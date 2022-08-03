ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Anthony Davis donates $350,000 to eastern Kentucky flood relief

By Chris Fisher
247Sports
247Sports
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on 247sports.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BlueDevilCountry

Another five-star Duke commit announces transfer

Montverde Academy (Fla.) has recently been kind to the Duke basketball recruiters, producing former one-and-done star RJ Barrett and projected one-and-done freshman Dariq Whitehead. RELATED: Projected stat leaders for 2022-23 Blue Devils Now, five-star 2023 Duke pledge Sean Stewart is heading to ...
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

Jawad Williams on 2022-23 Tar Heels: Offseason Work; Player Jumps; Key Addition

When a former North Carolina Tar Heel basketball player speaks, the fanbase listens. When that former player is a national champion and a 17-year veteran of professional basketball, the spoken words carry even more weight. Add in multiple summers of taking part in the famous alumni Smith Center pick up games, and you have words that matter and provide a deep glimpse into what Hubert Davis is building in Chapel Hill coming off a NCAA Championship game appearance and potential preseason No. 1 start to 2022-23.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Basketball
City
Clay, KY
City
Lexington, KY
Lexington, KY
Society
Local
Kentucky Sports
Lexington, KY
Basketball
State
Kentucky State
City
London, KY
Local
Kentucky Society
Local
Kentucky College Basketball
Lexington, KY
College Basketball
The Daily South

Charles Barkley Picked the Perfect Grandfather Name

Charles Barkley has held many titles in his lifetime. He's been an Auburn Tiger, an NBA superstar, and a broadcast analyst for TNT. But earlier this year, he gained one more: grandfather. Barkley's daughter Christiana. welcomed baby boy Henry, the first grand child for the Alabama native. Sir Charles couldn't be happier about the new addition.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Andy Beshear
The Spun

Dick Vitale Has 1 Non-Conference Game In Mind For Kentucky

Dick Vitale wants Kentucky to add one of the best Big Ten basketball programs to its non-conference schedule. The ESPN college basketball commentator is calling for Kentucky to take on Indiana after the two schools used to play all the time over the years. "This is a quality pre-conf. matchup...
LEXINGTON, KY
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To LeBron James, Lakers News

On Thursday night, ESPN's Dave McMenamin reported the Los Angeles Lakers met with LeBron James. The two sides reportedly had a "productive" discussion about their future together. While the talks were productive, the two sides did not come to a new contract agreement. From ESPN:. James and Paul met with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Look: Coach Cal Reveals Why He Won't Play At Gonzaga

Kentucky and Gonzaga have agreed to a home-and-home series. However, the two sides will not square off in The Kennel. Instead, Kentucky will face Gonzaga at Spokane Arena. That matchup will take place on Nov. 20 this year. On Thursday morning, John Calipari explained why Kentucky won't play against Gonzaga...
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

College football recruiting: USC 5-star QB commit Malachi Nelson's Texas A&M interest 'is real' after visit

Los Alamitos (Calif.) five-star quarterback Malachi Nelson took a visit to Texas A&M this past weekend, despite being committed to USC since Nov. 30. The 6-foot-3, 182-pound quarterback was originally committed to play for Lincoln Riley at Oklahoma, but decommitted when the head coach departed for Los Angeles and pledged to the Trojans just days later. Could he decommit for a second time? What ultimately happens remains to be seen, but Nelson’s interest in Texas A&M “is real,” according to 247Sports director of recruiting Steve Wiltfong.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba All Star#Free#The Kentucky Flood Relief
247Sports

Texas Tech lands another four-star recruit

Texas Tech has 247Sports No. 17 recruiting class and new commit Jordan Sanford is one of the jewels. The four-star out of Arlington (Texas) Mansfield Timberview announced his pledge to the Red Raiders on Thursday evening, choosing to play for Joey McGuire and his staff over the likes of TCU, Oklahoma State, Northwestern, SMU and Washington among others.
LUBBOCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
247Sports

Big Ten basketball: Projecting the 2022-23 All-Conference selections

"Unknown" might be the best word to describe the Big Ten ahead of the 2022-23 season. Nationally, Indiana has been regarded as the favorite. Whether that's right or not is still undetermined. But when a team who barely snuck into the NCAA Tournament before being trounced by St. Mary's in the Round of 64 is the so-called Big Ten favorite, it shows how much change has really occurred throughout the league.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Tennessee breaks record for new football season tickets sold

The Tennessee athletic department set goals for the sale of football season tickets and Tennessee fans surpassed those goals in a big way. The Vols reported that, as of Wednesday, the school sold 16,781 new season tickets for the 2022 season, helping them reach 168 percent of the initial goal of 10,000 new season tickets.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

WATCH: Chase Cota opens up on transfer to Oregon and why

Oregon senior wide receiver Chase Cota discusses his decision to leave UCLA and transfer home to the Oregon Ducks where his Dad and Cousin played college football. Cota also dives into the Oregon offense, the QB competition, and how he helps support mental health and kids with disabilities. Sign up...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

247Sports

43K+
Followers
357K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy