NYPD seizes hundreds of ATVs and dirt bikes across NYC

Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the borderT. WareTexas State
Mayor Says This is Despicable What We’re Witnessing in TexasTom HandyTexas State
McDonald's Employee Shot in the Face Over Cold FriesBriana BelcherBrooklyn, NY
Additional Pandemic Food Assistance BenefitsMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffThe New York ExclusiveStony Brook, NY
fox5ny.com
NY ranked best place for teen drivers
NEW YORK - This may surprise some, but a recent Wallet hub report ranked New York as the best place for teen drivers. The report is welcoming news to new drivers like 18-year-old Jacob Thompson of Queens. "I think living in New York City, driving is super liberating because you're...
Bronx TD Bank robber has struck 6 times in spree: cops
THE BRONX, New York (PIX11) — A serial bank robber has netted over $2,000 across a string of thefts since mid-July, all targeting TD branches in the Bronx, according to the NYPD. The crook first struck around 3:20 p.m. on July 15 at the branch on East 149th Street near Melrose Avenue, police said in […]
Couple Wanted for $7,000 Armed Robbery, Carjacking in Brooklyn
BROOKLYN, NY – A Brooklyn resident in the city’s East New York section was robbed...
texasmetronews.com
Major Brooklyn intersection to be renamed for Haitian American killed by NYPD
BROOKLYN — Every time Sheina Banatte walks by the intersection of Utica Avenue and Eastern Parkway, she will remember her cousin Eudes Pierre. It’s close to where police officers shot the 26-year-old dead, five days before Christmas last year. But the tragedy isn’t all that will trigger the...
NYC McDonald’s worker dies from gunshot over ‘cold fries,’ police say
A McDonald's worker allegedly shot by a man whose mother complained about receiving cold French fries has died of his injuries, according to authorities.
fox5ny.com
6 year old girl attacked and robbed in Brooklyn
NEW YORK - The NYPD is looking for three teens who attacked and robbed a 6-year-old girl of her $30 scooter in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn. Police released security images of the suspects on Friday. They say the attack took place just before 6 p.m. on July 28th. The...
bkreader.com
Man in Brooklyn shot in car while stopped at red light: cops
Officers at the scene of a shooting in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn on Aug. 4, 2022. Brooklyn detectives are looking for the suspect who shot a 21-year-old man as he waited at a red light early Thursday morning. Police said the assault happened at about 3 a.m. on Aug. 4 at the...
Police looking to identify man discovered walking on Bronx street
The NYPD is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying an unidentified man who was found walking on a Bronx street on Wednesday.
NBC New York
Diner Accused of Killing NYC Delivery Worker Over Duck Sauce Is Found Dead: Source
A New York City restaurant patron accused of killing a delivery worker after months of threatening the eatery because of a quarrel over a condiment was found dead Friday morning, a law enforcement source said. Glenn Hirsch, a 51-year-old who pleaded not guilty in June to murder, weapon possession, menacing...
NYPD Investigating Armed Robbery at Manhattan Subway Station
NEW YORK, NY – A suspect armed with a knife approached a victim inside the...
23 Traffic Tickets, Criminal Charges Follow NYC Driver Who Did 104MPH On PIP, Police Say
Tyler A. Laguerre may have sped off from Palisades Interstate Parkway police at over 100 miles an hour while recklessly weaving in and out of traffic on the Fourth of July. They eventually reeled him in, however -- both on criminal charges and so he could collect a whopping 23 traffic summonses, authorities said.
yonkerstimes.com
Heroin/Fentanyl Packaging-Distribution Operation Busted-Over 13 Pounds Seized
Two charged, including fugitive in 2020 Bronx fentanyl packaging mill prosecution. Two men were arrested in the Fordham Manor neighborhood of the Bronx in connection with a large-scale heroin/fentanyl packaging and distribution operation. Approximately six kilograms of narcotics (over 13 pounds) with a street value of at least $1.8 million were intercepted during a short-term investigation. The narcotics were allegedly destined for distribution throughout New York City and Massachusetts. Overdose rates in New York City have escalated since the COVID-19 pandemic began and are at their highest rates ever. Fentanyl is the most common drug associated with overdose deaths.
NBC New York
MTA Bus Slams Into Elevated NYC Subway Pillar, Driver in Critical Condition and 12 Others Hurt
More than a dozen people were hurt, one of them critically, when an MTA bus crashed head-on into an elevated subway track pillar in the Bronx Thursday, fire officials say. The FDNY says it responded to Boston Road and East Tremont Avenue after getting a call about the crash around 8:30 a.m. Footage from the scene showed the front windshield of the MTA bus completely smashed, a spiderweb of glass overtaking the front of the vehicle.
fox5ny.com
13 hurt in Bronx MTA bus crash
NEW YORK - One person is in critical condition and 12 others suffered lesser injuries after an accident involving an MTA bus in the Bronx. The bus apparently hit a pillar for an elevated train track in the area of Boston Rd. and W. Farms Rd. The patient in critical...
19 year old fatally shot in backpack robbery at BJ's parking garage in Brooklyn
The 18-year-old suspect attempted to rob the victim of his backpack in a struggle that spilled out onto the first floor of the parking garage.
Manhattan man stabbed dead after bodega argument: police
An argument inside a Manhattan bodega turned fatal Thursday morning after one of the men involved stabbed the other after the dispute spilled onto the sidewalk, police said. The 47-year-old victim was stabbed in the chest outside Williams Grocery on Dykman St. near Seaman Ave. in Inwood shortly past 1 a.m., according to the NYPD. Medics rushed him to Harlem Hospital but he could not be saved. ...
Hidden compartment filled with pills found under pharmacy worker’s car, cops say
A New York pharmacy worker had hundreds of Xanax and other prescription pills hidden in a secret compartment under his car when he was pulled over for speeding Tuesday on the New Jersey Turnpike, authorities said. Carlos Jose Cruz-Pena, 33, of the Bronx, is charged with second-degree possession with the...
Traffic safety group calls on state to lift ‘deadly’ red light camera limits following fatal Manhattan crash
A Google Maps image of the Manhattan intersection of Sherman Avenue and West 207th Street, where the fatal crash occurred early Wednesday morning. In New York, state law only allows 1% of signalized intersections in the five boroughs to have red light cameras. That’s a total of 150 cameras citywide. [ more › ]
'Fed up' NYers 'cheer' as police seize 240 illegal dirt bikes, ATVs in 1 day
The NYPD seized 240 dirt bikes and ATVs in a single day over the weekend, police said as they vowed their crackdown is just getting started.
SiriusXM DJ, USPS worker indicted in $1M drug trafficking scheme: Nassau DA
A Sirius XM DJ known as “DJ Love Dinero” and a US postal worker were indicted for a million-dollar drug trafficking scheme that stretched from California to New York, Nassau County prosecutors said Thursday.
