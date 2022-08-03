Read on www.investorsobserver.com
Related
10 Electronics To Buy at Costco If You Want To Save
Costco is legendary as the place to turn to for cheap chickens and super-sized packages of toilet paper, but the deals extend way past food and everyday household goods. If you're in the market for...
Billboard
Back-to-School Laptop Deals: MacBook, HP, Lenovo & More
All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Whether you’re heading back to the office, or back to school, it’s a great time to...
Economy adds 528K jobs in August; unemployment rate back to pre-pandemic levels
The S&P 500's bullish momentum continued this week as another round of jobs data reassured investors the U.S. labor market is still booming. On Friday, the Labor Department reported the U.S. economy added 528,000 jobs in August, more than double economist estimates of 258,000 jobs. The 3.5% U.S. unemployment rate is now back...
Apple Insider
HomeKit smart bulb maker Lifx acquired by Feit Electric
Feit Electric has acquired struggling smart home device manufacturer Lifx, pledging to keep the company alive and continue releasing products under the brand. In a deal announced on Friday, global lighting and smart home brand Feit Electric will acquire the Lifx assets, including its patented smart lighting platforms, its custom app, product designs, and more.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Engadget
Amazon knocks $100 off Samsung's Freestyle smart projector
Samsung debuted its Freestyle smart projector earlier this year at CES as a portable home theater gadget with auto focus and auto leveling features, making it easier to watch anything, anywhere. Normally priced at $900, the Freestyle projector is down to $798 at Amazon right now, which is just about $100 off. Samsung also has it for nearly the same price. The only time we've seen the projector cheaper was when it went on sale for $650 at Woot in a one-day sale back in April. If you missed the chance then, now's a good opportunity to grab the Freestyle while it's decently discounted.
pocketnow.com
Samsung QLED smart TVs are getting up to $1,200 savings right now
Samsung’s displays are some of the best in the tech world, which also explains why its smart TVs are so popular. Indeed, they may not be the most budget-friendly options, but the latest offers will let you take one of these amazing smart TVs home without spending that much.
Cult of Mac
iOS 16.5 could enhance iPhone 14 with reverse wireless charging
Apple will add support for wirelessly charging accessories to the iPhone 14, according to a tipster. iPhones already have limited support for reverse wireless charging, but the capability is supposedly being expanded. This would make a range of third-party MagSafe accessories more useful. iPhone reverse wireless charging might become common.
TechRadar
Refreshed design of the 10th generation iPad spotted in CAD files
Apple could be redesigning their entry-level iPad this year after a very long time. Many of the iPad models have been completely redesigned except for the original iPad series. The design of the upcoming tablet PC has been spotted in CAD files, according to a report (opens in new tab)...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
biztoc.com
How Anker found billions in batteries and chargers
Steven Yang left his job as a software engineer writing algorithms at Google in 2011 to solve what he saw as a product gap: the lack of inexpensive, high-quality laptop batteries and chargers. A decade later, the company he started — Anker — has become a multibillion-dollar business.
knowtechie.com
Review: EcoFlow Delta Pro battery backup
Portable power stations are getting better all the time. Whether they’re for van life or coping with temporary power outages, they’re a great thing to have around. Today, we’re looking at one such battery generator, the $3,600 EcoFlow Delta Pro. It was created after a wildly successful...
Best laptop 2022: Top-rated brands for every budget
The best laptop is the one that does everything you need it to and nothing more. Luckily, in 2022 you have the widest ever selection of brands, styles, prices and form factors to choose from, including MacBooks, Chromebooks, and laptops from Dell, Lenovo, Microsoft and HP.Maybe you’re working from home and you’ve decided you need a fast, reliable and long-lasting laptop for tackling emails, working remotely, and hosting virtual meetings without outdated hardware slowing you down.Perhaps your faithful old laptop has gone to the big blue screen in the sky and you’re finally ready to move on to something new....
Flash Sale: Stock Up on Smart Light Bulbs, Now Just $5.10 Each
Click here to read the full article. Looking for smart lights? Look no further. Thanks to a flash sale on Amazon, you can grab a 4-Pack of Sengled Smart Lights for just over $20, which brings the price down to only $5.10 each. However, that’s just one of the products included in this flash sale, which also includes LED strip lights, color-changing light bulbs, TV backlights, and tons more Sengled products. This sale won’t last long, and inventory will probably go even faster, so don’t wait around. Sengled produces high-quality LED lights that will last for roughly 55,000 hours of use,...
9to5Mac
HomeKit Weekly: SwitchBot releases its first HomeKit product with the SwitchBot Plug Mini
For those new to smart home automation, there’s no easier way to get started than with a smart outlet adaptor. When I got my first smart home product back in 2013, a Belkin Wemo for my Christmas tree was the first product I used. Today, smart outlets have remained the best use case for novice uses, but they’ve gotten more reliable and much smaller. I recently tried out the brand-new SwitchBot Plug Mini with HomeKit support.
notebookcheck.net
Redmi Pad: Early details of Xiaomi's budget tablet outed as it receives global certification
Android Chinese Tech Tablet Smartphone Leaks / Rumors. Rumors over the past few weeks have strongly touted the existence and upcoming launch of Xiaomi's first Redmi-branded tablet, the Redmi Pad. The tablet now looks to have made its first appearance, revealing some early details in the process. The Redmi Pad...
Apple Insider
AppleCare+ adds theft and loss coverage to more European countries
Users in France, Italy, and Spain are now able to choose an expanded version of the AppleCare+ insurance that covers theft or loss, as well as damage. Six years after first introducing it as an option in the States, Apple is now offering the extended AppleCare+ option in France, Italy, and Spain. This brings the current list of countries with theft and loss insurance, to eight.
Amplify the off-road audio experience with the all-in-one Tread Audio System from Garmin
OLATHE, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 4, 2022-- Garmin International Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN), today announced the all-in-one Tread ® Audio Systemwith LED Controller featuring audio sources for AM/FM, AUX and Bluetooth ® technology. Designed to withstand the rigors of any off-road adventure, this rugged, high-performance stereo system brings premium music, lights and fun to any powersports ride using the audio box with LED controller, two 6.5-inch XS-LED tower speakers, one wireless remote and mounting hardware. Vivid, built-in LED lights can be synced with favorite music tracks to harmonize pulsing colors to the rhythm of the beat, or fuse lights in a full range of color hues to changing vehicle speeds. 1 Customize and control your off-road audio experience with the included wireless remote or by pairing the system with the Tread app on your smartphone or any Tread navigator. And, built to an IP67 water rating, the 6.5-inch XS-LED tower speakers can withstand dust, water and weather conditions to never miss a beat even in rough terrain.
TechRadar
Samsung QN85B (55QN85B) review
The Samsung QN85B is a brilliantly accomplished TV in so many ways for movies and gaming, but it lacks the across-the-board excellence of its best rivals at the same price, such as the LG C2. (opens in new tab)at Amazon (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab)at Best Buy...
Razer DeathStalker V2 Pro wireless gaming keyboard has a low profile & optical switches
Add a super-slim gadget to your desk: the Razer DeathStalker V2 Pro wireless gaming keyboard. Designed for gaming but great at everything else, too, this optical keyboard has low-profile switches and boasts Razer HyperSpeed Wireless technology. Moreover, its ergonomic design and super-fast response time lets you perform quicker keystrokes. Made with switches that have a shorter actuation height, it’s also backed by a 70-million keystroke lifespan! Enjoy Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, ultra-low-latency gaming, and a 2.4 GHz connection. Then, you can pair a compatible mouse to the same wireless USB dongle used by the keyboard. When you travel or don’t want to use the dongle, store it in the hidden compartment underneath. Providing you with a 40-hour battery life, it also resists fading and scratches. Finally, it has backlit secondary legends as well as per-key RGB lighting that creates 100% RGB backlight.
9to5Mac
mophie launches powerstation pro, speedport 120 4-port GaN charger, dual USB-C car chargers; available at Apple
Mophie is out with five new Apple accessories today from a sharp portable battery that can power up a MacBook to a new 4-port 120W GaN charger, to a fresh lineup of single and dual USB-C car chargers. Along with direct availability, the new accessories are all being sold by Apple.
Vissles V84 review: A truly versatile wireless mechanical keyboard
The V84 has everything you're looking for in a portable mechanical keyboard.
Comments / 0