New York City, NY

NYPD seizes hundreds of ATVs and dirt bikes across NYC

By Luke Funk
 2 days ago
fox5ny.com

NY ranked best place for teen drivers

NEW YORK - This may surprise some, but a recent Wallet hub report ranked New York as the best place for teen drivers. The report is welcoming news to new drivers like 18-year-old Jacob Thompson of Queens. "I think living in New York City, driving is super liberating because you're...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Bronx TD Bank robber has struck 6 times in spree: cops

THE BRONX, New York (PIX11) — A serial bank robber has netted over $2,000 across a string of thefts since mid-July, all targeting TD branches in the Bronx, according to the NYPD. The crook first struck around 3:20 p.m. on July 15 at the branch on East 149th Street near Melrose Avenue, police said in […]
BRONX, NY
fox5ny.com

6 year old girl attacked and robbed in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - The NYPD is looking for three teens who attacked and robbed a 6-year-old girl of her $30 scooter in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn. Police released security images of the suspects on Friday. They say the attack took place just before 6 p.m. on July 28th. The...
BROOKLYN, NY
bkreader.com

Man in Brooklyn shot in car while stopped at red light: cops

Officers at the scene of a shooting in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn on Aug. 4, 2022. Brooklyn detectives are looking for the suspect who shot a 21-year-old man as he waited at a red light early Thursday morning. Police said the assault happened at about 3 a.m. on Aug. 4 at the...
BROOKLYN, NY
yonkerstimes.com

Heroin/Fentanyl Packaging-Distribution Operation Busted-Over 13 Pounds Seized

Two charged, including fugitive in 2020 Bronx fentanyl packaging mill prosecution. Two men were arrested in the Fordham Manor neighborhood of the Bronx in connection with a large-scale heroin/fentanyl packaging and distribution operation. Approximately six kilograms of narcotics (over 13 pounds) with a street value of at least $1.8 million were intercepted during a short-term investigation. The narcotics were allegedly destined for distribution throughout New York City and Massachusetts. Overdose rates in New York City have escalated since the COVID-19 pandemic began and are at their highest rates ever. Fentanyl is the most common drug associated with overdose deaths.
BRONX, NY
NBC New York

MTA Bus Slams Into Elevated NYC Subway Pillar, Driver in Critical Condition and 12 Others Hurt

More than a dozen people were hurt, one of them critically, when an MTA bus crashed head-on into an elevated subway track pillar in the Bronx Thursday, fire officials say. The FDNY says it responded to Boston Road and East Tremont Avenue after getting a call about the crash around 8:30 a.m. Footage from the scene showed the front windshield of the MTA bus completely smashed, a spiderweb of glass overtaking the front of the vehicle.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

13 hurt in Bronx MTA bus crash

NEW YORK - One person is in critical condition and 12 others suffered lesser injuries after an accident involving an MTA bus in the Bronx. The bus apparently hit a pillar for an elevated train track in the area of Boston Rd. and W. Farms Rd. The patient in critical...
BRONX, NY
Daily News

Manhattan man stabbed dead after bodega argument: police

An argument inside a Manhattan bodega turned fatal Thursday morning after one of the men involved stabbed the other after the dispute spilled onto the sidewalk, police said. The 47-year-old victim was stabbed in the chest outside Williams Grocery on Dykman St. near Seaman Ave. in Inwood shortly past 1 a.m., according to the NYPD. Medics rushed him to Harlem Hospital but he could not be saved. ...
MANHATTAN, NY

