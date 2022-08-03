We're expecting more widespread storms to develop across Southeast Louisiana today and any one of those storms could pose a risk for flooding. Right on the same time frame as the last few days, most of our storm activity fired up right around midday. As the storms get stronger, such high tropical humidity in the air could produce rain rates up to 2"-3"/hr or more and that could cause flooding. That's why another level 2 out of 4 flood risk has been issued for the New Orleans Metro today, while the rest of the region is under a level 1 threat. I anticipate another big batch of clouds to accompany the storms, so that should hold many of us into the 80s for high temperatures, but a few over the Northshore could reach into the lower 90s with a little more sun before the storms reach there. Storm chances will decrease a bit on Friday and that could allow temps to tick up a degree or two for highs closer to 90 in New Orleans. And that same forecast will hold through the weekend: a 40% chance of widely scattered storms and highs around 90. Have a safe, and great day!

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO