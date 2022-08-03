Step by step: Herbert focusing on footwork for Year three

Read on www.avpress.com
Report: 49ers to sign veteran receiver Snead after workout
The 49ers added depth at the wide receiver position after practice on Friday in Santa Clara. San Francisco reportedly signed veteran receiver Willie Snead, Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson first reported, citing a league source. Snead, a 29-year-old receiver who played three seasons with the New Orleans Saints and three...
6 quick-hit takeaways from Dolphins' training camp Day 7
The Miami Dolphins took the fields at Baptist Health Training Complex just across from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Wednesday for their third practice of the week and the third in front of fans. With pads on and fans in attendance, there was clearly a lot of energy...
Cardinals counting on improvement from CB Marco Wilson
The Arizona Cardinals have questions at cornerback as they continue training camp. Two spots seem like locks with second-year player Marco Wilson and Byron Murphy. Wilson played extensively as a rookie following the sudden decision to retire by Malcolm Butler last year. Wilson had ups and downs. It has been...
Taylor knows his role with the Giants is to back up Jones
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Tyrod Taylor signed with the New York Giants, knowing the only way he would start at quarterback would be if Daniel Jones played poorly or got hurt. It's as simple as that for the well-traveled 32-year-old who is entering his 12th NFL season. Jones...
Cardinals star Marquise Brown arrested for criminal speeding
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown was reportedly arrested on Wednesday morning on charges of criminal speeding according to Arizona Sports. Per the report, which was confirmed by the Arizona Department of Public Safety, Brown was arrested around 7:05 a.m. on Wednesday while driving in an HOV lane, according to Department of Public Safety spokesperson Bart Graves.
Cardinals Sign WR Marcell Ateman, Waive OT Eric Smith
Ateman, 27, is a former seventh-round pick of the Raiders back in 2018. He agreed to a four-year, $2.55 million contract, but was waived by the Raiders coming out of the preseason a year later. The Raiders later signed Ateman to their practice squad and he’s been on and off...
49ers rookie guard Burford eager to compete for starting spot
SANTA CLARA -- While Daniel Brunskill and Jake Brendel split practice snaps and compete for the 49ers’ starting center position, the competition going on at right guard might be even more compelling. Currently, the battle appears to be Spencer Burford vs. Spencer Burford. Burford, a rookie whom the 49ers...
Titans place Daniel Munyer on IR among 4 moves
The Tennessee Titans made four roster moves during their off day from training camp on Wednesday. The team announced it has placed backup center Daniel Munyer on Injured Reserve and waived cornerback Chris Williamson with an injury designation after both players suffered undisclosed injuries during Tuesday’s practice. In corresponding...
Cardinals Wide Receiver Marquise Brown Arrested in Arizona
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown was arrested in Phoenix Wednesday morning, according to NFL.com. Brown was arrested at Arizona State Route 101 on speeding charges and was booked in the Maricopa County Jail. His criminal speeding charge is a class 3 misdemeanor punishable by up to 30 days in jail, a fine of up to $500 and/or one year of probation. It was reported that Brown was arrested for exceeding 85 mph.
