Major discount retail store chain opens new location in KansasKristen WaltersOverland Park, KS
Popular discount retail store chain set to open another location in Missouri on August 31stKristen WaltersKansas City, MO
The founder of Howardville, Missouri also had a son who played for the New York Yankees and Kansas City MonarchsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Cowgirls Earn United Soccer Coaches Team Academic AwardHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Lee's Summit, Missouri's downtown historic district is on the National Register of Historic PlacesCJ CoombsLee's Summit, MO
KMBC.com
Impact Day Friday for dangerous heat and humidity
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Today: IMPACT DAY Heat advisory begins at 1:00 and continues through Saturday…likely to be extended through Sunday. Mostly sunny, High 94, Heat Index 101-105°. Saturday IMPACT DAY: Mostly sunny & windy. High 97, Heat Index 103-108°. Sunday: IMPACT DAY: Partly cloudy, High 96,...
KMBC.com
Temps will be in the upper 90s this weekend
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It's going to be hot and humid weekend. Saturday's high will top out near 97 degrees with heat indices between 100 and 110 degrees. Sunday will be a ditto of a day. There's a chance of scattered rain showers Monday that will keep temps in the 80s.
KMBC.com
Hot and humid for the next several days
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City is hot and humid for the next few days, with highs reaching the mid-90s this weekend. Things are mostly clear Thursday night, with lows near 70 in areas around the metro. Friday will be sunny with highs in the low 90s and heat...
KMBC.com
Sunny and warm for your Thursday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — This morning: Flash Flood Warning until 9:15 AM for SE Johnson County, MO, Henry County and Benton County. Doppler estimates more than 5” has fallen and it is still raining. In KC, Storms are moving out. Today: Sunny and Warm, High 90. Friday: Sunny...
kshb.com
The temperatures will heat back up the next few days
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES. Tonight: There is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Wind: SE 5-10 mph. Low: 71°. Thursday: Increasing sunshine in the morning. Staying warm and a little humid. Wind: E-NE 5-10 mph. High: 90°. Friday: Sunny, warmer and staying a bit...
KMBC.com
Thursday will be warm with highs in the low 90s
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will continue Wednesday evening. Temperatures will fall into the low 70s overnight. With clearing skies, temperatures will climb into the low 90s. It'll be hotter Friday and into the weekend before temps moderate next week.
KMBC.com
Historic West Bottoms kicks off First Fridays weekend amid heat wave
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Historic West Bottoms is kicking off its First Fridays weekend as heat indices could get over 100 degrees. "Well, if you can't tell, it's the dog days of summer. It's hot, but it is fun," said Amber Arnett-Bequeaith, VP of West Bottoms Historic Entertainment District.
kansascitymag.com
Surprise tornados ravaged the Kansas City area this summer—here’s what it all means
Around 1 am on a Wednesday in early June, large swaths of south KC were awakened by phone notifications and screeching sirens. The forecast had called for a dark and stormy night, but a tornado warning came seemingly out of nowhere. It was no false alarm, as a storm caused damage from Marysville to Leawood, where a tornado skirted 95th Street.
3 Kansas City pharmacies broken into within half an hour
Within half an hour, three pharmacies including two Walgreens and a CVS, were broken into early Friday morning in Kansas City.
Kansas cancels concert at Azura Amphitheater in Bonner Springs
Kansas and Azura Amphitheater can't find a date to reschedule a concert. The band postponed in July because of COVID-19 and now canceled.
KMBC.com
Dream Factory sends Emmery Radsall, family on Florida trip
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Emmery Radsall suffers from several ailments, including type-one diabetes. The Dream Factory sent Emmery and her family on trip to Florida.
Legend Says There’s $500,000 in Jewelry Under a Missouri Oak Tree
Let me tell you a story about how thieves nearly 100 years ago stole a ton of jewelry in Missouri. The theft really happened and the riches they stole have never been found although legend says they're buried somewhere in the state under an oak tree. Legends of America is...
Royals giving away supplies for KC-area teachers for 24 hours
The Kansas City Royals and Royals Charities asked teachers to share Amazon wishlists for a chance to win $100 worth of school supplies.
Torchy’s Tacos closes Lawrence store
After two years in Lawrence, Kansas, Torchy's Tacos will be closing their store on 31st Street and Iowa Street.
kcur.org
Kansas City is making Spire repair its road damage before issuing any new work permits
Spire Energy on Thursday began to repair roads damaged by its utility crews after Kansas City announced it would temporarily refuse to issue new work permits to the company. But it’s not clear when the Department of Public Works will lift the freeze. The city said that Spire Energy...
KMBC.com
Kansas City's professional bull riding team is set to make its debut
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Outlaws will be in town this weekend at the T-Mobile Center. If you aren't sure who they are, you aren't alone. The Kansas City Outlaws is a pro bull riding team. This is their inaugural season and Kansas City is one of...
Thursday crash kills 3 teens, including 2 from Cass County, MO
Two teens from Cleveland, Missouri, were killed in a crash Thursday afternoon in Cedar County, Missouri, about two hours south of Kansas City.
scenicstates.com
6 Waterfalls Near Kansas City Worth Checking Out
When you think “Kansas City”, do you think “waterfalls”? If not, you’re about to be amazed. On a hot summer day, all I want is to get out of the city and spend some time in the shade, possibly surrounded by nature. And if you’re staying in Kansas City, there are plenty of good options for a refreshing day out of town.
KMBC.com
Olathe North track star battles past pain for national title
OLATHE, Kan. — A senior at Olathe North High School won a national championship last week at the Junior Olympics. Her journey to get there has been painful. Every step for Ka'liyah McGinnis can be painful. She has a hip problem, joint issues with both knees, a torn ligament in her toe and asthma.
