ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

2 men killed when crash sends car onto Inwood sidewalk

By John Dias, Natalie Duddridge
CBS New York
CBS New York
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nh7zk_0h30gJDk00

Inwood community mourns innocent bystanders killed in crash 02:39

NEW YORK -- A crash in Inwood on Wednesday morning killed two pedestrians and injured several other people. The two men were walking down Sherman Street when two cars collided, and one veered into them.

CBS2's Natalie Duddridge spoke to family and friends who were paying their respects at a memorial set up at the scene of the accident. They told her life can change in an instant.

"He was getting his hair cut. He was with the barber. The two that died, they were together. He just finished seeing his barber, walked down the street. Wrong place, wrong time, I guess," said Robert Gomez, a cousin of 31-year-old victim Joel Adames.

Family said Adames was getting an early morning haircut at 4 a.m. in order to look fresh for a birthday celebration later in the day. Friends say he and his barber were walking down the sidewalk not far from the barbershop when they were caught up in a multi-vehicle collision.

"The loud crash woke me up, looked out the window and I saw bystanders running over to the accident," Inwood resident Everson Sanchez said.

Police said a BMW was driving northbound on Sherman near 207th Street when it swerved into southbound lanes. colliding with a Subaru. The impact sent the vehicles into several other parked cars. The Subaru went up onto the sidewalk and careened into the two pedestrians, killing them.

Friends said the well-known barber, 40-year-old David Fernandez, was someone who you could call at all hours of the day for an appointment.

"He was my barber, too, since I was young. We always used to go to him. He was the best salsa dancer. That's one thing about him. When it came to dancing, he was a professional," Gomez said.

"One of the nicest kids in the neighborhood. Everybody know him. He was a barber, hard-working kid," a neighbor added.

Family said Adames worked as a delivery driver and recently applied to the MTA. He had a 1-year-old daughter.

"The best kid I ever met -- playing, laughs, jokes. It's hard," a woman named Marisol said through tears.

"He was well liked, a good guy, loved his daughter his family," another person added.

Neighbors said they've been asking the city to make the stretch of road where the accident happened safer.

"This community tried to request adding speed bumps on Sherman Avenue. Apparently, the street is too wide to add speed bumps. They're looking to add another speed camera," Sanchez said.

There was no immediate word on whether speed or alcohol were factors in the accident. The NYPD's Collision Investigation Squad was still on the scene later Wednesday morning.

City officials say In the past five years, 36 people have been injured in collisions at the intersection, including 12 pedestrians and two cyclists.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS LA

Woman driving with a rabbit crashes into Lyft driver, then hits utility box, fire hydrant in downtown LA

A bizarre crash in downtown LA early Wednesday morning involved a fire hydrant, a Lyft driver, and a rabbit.Police were called to the scene of a crash at Washington Boulevard and South Broadway in downtown LA at about 3:45 p.m., where they found a fire hydrant gushing and a damaged utility box. A woman had broadsided a Lyft with a passenger inside before crashing into the utility box and the fire hydrant. The subsequent crash took out power to the area, which was alongside Metro Blue Line train tracks.Police say it's unclear why the woman lost control of her car, but she did have a rabbit in the car with her.The woman and the Lyft driver were not injured, but the male Lyft passenger was taken to a hospital with injuries to his face.No arrests have been made.Metro train attendants were on the scene to help the train get by safely.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Gomez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Inwood#Nypd#Upper Manhattan#Traffic Accident#Subaru
CBS Boston

Man arrested after driving 161 MPH on I-93 in New Hampshire

ASHLAND, New Hampshire -- A man was arrested for reckless driving in New Hampshire after State Police said he was clocked going 161 mph. It happened on I-93 in Ashland where the speed limit is 70 mph. According to State Police, due to the speed of the "orange sports car," a trooper was unable to pursue the car and instead issued a BOLO (be on the lookout) to nearby law enforcement.  A few minutes later, the State Police dispatcher began getting 911 calls about multiple sports cars, including the suspect's, driving erratically, speeding, and nearly causing crashes. A Woodstock police officer then saw the orange sports car and clocked it going 130 mph, State Police said. That officer was able to pull the car over when it got stuck in traffic at Exit 32. The driver, Alejandro Zapata-Rebello, 30, of Danbury, Conn. was charged with two counts of reckless driving and one charge of disobeying an officer. Woodstock Police also charged him with one count of reckless driving. He is scheduled to appear in Plymouth Court on September 22. 
ASHLAND, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
MTA
CBS Boston

Motorcyclist said truck plowed through 'like a bowling ball' before killing 7

By KATHY McCORMACK Associated PressCONCORD, N.H. - The last rider in a group of Marine motorcycle club members testified Wednesday that he saw a "ball of flame" and then a truck "plowing through motorcycles like a bowling ball" in a 2019 crash in New Hampshire that killed seven bikers.Michael McEachern testified in the trial of the truck driver, Volodymyr Zhukovskyy. He said he saw the westbound truck, which was pulling a flatbed trailer, hit some of the eastbound riders shortly after the group left a motel to head to an American Legion post for a meeting that June 21.He said...
CONCORD, NH
The Independent

Son of prominent former Manhattan judge beats mother to death before jumping from 16th floor, police say

The son of a former New York judge allegedly bludgeoned his mother to death before jumping off the 16th floor and dying, police said.Doug Solomon, 26, hit his mother Diane Gallagher, 65, with a piece of furniture at their family home in New York’s Upper East Side, a senior police official said on Tuesday, according to several media reports.He then jumped out of the building.When police reached the scene, they found Solomon “unconscious and unresponsive” with trauma to the body.Officials said injuries were consistent with falling from a height.Residents said they heard loud screaming reportedly at the time Doug fell...
MANHATTAN, NY
People

Law & Order Crew Member Killed Near Set Identified as Father of 6: 'Heart of So Many Lives'

A Law & Order: Organized Crime crew member who was shot dead this week in Brooklyn, New York leaves behind six children. Johnny Alberto Pizarro II, 31, has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting near the NBC show's set on Tuesday, as Chrissy Grigoropoulos, Esq., an attorney for his estate, launched a GoFundMe page to help support his family and cover funeral expenses.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
102K+
Followers
23K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy