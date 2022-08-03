July 2022 And The Love - Hate Relationship We Had With How The Month Played Out

Read on cbs6albany.com
Capital Region TV is Losing a Legend
TV in Albany will never be the same. Long time NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Bob Kovachick has announced his retirement. Kovachick made the emotional announcement live on the air Friday with his co-workers Subrina Dhammi, Mark Mulholland and Paul Caiano by his side. Bob has been a staple on Capital Region...
WRGB
How filming of The Gilded Age is impacting a Capital Region business
Albany, NY (WRGB) — The Gilded Age is coming back to the Capital Region. Beginning Friday August 5, 2022, through Saturday, August 27, 2022, there will be various parking restrictions and road closures throughout the month to accommodate HBO filming of The Gilded Age in the City of Albany.
WNYT
Albany’s Alive at Five concert moved because of heat
The Alive at Five concert in Albany will be held at the rain site tonight – not because of a downpour, but because of the excessive heat. The concert will be in the shade, under the I-787 underpass at the Corning Preserve boat launch. Doug E. Fresh, with DJ...
Abandoned Since 2009, See Inside this Former Albany Convent
Built in the mid 1800's, the Kenwood Convent is a series of historic buildings that sit on over 75 acres off Southern Boulevard in Albany. It was also home to the Doane Stuart School until it relocated to Rensselaer County in 2009. The property has been entangled in legal battles for since the current owner filed for bankruptcy in early 2022. The property was most recently listed for sale $45 million.
5 things to know this Wednesday, August 3
Today's five things to know include new leads in a cold case dating all the way back to 1959, a beloved Saratoga County restaurant closing due to licensing issues, and a Schenectady man arrested with over 100 grams of cocaine.
Final ‘Alive at Five’ rained out
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Dozens took shelter underneath I-787 in Albany in anticipation for the final ‘Alive at Five’ for the summer. The venue was moved from its usual location because of the heat. But, then the rain came. “They moved us under the bridge. It’s alittle bit of shade. It’s supposed to rain as well. […]
Albany mission offers cooling spot for homeless
Perry Jones, the Executive Director of the Capital City Rescue Mission, says that any sweltering heat above 90 degrees is known as "code red" in the homeless community.
shelterforce.org
This Manufactured Home Park Will Soon Be Boat Storage, But One Resident Stays to Fight
The sun glitters on the blue waters of Saratoga Lake in upstate New York and refracts off the lines of bright white boats docked at a nearby boat launch and marina. The lake is located near Saratoga Springs, a longtime tourist destination in eastern Saratoga County that’s filled with all the hallmarks of a high-end vacation paradise—5-star hotels, a casino, golf course, racetrack, multiple entertainment venues, and the expensive and exclusive Prime Steak House. But luxury and scenery don’t convey a complete picture of the area.
WRGB
City of Albany announces parking restrictions and road closures for HBO Filming
Albany, NY (WRGB) — Beginning Friday August 5, 2022, through Saturday, August 27, 2022, there will be various parking restrictions and road closures throughout the month to accommodate HBO filming of The Gilded Age in the City of Albany. According to the City, normal parking regulations will be suspended...
WNYT
Bomb threats at two Capital Region colleges under investigation
Two local colleges received bomb threats Friday. The first call came in at SUNY Empire State. Around 1 p.m., Saratoga Springs police got a call about a possible bomb on the West Avenue Campus. At the same time, a person reported a suspicious device in the building. Police searched the...
Changes for Tonight’s Alive at 5 with Doug E. Fresh in Albany
We're feeling what could be record heat in the Capital Region today, so as a precaution, the city will move tonight's free Alive at 5 show with Doug E. Fresh to the rain location. In other words, you'll have plenty of shade. Generally, these shows are held on the stage...
Cigarette lights clothes on fire outside Hudson home
At about 3 p.m. on Thursday, City of Hudson firefighters were called to an odor of something burning outside of a house. Turns out, a pile of clothes had been lit on fire by a cigarette.
Free shoes, sweatshirts given to kids for free
As the start of the school year gets closer, some local organizations are stepping up to help families buy school supplies.
WRGB
Capital Region grappling with extreme heat and severe storms Thursday
CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — Hot and humid weather mixed with severe storms gripped the Capital Region on Thursday. People spent the early part of the day trying to find ways to cool off. In Troy, many were enjoying the city’s six splash pads. The Troy Fire Department also...
National Night Out events in the Capital Region
National Night Out is on August 2. This is a yearly event that focuses on building stronger relationships between police departments and their communities.
Debris Falling From Historic Building In Albany Under Investigation
For the second time in a week, authorities in a Capital District city are investigating reports of debris falling from an iconic building. In Albany, fire officials confirmed to Daily Voice that they were alerted at around 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3 of possible debris or bricks falling from a building near 100 State Street.
Missing Cambridge woman found dead in Schaghticoke
E, N.Y. (NEWS10) - New York State Police (NYSP) said Friday that they have found the body of Lisa Deangelis, 58, of Cambridge. Deangelis was reported missing on July 29 by her family when she didn't come home.
WRGB
Over 100 Albany Medical College students don their white coats, take oath
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — 145 medical students received their white coats as part of a ceremony to celebrate entering their journey into the medical field. The class of 2026 comes from 18 states, with 51 students from New York. The new medical students were selected from more than 13,000...
WRGB
Hochul answers on bail reform a second day after NYC Mayor ramps up pressure on Albany
New York State (WRGB) — Governor Kathy Hochul (D-New York) held a news conference in Albany Thursday to showcase ghost guns New York State Police have taken off the streets, but the conversation quickly turned back toward the issue of bail reform. For Hochul, this was day two of...
License Issues Close One Upstate NY Restaurant In Historic Spot
2022 has claimed another Capital Region restaurant in a year that has seen the shutdown of many favorite local eateries. From celebrity chef startups to multi-decade standards, it seems no restaurant is safe lately. The latest to close is a popular food truck turned brick-and-mortar in Saratoga County. The fast-casual...
