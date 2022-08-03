With the return of Rafael Devers, Red Sox go for sweep of Astros

Christian Vazquez was traded by the Boston Red Sox to the Houston Astros but is still looking out for his ex-teammates. It didn’t take long after the MLB trade deadline for Christian Vazquez to see many of his former Boston Red Sox teammates. Traded a few days ago from Boston to the Houston Astros, the two clubs battled this week in Vazquez’s new home ballpark.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO