ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

Back-to-School Laptop Deals: MacBook, HP, Lenovo & More

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Whether you’re heading back to the office, or back to school, it’s a great time to...
COMPUTERS
Apple Insider

HomeKit smart bulb maker Lifx acquired by Feit Electric

Feit Electric has acquired struggling smart home device manufacturer Lifx, pledging to keep the company alive and continue releasing products under the brand. In a deal announced on Friday, global lighting and smart home brand Feit Electric will acquire the Lifx assets, including its patented smart lighting platforms, its custom app, product designs, and more.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Electronics#Computer#Avt#Stock#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Avnet Inc
Engadget

Amazon knocks $100 off Samsung's Freestyle smart projector

Samsung debuted its Freestyle smart projector earlier this year at CES as a portable home theater gadget with auto focus and auto leveling features, making it easier to watch anything, anywhere. Normally priced at $900, the Freestyle projector is down to $798 at Amazon right now, which is just about $100 off. Samsung also has it for nearly the same price. The only time we've seen the projector cheaper was when it went on sale for $650 at Woot in a one-day sale back in April. If you missed the chance then, now's a good opportunity to grab the Freestyle while it's decently discounted.
ELECTRONICS
pocketnow.com

Samsung QLED smart TVs are getting up to $1,200 savings right now

Samsung’s displays are some of the best in the tech world, which also explains why its smart TVs are so popular. Indeed, they may not be the most budget-friendly options, but the latest offers will let you take one of these amazing smart TVs home without spending that much.
ELECTRONICS
Cult of Mac

iOS 16.5 could enhance iPhone 14 with reverse wireless charging

Apple will add support for wirelessly charging accessories to the iPhone 14, according to a tipster. iPhones already have limited support for reverse wireless charging, but the capability is supposedly being expanded. This would make a range of third-party MagSafe accessories more useful. iPhone reverse wireless charging might become common.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Refreshed design of the 10th generation iPad spotted in CAD files

Apple could be redesigning their entry-level iPad this year after a very long time. Many of the iPad models have been completely redesigned except for the original iPad series. The design of the upcoming tablet PC has been spotted in CAD files, according to a report (opens in new tab)...
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Markets
biztoc.com

How Anker found billions in batteries and chargers

Steven Yang left his job as a software engineer writing algorithms at Google in 2011 to solve what he saw as a product gap: the lack of inexpensive, high-quality laptop batteries and chargers. A decade later, the company he started — Anker — has become a multibillion-dollar business.
BUSINESS
knowtechie.com

Review: EcoFlow Delta Pro battery backup

Portable power stations are getting better all the time. Whether they’re for van life or coping with temporary power outages, they’re a great thing to have around. Today, we’re looking at one such battery generator, the $3,600 EcoFlow Delta Pro. It was created after a wildly successful...
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Best laptop 2022: Top-rated brands for every budget

The best laptop is the one that does everything you need it to and nothing more. Luckily, in 2022 you have the widest ever selection of brands, styles, prices and form factors to choose from, including MacBooks, Chromebooks, and laptops from Dell, Lenovo, Microsoft and HP.Maybe you’re working from home and you’ve decided you need a fast, reliable and long-lasting laptop for tackling emails, working remotely, and hosting virtual meetings without outdated hardware slowing you down.Perhaps your faithful old laptop has gone to the big blue screen in the sky and you’re finally ready to move on to something new....
COMPUTERS
SPY

Flash Sale: Stock Up on Smart Light Bulbs, Now Just $5.10 Each

Click here to read the full article. Looking for smart lights? Look no further. Thanks to a flash sale on Amazon, you can grab a 4-Pack of Sengled Smart Lights for just over $20, which brings the price down to only $5.10 each. However, that’s just one of the products included in this flash sale, which also includes LED strip lights, color-changing light bulbs, TV backlights, and tons more Sengled products. This sale won’t last long, and inventory will probably go even faster, so don’t wait around. Sengled produces high-quality LED lights that will last for roughly 55,000 hours of use,...
ELECTRONICS
9to5Mac

HomeKit Weekly: SwitchBot releases its first HomeKit product with the SwitchBot Plug Mini

For those new to smart home automation, there’s no easier way to get started than with a smart outlet adaptor. When I got my first smart home product back in 2013, a Belkin Wemo for my Christmas tree was the first product I used. Today, smart outlets have remained the best use case for novice uses, but they’ve gotten more reliable and much smaller. I recently tried out the brand-new SwitchBot Plug Mini with HomeKit support.
ELECTRONICS
Apple Insider

AppleCare+ adds theft and loss coverage to more European countries

Users in France, Italy, and Spain are now able to choose an expanded version of the AppleCare+ insurance that covers theft or loss, as well as damage. Six years after first introducing it as an option in the States, Apple is now offering the extended AppleCare+ option in France, Italy, and Spain. This brings the current list of countries with theft and loss insurance, to eight.
CELL PHONES
The Associated Press

Amplify the off-road audio experience with the all-in-one Tread Audio System from Garmin

OLATHE, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 4, 2022-- Garmin International Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN), today announced the all-in-one Tread ® Audio Systemwith LED Controller featuring audio sources for AM/FM, AUX and Bluetooth ® technology. Designed to withstand the rigors of any off-road adventure, this rugged, high-performance stereo system brings premium music, lights and fun to any powersports ride using the audio box with LED controller, two 6.5-inch XS-LED tower speakers, one wireless remote and mounting hardware. Vivid, built-in LED lights can be synced with favorite music tracks to harmonize pulsing colors to the rhythm of the beat, or fuse lights in a full range of color hues to changing vehicle speeds. 1 Customize and control your off-road audio experience with the included wireless remote or by pairing the system with the Tread app on your smartphone or any Tread navigator. And, built to an IP67 water rating, the 6.5-inch XS-LED tower speakers can withstand dust, water and weather conditions to never miss a beat even in rough terrain.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Samsung QN85B (55QN85B) review

The Samsung QN85B is a brilliantly accomplished TV in so many ways for movies and gaming, but it lacks the across-the-board excellence of its best rivals at the same price, such as the LG C2. (opens in new tab)at Amazon (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab)at Best Buy...
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Razer DeathStalker V2 Pro wireless gaming keyboard has a low profile & optical switches

Add a super-slim gadget to your desk: the Razer DeathStalker V2 Pro wireless gaming keyboard. Designed for gaming but great at everything else, too, this optical keyboard has low-profile switches and boasts Razer HyperSpeed Wireless technology. Moreover, its ergonomic design and super-fast response time lets you perform quicker keystrokes. Made with switches that have a shorter actuation height, it’s also backed by a 70-million keystroke lifespan! Enjoy Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, ultra-low-latency gaming, and a 2.4 GHz connection. Then, you can pair a compatible mouse to the same wireless USB dongle used by the keyboard. When you travel or don’t want to use the dongle, store it in the hidden compartment underneath. Providing you with a 40-hour battery life, it also resists fading and scratches. Finally, it has backlit secondary legends as well as per-key RGB lighting that creates 100% RGB backlight.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy