Booking.com scam: Tourists descend on north London private home

Digital Trends
Travel website scam saw 100 tourists show up at woman’s home
Throughout July, a London homeowner answered the door to around 100 travelers who insisted they’d booked her property on the popular travel site Booking.com. But it turned out they’d all been caught up in a scam. Speaking to the BBC recently, the homeowner, Gillian, explained that the bizarre...
Women fight barefoot in the street in shocking ‘Shameless-style’ brawl as even child joins in
THIS is the shocking moment barefoot women trade punches in a “Shameless-style” brawl in the street – and even a child joins in. Bystanders were horrified as tempers flared between the two women – one thought to be a young adult and the other one older – in Leeds, West Yorkshire.
Woman, 29, is jailed for sitting 150 driving tests for other people... and she was only caught when staff became suspicious that she was impersonating applicants
A motorist has been jailed for sitting 150 driving tests for other people, it emerged yesterday. Inderjeet Kaur sat theory and practical exams across Britain, including in Swansea, Carmarthen, Birmingham and London, from 2018 to 2020. The 29-year-old was caught when staff at test centres became concerned she was impersonating...
I paid $85 for 2 hours in an airport 'nap room' and a 5-minute shower, and it was nice but probably not worth it
I recently splurged on a private room through Freshen Up at San Francisco International Airport, and the hidden fees ruined the experience for me.
Model who was slapped with $2,664 fine for bringing a half-eaten Subway into Australia ‘deserved’ to have the 'book thrown at her' as devastating disease edges closer to home
A politician has taken aim at a young model after she brought home a half-eaten Subway sandwich amid growing fears foot and mouth disease could enter Australia. Perth model Jessica Lee bought a foot-long Subway sandwich while in transit at Singapore Airport last week while travelling home from Greece. However,...
travelnoire.com
Family Kicked Off Delta Flight, Threatened With Jail Time For Refusing To Give Up Toddler's Seat
A family was booted from a Delta flight after refusing to give up their 2-year-old son’s seat. According to The Wrap, the Schear family’s flight from Hawaii to Los Angeles was overbooked when an airline employee asked them to have their 2-year-old son sit on their lap for the flight instead of in the seat he was occupying in his car seat.
Identical Twins Die Hours Apart, Get Matching Coffins
Identical twins who spent their lives together passed away from separate illnesses just hours apart at the age of 70. Brothers Alan and Geoff Bates died only three hours apart and had a joint funeral and matching coffins. Shelley Bates, Alan's daughter, knew her father only had "months" to live...
Don’t flush water down the toilet
Why does no one ever suggest that we flush the loo less often (UK facing drought in August following extreme heat, 25 July)? We don’t need to flush it every time. And if everyone flushed every other time they used it, we’d presumably save a vast amount of water and could perhaps avoid hosepipe bans. When I lived in the south of Egypt in 1979-81, it was standard practice to save water.
Cops Seize $60 Million of Cocaine Hidden in Fake Mobile Home
The trafficking organization had previously attempted to send the mobile home with cocaine from South America to Spain in 2019.
Cruise passenger embarrassed over wearing sweatpants for 15-day 'trip of a lifetime' after Air Canada failed to deliver her delayed baggage, report says
A cruise guest was embarrassed at the clothes she had to wear after her bags went missing, per the WSJ. Rosmarie Buxbaum traveled on an Air Canada flight and then boarded a cruise ship for 15 days. Her baggage was left off the flight and not delivered to a port...
Brit tourist, 34, killed on honeymoon after ‘ignoring red warning flag’ to go swimming on Thai beach
A BRITISH tourist has died on his honeymoon after allegedly ignoring red warning flags to go swimming in the rough sea on a Thai beach. Ali Mohammed Mian, 34, had been on vacation for just two days after arriving on the island of Phuket, southern Thailand, on July 12. He...
A passenger with an $11,000 ticket to Europe says Air Canada 'begged' 25 people to get off the plane because it was too heavy to take off. Then they lost his bag.
An Air Canada passenger flying to Europe had his flights delayed 10 times on Saturday. On one of the flights, 25 passengers had to deboard because it was "too heavy" to take off, he said. The airline also lost his luggage, forcing him to spend over $4,500 on replacement items,...
Passengers' lost suitcases were found dumped in the trash at an international airport, report says
The baggage handling company told UTV some bags contained perishable items which attracted vermin and had to be disposed.
Couple with 7-month-old baby had to pay $400 for a room after Delta failed to tell them their flight was canceled
The couple returning to Indianapolis after a week in Vermont and Maine with friends arrived at Portland airport to be told their flight was canceled.
Furious mom slams American Airlines for LOSING her daughter,12, after paying $150 for chaperone to take her through Miami Airport
A Georgia mom has slammed American Airlines for losing her 12-year-old daughter when she flew alone from Tennessee to Miami. Monica Gilliam, 39, a photography professor, blasted the airline after Kimber was not escorted off the plane and disappeared. The youngster had been flying solo from Chattanooga to Miami last...
Police called to ‘large pigeon’ stranded on roof - and find it’s a dog
Police were called by alarmed neighbours on Thursday to a large pigeon stranded on a roof - only for them to find it was a dog. The French Bullmastiff had somehow got itself on top of the house in Thornton Cleveleys, Lancashire. Officers and firefighters were called to the scene...
Newly Married Woman Loses $10,000 Worth Of Luggage, Maid Of Honor Finds It With Apple AirTag
Airlines are currently struggling with the burden of increasing demand for air travel, affecting their ability to attend to many passengers, thus leading to a lot of luggage getting ‘lost’ or delayed. This was the case with Latrice Rubenstein, who married in Portugal in late June. After her wedding, she booked a flight from Lisbon to Dublin via Frankfurt using Air Canada, a company partnering with the German air travel giants Lufthansa.
Teen Praised for Refusing To Give Up Plane Seat to 'Cursing' Couple
The internet has sided with a teenager who refused to give up her window seat to an "entitled" couple, after she specifically booked that seat because of her anxiety disorder. In a post shared on Reddit on Tuesday, the 15-year-old girl, who goes by the username BobcatLiving6715, explained that she was flying for the first time to Florida and she was alone. Because of some childhood trauma, she said, she now suffers from anxiety, so she booked a window seat to help her relieve her nerves.
ZDNet
A Delta passenger asked a simple question. The answer was a disaster
The airlines survived the latest holiday weekend, likely better than some of their customers. The airlines are almost getting bullish now. Why, Delta and United both insist that problems with flight delays are largely the fault of Air Traffic Control rather than, say, the fact that airlines let far too many competent people leave during the COVID-19 pandemic while they trousered billions of taxpayer dollars.
cntraveler.com
The Best Time of Day to Fly to Avoid Cancellations, According to New Data
Flight cancellations and delays have become a frustrating, seemingly unavoidable part of air travel this summer. While any flight is liable to get canceled, especially as the aviation industry is facing several operational issues right now, experts say there are a few booking strategies that could help lessen the chances of having your flight get nixed from the airline's schedule.
