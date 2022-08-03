ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

College Football HQ

Alabama football schedule for 2022 season

How do things look for Alabama in the SEC and College Football Playoff race this year? Let's look at the full Alabama football schedule for the Crimson Tide's 2022 season. 2022 Alabama Football ScheduleWeek 1, Sept. 3 vs. Utah State Week 2, Sept. 10 at Texas Week 3, Sept. 17 vs. UL Monroe Week 4, ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Former Alabama Linebacker Enters Transfer Portal

Former Alabama football linebacker King Mwikuta has entered the transfer portal, according to national college football and transfer portal writer for 247Sports Chris Hummer. The Ga., native played three seasons with the Crimson Tide, totaling six tackles (two solo, four assisted), one tackle for loss, and one touchdown in 35 games.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

A look at Alabama’s new floor general

Ohio transfer Mark Sears is set to have a big year for the Tide as they look to improve after a frustrating 2021-22 campaign. Sears looks to add steadfast leadership and craftiness at the point guard position for this year's Alabama squad. Sears, a former 3-star recruit per 247Sports, out...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
GamingToday

CFP National Championship Odds: Alabama Favored, But Tide Won’t Roll

With the start of the 2022-23 college football season coming soon, it’s time to review the latest CFP National Championship odds. It should come as no surprise that Alabama sits atop betting boards with odds ranging from +175 to +190. No team has maintained a consistent level of excellence quite like Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Ole Miss commits, targets excited about Dandy Dozen designations

This story is from 247Sports contributor Rion Young. The Clarion Ledger has released their Dandy Dozens and four of Ole Miss sought after prospects made the cut. Being a Dandy Dozen is one of the highest accomplishments in football a player can have. Inside the Rebels had a chance to visit their photo shoot and was able to talk to a few Ole Miss prospects who were on the list.
OXFORD, MS
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Softball Ace Announces New NIL Deal

Alabama softball star Montana Fouts has announced a new sponsorship with Summit Stands, a shop that sells hunting treestands and accessories. "Y’all know that whether I’m on the field or in the woods, I’m always working on elevating my game! That’s why I’m so excited to announce an exclusive offer with @summitstands, the leaders in climbing and hang-on treestands for my other favorite season," said Fouts in an Instagram post.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Twenty Alabama athletes to earn degrees during summer commencement

A total of 20 Crimson Tide student-athletes are slated to receive degrees during The University of Alabama's summer commencement this weekend, including a two-time Olympian and All-American, along with six student-athletes who earned master's degrees. The Crimson Tide’s graduates are highlighted by two-time Olympic finalist and All-American gymnast Shallon Olsen,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WJTV 12

First Black head coach at Ole Miss dies

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – Former Ole Miss track & field head coach Dr. Ken Gibson, who was the first Black head coach in the history of Ole Miss Athletics, passed away on Wednesday, July 27. He was 88. Gibson led the Rebel track & field and cross country programs from 1985 to 1988. During that […]
OXFORD, MS
ABC 33/40 News

Eli Gold will not voice Crimson Tide football to start 2022 season

Eli Gold, the Voice of the Alabama Crimson Tide since 1988, will not be in the broadcast booth to start the 2022 football season due to health issues, according to the University of Alabama Wednesday. Chris Stewart, who handles the basketball play-by-play duties as well as serving as gameday host for the football broadcasts will handle football play-by-play duties in Gold’s absence. Stewart is also the television host of the “The Nick Saban Show” and “The Nate Oats Show.”
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ironcity.ink

Holy Family Cristo Rey names new president

Isabel Rubio has been named President of Holy Family Cristo Rey Catholic High School effective August 15, 2022. “Isabel brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to Holy Family Cristo Rey Catholic High School,” said Dan Sansone, Chairman of the Board of Directors. “Now more than ever it is critical we provide our scholars with the tools they need to succeed when they graduate. Isabel’s focus on curriculum development and performance will ensure each student reaches their full potential.”
BIRMINGHAM, AL
College
Syracuse University
urbanviewsrva.com

HBCU Updates: Historically Black Colleges and Universities

13-year-old girl becomes youngest Black student accepted into medical school. After only graduating high school a year ago, 13-year-old Alena Analeigh Wicker has been accepted to the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s Heersink School of Medicine, Birmingham, AL. Wicker plans to begin her studies in 2024 after getting accepted...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
280living.com

Openings and closings: an update on restaurants along U.S. 280

Two restaurants along the U.S. 280 Corridor announced their closures over the weekend, while several more are set to open. Superior Grill, a popular tex-mex restaurant on the corridor had their last day of business on July 30. 280 Living was told last month that the closing date would be...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
