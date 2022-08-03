OLATHE, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 4, 2022-- Garmin International Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN), today announced the all-in-one Tread ® Audio Systemwith LED Controller featuring audio sources for AM/FM, AUX and Bluetooth ® technology. Designed to withstand the rigors of any off-road adventure, this rugged, high-performance stereo system brings premium music, lights and fun to any powersports ride using the audio box with LED controller, two 6.5-inch XS-LED tower speakers, one wireless remote and mounting hardware. Vivid, built-in LED lights can be synced with favorite music tracks to harmonize pulsing colors to the rhythm of the beat, or fuse lights in a full range of color hues to changing vehicle speeds. 1 Customize and control your off-road audio experience with the included wireless remote or by pairing the system with the Tread app on your smartphone or any Tread navigator. And, built to an IP67 water rating, the 6.5-inch XS-LED tower speakers can withstand dust, water and weather conditions to never miss a beat even in rough terrain.

ELECTRONICS ・ 1 DAY AGO