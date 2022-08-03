ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Booking.com scam: Tourists descend on north London private home

By Long Reads
BBC
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Travel website scam saw 100 tourists show up at woman’s home

Throughout July, a London homeowner answered the door to around 100 travelers who insisted they’d booked her property on the popular travel site Booking.com. But it turned out they’d all been caught up in a scam. Speaking to the BBC recently, the homeowner, Gillian, explained that the bizarre...
TRAVEL
Daily Mail

Woman, 29, is jailed for sitting 150 driving tests for other people... and she was only caught when staff became suspicious that she was impersonating applicants

A motorist has been jailed for sitting 150 driving tests for other people, it emerged yesterday. Inderjeet Kaur sat theory and practical exams across Britain, including in Swansea, Carmarthen, Birmingham and London, from 2018 to 2020. The 29-year-old was caught when staff at test centres became concerned she was impersonating...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North London#Hong Kong#Bbc London#Chelsea#Bbc Radio 4#Australians
Daily Mail

Model who was slapped with $2,664 fine for bringing a half-eaten Subway into Australia ‘deserved’ to have the 'book thrown at her' as devastating disease edges closer to home

A politician has taken aim at a young model after she brought home a half-eaten Subway sandwich amid growing fears foot and mouth disease could enter Australia. Perth model Jessica Lee bought a foot-long Subway sandwich while in transit at Singapore Airport last week while travelling home from Greece. However,...
CELEBRITIES
Newsweek

Identical Twins Die Hours Apart, Get Matching Coffins

Identical twins who spent their lives together passed away from separate illnesses just hours apart at the age of 70. Brothers Alan and Geoff Bates died only three hours apart and had a joint funeral and matching coffins. Shelley Bates, Alan's daughter, knew her father only had "months" to live...
RELATIONSHIPS
The Guardian

Don’t flush water down the toilet

Why does no one ever suggest that we flush the loo less often (UK facing drought in August following extreme heat, 25 July)? We don’t need to flush it every time. And if everyone flushed every other time they used it, we’d presumably save a vast amount of water and could perhaps avoid hosepipe bans. When I lived in the south of Egypt in 1979-81, it was standard practice to save water.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Country
Saudi Arabia
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
DoYouRemember?

Newly Married Woman Loses $10,000 Worth Of Luggage, Maid Of Honor Finds It With Apple AirTag

Airlines are currently struggling with the burden of increasing demand for air travel, affecting their ability to attend to many passengers, thus leading to a lot of luggage getting ‘lost’ or delayed. This was the case with Latrice Rubenstein, who married in Portugal in late June. After her wedding, she booked a flight from Lisbon to Dublin via Frankfurt using Air Canada, a company partnering with the German air travel giants Lufthansa.
ECONOMY
Newsweek

Teen Praised for Refusing To Give Up Plane Seat to 'Cursing' Couple

The internet has sided with a teenager who refused to give up her window seat to an "entitled" couple, after she specifically booked that seat because of her anxiety disorder. In a post shared on Reddit on Tuesday, the 15-year-old girl, who goes by the username BobcatLiving6715, explained that she was flying for the first time to Florida and she was alone. Because of some childhood trauma, she said, she now suffers from anxiety, so she booked a window seat to help her relieve her nerves.
RELATIONSHIPS
ZDNet

A Delta passenger asked a simple question. The answer was a disaster

The airlines survived the latest holiday weekend, likely better than some of their customers. The airlines are almost getting bullish now. Why, Delta and United both insist that problems with flight delays are largely the fault of Air Traffic Control rather than, say, the fact that airlines let far too many competent people leave during the COVID-19 pandemic while they trousered billions of taxpayer dollars.
INDUSTRY
cntraveler.com

The Best Time of Day to Fly to Avoid Cancellations, According to New Data

Flight cancellations and delays have become a frustrating, seemingly unavoidable part of air travel this summer. While any flight is liable to get canceled, especially as the aviation industry is facing several operational issues right now, experts say there are a few booking strategies that could help lessen the chances of having your flight get nixed from the airline's schedule.
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy