Louisiana seafood industry is threatened. “We are accountable for one-third of the seafood in this country. That’s something to...
School supply giveaway for Orleans students is Friday at 5 p.m.
NEW ORLEANS — Many students in Orleans Parish have returned back to campus for their first week of school, and on Friday evening Mayor Latoya Cantrell's office will give away supplies at the Milne Rec Center in Gentilly. It's a much welcomed event as so many parents are battling...
Opossums, raccoons and armadillos, Oh My!
NEW ORLEANS — Some neighbors on the Westbank are at wit's end. They said they've had to deal with some nuisance wildlife over the years, but in the last year, it's out of control. And they have pictures of a small sample of the critters that they've caught. “We...
Veterans Blvd. lane closure to last most of August
METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — A lane closure on Veterans Memorial Highway will go into effect on Thursday, August 4. The closure is expected to be completed by the last week of August, weather permitting. On Veterans Blvd., one westbound lane will be closed between Clearview Parkway and Harvard Avenue....
For $2.9M, a posh pool, new kitchen and easy-living luxe interior beckon on New Orleans' Versailles Blvd.
One of the city's stately boulevards, Versailles, is home to a family residence with expansive living spaces both indoor and out, all in an eye-catching style. The $2,950,000 home at 17 Versailles Blvd., in the Broadmoor area, underwent extensive renovations in 2015, with the enclosure of a three-car garage to expand the space for entertaining. That means it offers more than 6,400 square feet.
Five Mississippi men arrested in Louisiana for illegal fishing acts
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited five men for alleged recreational fishing violations in Plaquemines Parish on Aug. 3. Agents cited Timothy Jones, 60, of McComb, Miss., Ellis R. Martin, 57, of Summit, Miss., Thomas Firth, 56, of Tylertown, Miss., and Steven Riley, 59, of Gulfport, Miss., for over the daily limit of catfish. Agents also cited Clifton Clark, 44, Gulfport, Miss., and Riley and Jones for not possessing a non-resident basic fishing license.
Fire reported at Popeyes on S. Carrollton
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Fire Department responded to a fire at the Popeyes on South Carrollton Avenue Thursday morning. The fire started around 4 a.m. NOFD called one alarm to the scene. WDSU has reached out to the NOFD for more information, but have not heard back...
Another insurance company drops out of La. as thousands of homeowners scramble for coverage this hurricane season
HOUMA, La. (WVUE) - Smaller insurance agencies, like Page Insurance in Houma, La., are busier than ever. Owner John Page said his office has written $61 million in claims since Hurricane Ida. He said the insurance crisis is unprecedented. “The market is very much in probably the biggest turmoil I’ve...
City, Entergy offering assistance to people struggling to pay sky-high bills
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans residents continue to raise concerns about skyrocketing energy costs over the hot summer months. In response, the city of New Orleans is hosting a two-day event at Joe Brown Park to help renters, who have past due utility bills. Funding from the CARES Act will help settle those balances for qualifying residents. People who own their homes are not eligible.
Two escape from large house fire in New Orleans East
NEW ORLEANS — Authorities say two people escaped a large fire uninjured in New Orleans East early Wednesday morning. According to the New Orleans Fire Department, the fire was reported just after midnight at a two-story wood frame family home in the 5600 block of Jamison Street in the Pines Village neighborhood.
Cantrell to announce changes at NOPD after PANO interview on WWL
The mayor of New Orleans is making changes at NOPD. It’s not clear what those changes will be. She has called a news conference today amid plummeting police morale and surging violent crime.
