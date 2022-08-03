Will County State’s Attorney Approves Charges Against Woman For Stabbing a Bolingbrook Man

Read on www.qrockonline.com
qrockonline.com
Will County Coroner: Bolingbrook Stabbing Victim Identified
The Office of the Will County Coroner Laurie H. Summers is reporting the death of Shane P. Conley a 26-year-old male resident of Bolingbrook who was pronounced deceased at The Amita Health Adventist Medical Center Bolingbrook on 8/1/22 @4:19pm. Mr. Conley was a victim of an apparent homicide. The Bolingbrook Police Dept. is investigating the incident. The final cause and manner of death will be determined at a later date pending autopsy, police, and toxicological reports.
wcsjnews.com
Juvenile Charged as Adult in Morris Murder Case
More details have been released regarding a murder that occurred at an apartment complex in the 500 block of Twilight Drive in Morris around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 4th. Grundy County Coroner John Callahan said Beverly Lambert, 25, of Shorewood was the victim of a shooting that occurred at the aforementioned address. Callahan said Lambert was taken to Morris Hospital where she was pronounced dead shortly before seven last night.
Woman, 25, killed in Morris, IL shooting ID'd; 16-year-old charged
A 25-year-old woman from Shorewood has been identified as the woman killed in Morris, Illinois Thursday, and a teenager has been charged with murder.
wjol.com
Teen in Custody Following Shooting Death Of Woman In Morris Apartment Building
A woman was shot and later died following a shooting at an apartment complex in Morris on Thursday afternoon. The offender stole the victim’s vehicle and was later arrested in Joliet at around 7:30 p.m. on John Street near the Walgreens off of U.S. 52. The Grundy County Coroner’s Office is identifying the victim as 25-year-old Beverly Lambert of Shorewood.
starvedrock.media
Morris Shooting Victim Is Revealed
If you've been following the story of a fatal shooting in Morris, the victim has now been identified. The Grundy County Coroner's Office says 25-year-old Beverly Lambert of Shorewood was pronounced dead Thursday evening at the Morris Hospital. She was rushed there late Thursday afternoon after being shot inside a home in the 500 block of Twilight Drive in Morris.
qrockonline.com
Illinois State Police Squad Car Struck by DUI Driver in Scott’s Law Related Crash
This is the 14th Scott’s Law violation involving an ISP squad car this year. On Aug. 4, 2022, at approximately 2:19 a.m., Illinois State Police (ISP) officials investigated a two-vehicle traffic crash involving an ISP District Chicago Trooper on Interstate 94 northbound ramp to Cumberland Avenue. On the above...
walls102.com
One dead, one in custody after shooting incident in Morris
MORRIS – The Morris Police say a Shorewood woman was shot and killed and a suspect was arrested after an incident Thursday afternoon in the 500 block of Twilight Drive. Grundy County Coroner John Callahan announced Friday that 25-year-old Beverly A. Lambert was transported to an area hospital from that location and later pronounced deceased. Authorities confirmed that a 16-year-old was taken into custody by the Joliet Police Department and charged with first degree murder. The incident remains under investigation and no other injuries or victims were reported.
qrockonline.com
Highland Park Shooting Suspect Pleads Not Guilty To Mass Shooting
The suspect accused of a mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade north of Chicago is pleading not guilty to over 100 charges. Robert Crimo the Third appeared in court yesterday almost a month after the shooting that left seven dead and at least 30 others injured in Highland Park. Crimo is facing 117 felony charges and faces life in prison if convicted. His next court date is set for November 1st.
Morris, Illinois shooting – Residents asked to stay inside for HOURS as cops hunted suspect in slaying at apartment
RESIDENTS were asked to stay inside their homes for hours on Thursday after a shooting took place at an apartment complex. Grundy County Sheriff Ken Bailey confirmed an active shooter investigation was underway at the complex in Morris, Illinois. The shooting at a Twilight Drive apartment complex left one person...
Stevenson expressway shooting involving off-duty CPD officer leaves woman critically injured
A woman was critically wounded in a shooting on the Stevenson Expressway Thursday night involving an off-duty Chicago police officer, authorities said.
Man in custody after woman shot, killed at south suburban apartment complex, officials say
A man is now in custody after police asked nearby residents to stay inside following a shooting at a south suburban apartment complex.
WSPY NEWS
Man wanted in LaSalle County arrested in Minonk
A man wanted in LaSalle County has been arrested in Minonk according to the LaSalle County Sheriff's Office. The department says that 33-year-old Jessie J. Phillips was arrested by U.S. Marshals in the 200 block of E. 10th Street in Minonk. Phillips was named in a warrant for missing court...
wcsjnews.com
Dwight Man Pleads Guilty To Seriously Beating Female Acquaintance
A 46-year-old Dwight man appeared in a Livingston County court case on August 1st. Ralph Coyle pled guilty to Aggravated Domestic Battery, a class two felony and Domestic Battery, a class four felony. As part of the blind plea agreement, two other felonies were dropped. The Dwight Police Department arrested...
cwbchicago.com
Man on bail for attempted murder and two separate gun cases had another gun in a stolen car, prosecutors tell ‘apoplectic’ judge
Prosecutors say a man who was on bail for attempted murder, on bail for a separate gun case, and on bail for yet another gun and stolen motor vehicle case was found with a gun in a stolen car after he drove onto the curb while Chicago police were working a crime scene this week.
cwbchicago.com
Lincoln Park traffic stop leads to a cache of guns, pot, cash, cops say; 5 charged
Three adults and two juveniles are facing a variety of charges after Chicago police allegedly discovered a cache of guns, armor-piercing bullets, marijuana, and cash during a traffic stop investigation that began in Lincoln Park. Prosecutors said officers stopped a transport van in the 2600 block of North Clark around...
Alleged Highland Park Parade Shooter Pleads Not Guilty to 117 Charges Against Him
Wearing a blue prison outfit and a blue mask, the alleged gunman behind a mass shooting at Highland Park's Fourth of July Parade that took the lives of seven people and injured more than 40 entered a plea of not guilty during an arraignment hearing at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Lake County Courthouse in Waukegan.
WIFR
17-year-old killed in McHenry County crash
LAKE IN THE HILLS, Ill. (WIFR) - More details are being released about a death Tuesday night in McHenry County. First responders arrived just before 11 p.m. Tuesday to a serious crash in the 6900 block of Rakow Road. Lake in the Hills police found a 17-year-old male at the...
Woman shot and killed in Morris, suspect in custody after search
MORRIS, Ill. (CBS) -- A woman has died after being shot in Morris, Illinois Thursday evening, and the suspected shooter was later caught.For hours, people were not allowed back into their homes as police investigated on the quiet block where the shooting happened. Police credited technology for their ability finally to making an arrest.The shooting took place in the 500 block of Twilight Drive in Morris, according to an alert from the Grundy County Emergency Management Agency sent out a little after 5:30 p.m.The Grundy County Coroner's office said the victim, a 25-year-old woman, later died.Following the shooting, dozens of...
Suburb ordered to pay $33 million in police chase that ended in fatal crash
A Cook County jury has ordered the village of Dolton to pay more than $33 million for a 2016 police chase ending in a crash that killed a man and left a second man with severely lifelong disabilities.
fox32chicago.com
Woodridge man fired shots into Chicago park; police find handwritten notes about mass shootings in vehicle
WOODRIDGE, Ill. - A Woodridge man was arrested Thursday in Englewood with five loaded guns, over 1,000 rounds of ammunition, and disturbing handwritten notes about mass shootings. Chicago police say they intercepted the man after he fired a shotgun into a park. Alexander Podgorny, 29, now faces five felony counts...
