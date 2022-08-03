ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMBC.com

Impact Day Friday for dangerous heat and humidity

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Today: IMPACT DAY Heat advisory begins at 1:00 and continues through Saturday…likely to be extended through Sunday. Mostly sunny, High 94, Heat Index 101-105°. Saturday IMPACT DAY: Mostly sunny & windy. High 97, Heat Index 103-108°. Sunday: IMPACT DAY: Partly cloudy, High 96,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Temps will be in the upper 90s this weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It's going to be hot and humid weekend. Saturday's high will top out near 97 degrees with heat indices between 100 and 110 degrees. Sunday will be a ditto of a day. There's a chance of scattered rain showers Monday that will keep temps in the 80s.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Hot and humid for the next several days

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City is hot and humid for the next few days, with highs reaching the mid-90s this weekend. Things are mostly clear Thursday night, with lows near 70 in areas around the metro. Friday will be sunny with highs in the low 90s and heat...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Sunny and warm for your Thursday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — This morning: Flash Flood Warning until 9:15 AM for SE Johnson County, MO, Henry County and Benton County. Doppler estimates more than 5” has fallen and it is still raining. In KC, Storms are moving out. Today: Sunny and Warm, High 90. Friday: Sunny...
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Kansas City, MO
kshb.com

The temperatures will heat back up the next few days

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES. Tonight: There is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Wind: SE 5-10 mph. Low: 71°. Thursday: Increasing sunshine in the morning. Staying warm and a little humid. Wind: E-NE 5-10 mph. High: 90°. Friday: Sunny, warmer and staying a bit...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Thursday will be warm with highs in the low 90s

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will continue Wednesday evening. Temperatures will fall into the low 70s overnight. With clearing skies, temperatures will climb into the low 90s. It'll be hotter Friday and into the weekend before temps moderate next week.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Heat Index#Day Heat#Kc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
scenicstates.com

6 Waterfalls Near Kansas City Worth Checking Out

When you think “Kansas City”, do you think “waterfalls”? If not, you’re about to be amazed. On a hot summer day, all I want is to get out of the city and spend some time in the shade, possibly surrounded by nature. And if you’re staying in Kansas City, there are plenty of good options for a refreshing day out of town.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Olathe North track star battles past pain for national title

OLATHE, Kan. — A senior at Olathe North High School won a national championship last week at the Junior Olympics. Her journey to get there has been painful. Every step for Ka'liyah McGinnis can be painful. She has a hip problem, joint issues with both knees, a torn ligament in her toe and asthma.
OLATHE, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy