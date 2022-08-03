Fletcher’s leadoff homer propels Angels past A’s

Read on www.avpress.com
Dodgers News: Mookie Betts Reacts to On-Field Altercation with Giants Reliever
Mookie Betts and the Dodgers were involved in a weird little baseball kerfuffle with the Giants on Thursday. In the top of the sixth inning, Giants pitcher Jarlin Garcia pitched a perfect inning, punctuated by strikeouts of Cody Bellinger and James Outman. After striking out Outman, Garcia looked at Betts in the on-deck circle and mimicked the Dodgers’ “Wolf of Wall Street” celebration.
Giants Fell Apart With Cheating and Ejections Over An 8 Game Sweep by the Dodgers
Oh, how the mighty have fallen. The Giants went from knocking the Dodgers off of the NL West throne last year to being an embarrassment of the division in 2022. It’s been a pretty wild spiral to watch, especially given the talent that they’ve had on the roster from last year.
Dodgers News: Veteran Reliever Barters with Fan for Miguel Vargas' Baseball
A nice moment of altruism from Dodgers reliever Blake Treinen and a Giants fan.
Dodgers manager gives update on Clayton Kershaw’s status
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts gave an update Friday on the status of pitcher Clayton Kershaw. Kershaw left Thursday’s win over the San Francisco Giants after feeling tightness in his back while warming up ahead of the fifth inning. The three-time Cy Young Award winner said he felt something lock up.
White Sox Waste Strong Effort From Johnny Cueto, Drop Yet Another Series Opener
No one can blame Johnny Cueto for the Chicago White Sox’s shortcomings on Thursday night. The veteran righty was brilliant in the series opener against the Texas Rangers, but the Sox offense could only produce five hits in the 3-2 loss. Aided by six walks, the South Siders reached base 11 times total, but they could only muster up one extra-base hit.
White Sox Announce Plans for Luis Robert, Pitchers vs. Rangers
The Chicago White Sox will head down to The Lone Star State for a four-game series against the Texas Rangers this weekend. Manager Tony La Russa announced Wednesday how he plans to use Luis Robert and deploy his pitchers for the extended set. Luis Robert. The White Sox activated Robert,...
Yankees Minor League Player Suspended For 50 Games
On Friday, the MLB announced suspensions for five minor league players. One of them was Derek Dietrich of New York Yankees' Triple-A affiliate Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Dietrich has been suspended 50 games without pay. That's because he tested positive for DMPA. Prior to this suspension, Dietrich was batting .259 with nine home...
Eloy Drives in 4, Abreu Homers to Lead White Sox Past Royals 9-2
The Chicago White Sox bounced back from a tough series-opening loss to beat the Kansas City Royals 9-2 on Tuesday night. Sox bats produced 14 hits and Lucas Giolito battled through a tough third inning to pick up a win. The South Siders’ victory evened the series at one apiece.
Abraham Toro-Hernandez starting Friday for Seattle
Seattle Mariners infielder Abraham Toro-Hernandez is in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Toro-Hernandez is getting the nod at second base, batting eighth in the order versus Angels starter Patrick Sandoval. In 282 plate appearances this season, Toro-Hernandez has a .174 batting average with...
Jose Rojas sent to Angels' bench on Friday night
Los Angeles Angels third baseman Jose Rojas is not starting in Friday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Rojas will take a seat after Phil Gosselin was named Friday's starting third baseman. Per Baseball Savant on 19 batted balls this season, Rojas has recorded a 5.3% barrel rate and a .204...
Luis Robert still idle for White Sox versus Royals
Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert is not in the starting lineup again for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals. What It Means:. Robert was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Tuesday, but he didn't make an appearance and remains idle a day...
Derek Dietrich among five minor leaguers suspended for drug violations
Former major league infielder Derek Dietrich was one of five minor leaguers suspended on Friday for violating the Minor League
Look: Dodgers Reveal Special Tribute For Vin Scully
The Los Angeles Dodgers will commemorate Vin Scully, who passed away Tuesday night at age 94. As shared by the team and MLB.com's Juan Toribio, the Dodgers will wear a patch on their jerseys to honor the longtime voice of the franchise. Arguably the most iconic broadcaster in the history...
Dodgers Fans Surprising 5 Words to Describe Vin Scully
Dodgers fans have really come together over the last couple of days. All across the internet, they’ve cried together, shared personal stories, and talked about their favorite memories of Vin Scully. Los Angeles is massive, and sometimes it’s very hard for a group of us to find any sort of common ground.
This Lakers-Spurs Trade Brings Key Veterans To Los Angeles
Sometimes, change is optional. Perhaps a situation could stand to improve, but it doesn’t necessarily need to. Other times, it’s imperative. A situation can grow so untenable that it needs to be fixed immediately – at any cost. The NBA is no exception. The Los Angeles Lakers...
