Anthony Davis donates $350,000 to eastern Kentucky flood relief

Lakers: Watch LeBron James and His Sons Throw Down Dunks at LA Practice Facility
LeBron James, Bryce James, and Bronny James were spotted throwing down dunks at the Lakers practice facility recently.
This Former First-Round Pick Is Still A Free Agent
Former 12th overall pick in 2012 and 10-year NBA veteran Jeremy Lamb remains an unrestricted free agent this offseason.
Another five-star Duke commit announces transfer
Montverde Academy (Fla.) has recently been kind to the Duke basketball recruiters, producing former one-and-done star RJ Barrett and projected one-and-done freshman Dariq Whitehead. RELATED: Projected stat leaders for 2022-23 Blue Devils Now, five-star 2023 Duke pledge Sean Stewart is heading to ...
Jawad Williams on 2022-23 Tar Heels: Offseason Work; Player Jumps; Key Addition
When a former North Carolina Tar Heel basketball player speaks, the fanbase listens. When that former player is a national champion and a 17-year veteran of professional basketball, the spoken words carry even more weight. Add in multiple summers of taking part in the famous alumni Smith Center pick up games, and you have words that matter and provide a deep glimpse into what Hubert Davis is building in Chapel Hill coming off a NCAA Championship game appearance and potential preseason No. 1 start to 2022-23.
Report: Louisville Reaches Out to '23 Purdue Decommit Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn
The guard from West Lafayette decommitted from the Boilermakers on Wednesday.
Charles Barkley Picked the Perfect Grandfather Name
Charles Barkley has held many titles in his lifetime. He's been an Auburn Tiger, an NBA superstar, and a broadcast analyst for TNT. But earlier this year, he gained one more: grandfather. Barkley's daughter Christiana. welcomed baby boy Henry, the first grand child for the Alabama native. Sir Charles couldn't be happier about the new addition.
Look: Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To College GameDay's New Hire
College GameDay will add Jess Sims to the crew this season. ESPN's college football show announced the hiring Wednesday. Responding to the news, longtime GameDay analyst Kirk Herbstreit welcomed Sims. "Fired up to have you join our team. Heard so many great things about you and just wanted to welcome...
5-star forward Liam McNeeley discusses what intrigues him about Indiana and coach Mike Woodson
Five-star class of 2024 forward Liam McNeeley of Montverde Academy talks with Peegs.com about his interest in Indiana and coach Mike Woodson. McNeeley has scheduled an official visit to IU.
Dick Vitale Has 1 Non-Conference Game In Mind For Kentucky
Dick Vitale wants Kentucky to add one of the best Big Ten basketball programs to its non-conference schedule. The ESPN college basketball commentator is calling for Kentucky to take on Indiana after the two schools used to play all the time over the years. "This is a quality pre-conf. matchup...
NBA World Reacts To LeBron James, Lakers News
On Thursday night, ESPN's Dave McMenamin reported the Los Angeles Lakers met with LeBron James. The two sides reportedly had a "productive" discussion about their future together. While the talks were productive, the two sides did not come to a new contract agreement. From ESPN:. James and Paul met with...
Look: Coach Cal Reveals Why He Won't Play At Gonzaga
Kentucky and Gonzaga have agreed to a home-and-home series. However, the two sides will not square off in The Kennel. Instead, Kentucky will face Gonzaga at Spokane Arena. That matchup will take place on Nov. 20 this year. On Thursday morning, John Calipari explained why Kentucky won't play against Gonzaga...
College football recruiting: USC 5-star QB commit Malachi Nelson's Texas A&M interest 'is real' after visit
Los Alamitos (Calif.) five-star quarterback Malachi Nelson took a visit to Texas A&M this past weekend, despite being committed to USC since Nov. 30. The 6-foot-3, 182-pound quarterback was originally committed to play for Lincoln Riley at Oklahoma, but decommitted when the head coach departed for Los Angeles and pledged to the Trojans just days later. Could he decommit for a second time? What ultimately happens remains to be seen, but Nelson’s interest in Texas A&M “is real,” according to 247Sports director of recruiting Steve Wiltfong.
The Lakers Reportedly Have Interest In This Knicks Star
According to Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype, the Los Angeles Lakers have interest in Cam Reddish. The former Duke star began his career on the Atlanta Hawks before being traded to the New York Knicks last season.
LeBron James, Rich Paul Met With Lakers for Contract Talks
Thursday marked the first day that the four-time NBA champion is eligible to sign a contract extension with the team.
College Football Analyst Predicts Country's No. 1 Defense
It's that time of year when analysts start writing their predictions for the college football season. Just recently Brad Crawford of 247Sports wrote about the top defenses in the country heading into the season and who he thinks will finish at the top. Nobody should be surprised by his choice.
Texas Tech lands another four-star recruit
Texas Tech has 247Sports No. 17 recruiting class and new commit Jordan Sanford is one of the jewels. The four-star out of Arlington (Texas) Mansfield Timberview announced his pledge to the Red Raiders on Thursday evening, choosing to play for Joey McGuire and his staff over the likes of TCU, Oklahoma State, Northwestern, SMU and Washington among others.
Big Ten basketball: Projecting the 2022-23 All-Conference selections
"Unknown" might be the best word to describe the Big Ten ahead of the 2022-23 season. Nationally, Indiana has been regarded as the favorite. Whether that's right or not is still undetermined. But when a team who barely snuck into the NCAA Tournament before being trounced by St. Mary's in the Round of 64 is the so-called Big Ten favorite, it shows how much change has really occurred throughout the league.
Tennessee breaks record for new football season tickets sold
The Tennessee athletic department set goals for the sale of football season tickets and Tennessee fans surpassed those goals in a big way. The Vols reported that, as of Wednesday, the school sold 16,781 new season tickets for the 2022 season, helping them reach 168 percent of the initial goal of 10,000 new season tickets.
First visit to Tennessee 'absolutely amazing' for tight-end target
A Class of 2024 tight end from Arizona visited Tennessee for the first time last weekend after getting an offer from the Vols in June.
WATCH: Chase Cota opens up on transfer to Oregon and why
Oregon senior wide receiver Chase Cota discusses his decision to leave UCLA and transfer home to the Oregon Ducks where his Dad and Cousin played college football. Cota also dives into the Oregon offense, the QB competition, and how he helps support mental health and kids with disabilities. Sign up...
