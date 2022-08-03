Robinhood is nearly $300 million down, lays off a quarter of its staff, and gets hit with $30 million fine

Crypto companies are continuing to take note of the changing regulatory landscape around them, and Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) is no exception. In the last several years, the company has picked up significant scrutiny from regulators over its stock trading platform. Now, with Robinhood expanding out its crypto capabilities, the watchful eye of regulators are even more concentrated on the company. Today marks further evidence of this as the Robinhood crypto arm faces a sizable fine.

MARKETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO