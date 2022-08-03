ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Step by step: Herbert focusing on footwork for Year three

By JOE REEDY Associated Press
Antelope Valley Press
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.avpress.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

Report: 49ers to sign veteran receiver Snead after workout

The 49ers added depth at the wide receiver position after practice on Friday in Santa Clara. San Francisco reportedly signed veteran receiver Willie Snead, Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson first reported, citing a league source. Snead, a 29-year-old receiver who played three seasons with the New Orleans Saints and three...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

Taylor knows his role with the Giants is to back up Jones

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Tyrod Taylor signed with the New York Giants, knowing the only way he would start at quarterback would be if Daniel Jones played poorly or got hurt. It's as simple as that for the well-traveled 32-year-old who is entering his 12th NFL season. Jones...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Football
Local
California Football
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Costa Mesa, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
ClutchPoints

Cardinals star Marquise Brown arrested for criminal speeding

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown was reportedly arrested on Wednesday morning on charges of criminal speeding according to Arizona Sports. Per the report, which was confirmed by the Arizona Department of Public Safety, Brown was arrested around 7:05 a.m. on Wednesday while driving in an HOV lane, according to Department of Public Safety spokesperson Bart Graves. […] The post Cardinals star Marquise Brown arrested for criminal speeding appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
Yardbarker

Cardinals Sign WR Marcell Ateman, Waive OT Eric Smith

Ateman, 27, is a former seventh-round pick of the Raiders back in 2018. He agreed to a four-year, $2.55 million contract, but was waived by the Raiders coming out of the preseason a year later. The Raiders later signed Ateman to their practice squad and he’s been on and off...
NFL
NBC Sports

49ers rookie guard Burford eager to compete for starting spot

SANTA CLARA -- While Daniel Brunskill and Jake Brendel split practice snaps and compete for the 49ers’ starting center position, the competition going on at right guard might be even more compelling. Currently, the battle appears to be Spencer Burford vs. Spencer Burford. Burford, a rookie whom the 49ers...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Titans place Daniel Munyer on IR among 4 moves

The Tennessee Titans made four roster moves during their off day from training camp on Wednesday. The team announced it has placed backup center Daniel Munyer on Injured Reserve and waived cornerback Chris Williamson with an injury designation after both players suffered undisclosed injuries during Tuesday’s practice. In corresponding...
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Step By Step#Footwork#Chargers#Year Three#American Football
Popculture

Cardinals Wide Receiver Marquise Brown Arrested in Arizona

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown was arrested in Phoenix Wednesday morning, according to NFL.com. Brown was arrested at Arizona State Route 101 on speeding charges and was booked in the Maricopa County Jail. His criminal speeding charge is a class 3 misdemeanor punishable by up to 30 days in jail, a fine of up to $500 and/or one year of probation. It was reported that Brown was arrested for exceeding 85 mph.
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy