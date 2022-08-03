The 15 Best Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: August 5 to 7, 2022

Read on 365thingsinhouston.com
William Paul Thomas Pleads Guilty to Corruption Before Retiring as Mayor Turner's Righthand ManAubrey R Taylor Reports©Houston, TX
3 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Road Rage: Houston man caught on camera chasing driver through the Houston Heightshoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Metro Bus camera footage leads to capital murder chargehoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Old Town Spring store owner allegedly shoots dog in cold bloodhoustonstringer_comSpring, TX
Where to Celebrate Sunday Funday in Houston: The Woodlands
Houston is a great place to unwind. In this new series, we’ll hop from neighborhood to neighborhood, diving into the fun and tasty ways to join in on the time-honored tradition of Sunday Funday, from brunch to live music and more. Sitting roughly 30 minutes north of Downtown Houston...
End your weekend in an explosion of laughter at Comedy Bang! Bang! this Sunday
Act quick to score your seats for one-night-only production of the wildly funny and popular podcast, Comedy Bang! Bang! (CBB), on stage at Wortham Center in Downtown on Sunday, August 7, 2022 at 7pm. The subversively hilarious Comedy Bang! Bang! is celebrating 13 years with a tour and—thanks to Performing...
Four Points by Sheraton Houston Greenway Plaza Hotel in Houston, Texas Sold
HVS Brokerage & Advisory announced the sale of the lender-owned (REO), 216-key Four Points by Sheraton Houston Greenway Plaza, located at 2828 Southwest Freeway, Houston, Texas 77098. The mid-rise, select-service hotel property, built in 1975, was purchased by Rainier Development & Construction, based in Seattle, Washington, from Emigrant Bank, based...
The 20 Best Sushi Restaurants in Houston in 2022
Looking for a superb sushi restaurant in Houston? You are in the place. Houston is usually acclaimed for its outstanding Texas grill. However, with the massive diversity of the culinary scene in her, there has been a severe upsurge of restaurants specializing in other cuisines outside the usual. The Texas culinary scene has embraced Japanese cuisine for its extraordinary dishes. Sushi seems to be the favorite and is slowly dominating the scene. If you are an enthusiast of this delectable dish, I have compiled a list of the 20 best sushi Houston restaurants for you. Check them out.
Tacos y Más: An early food memory in Mexico ignited this Houston taquero's own pop-up
The Tacos Bomberos seed was planted at a Coahuila taco stand across a fire station.
‘Gear heads’ get ready! ‘Cars & Coffee’ held at north Houston’s City Place 1st Sunday of every month
“First Sundays” will never be the same as a new event series for car enthusiasts is bringing community and family fun back in a big way. Fans, families, friends and community members can enjoy “Cars & Coffee” in a laid-back affair with no revving, burnouts or loud music. Whether someone is an automobile enthusiast looking to connect with other car experts, or simply seeking leisurely Sunday fun, the showcase provides something for all audiences. With Tourq’d Houston and Noe’s Café’s dedication to bringing people together through shared experiences, this event is the perfect way to network with neighbors and become more involved with the community at City Place.
Houston chefs chat about aftermath of Good Morning America's national burger competition
After losing to Bun B's Trill Burgers, the Burger-chan owners open up.
Development and gentrification are thick in the air around Houston's best breakfast tacos
Brothers Taco House sits amid empty lots waiting to be built up in East Downtown.
Life-size dinosaurs arrive at Houston's NRG Center
HOUSTON - The world’s largest, most popular dinosaur event is back in person in Houston. Jurassic Quest has set up at NRG Center from August 4-7. The experience includes life-size animatronic dinosaurs, dinosaur moonwalks, and some of the biggest rideable dinosaurs in North America. They also have the Jurassic...
Trisha Yearwood is hosting a pet supply drive here in Houston this Saturday
HOUSTON — On Saturday, August 6, from 12 pm to 2 pm, Harris County Pets is partnering with the Trisha Yearwood Pet Collection, Dottie's Yard and Kroger, to host a pet food & supply drive. If you're in the area, drop by Kroger Buffalo Speedway (5150 Buffalo Speedway, Houston,...
The Hit List: New Houston Restaurants to Visit for August 2022
There’s nothing like August in Houston, is there? This year, it follows the hottest June and July on record, so it’s safe to say that this month, diners are eschewing patios for air-conditioned comfort, icy drinks and chilled dishes. The only heat they may be seeking is from hot new Houston restaurants. Some of the hottest include a Danish restaurant in Katy, a relocated steakhouse recently in the news for other reasons and a truly local hot chicken chain. Plus, a chef acclaimed for his pasta has reemerged in a brand-new establishment.
It’s National Oyster Day! Here’s where you can get some of the best shells in the Houston area
Yes, they have a special recognition day for almost everything and Friday is National Oyster Day. Here is a wonderful roundup of some of the best places to get those delectable delights. 4444 Westheimer Rd Suite G110. Houston, TX 77027. 832.430.6601. Loch Bar’s sprawling interiors boast a swanky raw bar...
The Tasting Room to close final location in City Centre after 20+ years in Houston
HOUSTON – The Tasting Room announced that it is officially closing its doors forever at its final location after 20+ years in Houston. The restaurant is widely-known for its extensive wine list and brunch items. The Tasting Room was founded in 2002 by Jerry Lasco, who was nominated for HBJ’s “2022 Most Admired CEO Awards.” The Tasting Room operated four Houston locations through the years, with the original and most iconic Uptown Park location closing in May of 2020.
We Outside Comedy Tour at NRG Arena in Houston Oct 08, 2022 – presale password
The We Outside Comedy Tour presale password has finally been listed. During this limited time presale period you have got the chance to acquire performance tickets before anyone else!. You might never have another chance to see We Outside Comedy Tour’s performance in Houston, TX!. Here is what we...
Investors Grab Apartment Complex
HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) — New York-based Sunsail Capital and Dallas-based ZaneCRE announced the joint acquisition of Sarah at Lake Houston, a garden-style community located in Humble on the northside of the Houston area. Completed in 2020, the Sarah at Lake Houston is a 350-unit community features...
The Full Menu: What to eat during Houston Restaurant Weeks 2022
August is here, and, while that’s bad news for Houstonians already fatigued by the opressive heat, it’s great news for foodies. That’s because August is Houston Restaurant Weeks, the month-long charity dining event where local restaurants roll out special menus with special pricing. And proceeds benefit the Houston Food Bank.
Ramen Restaurant That Started in Tokyo Expands Houston Presence
Another RAKKAN Ramen location could open in Houston in spring of 2023.
Traffic alert: Big freeway closure in downtown Houston this weekend
HOUSTON — Heads up! There's a big freeway closure happening in downtown Houston that you're going to want to avoid this weekend. All of the southbound lanes of the I-69/Eastex Freeway at I-45/North Freeway will be closed for construction starting at 9 p.m. Friday. The closure will last through...
Houston neighborhood suffering from 'worst smell' after truck spills rotten cow intestines on road
A payload of bovine innards that fell off a moving truck this week has blanketed the intersection of Hardy Street and Cavalcade in a rancid odor, locals told KHOU.
CEO of Houston’s Beloved Nutcracker Market Is Set to Retire After 34 Years and $80 Million Raised
After leading the Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market for 34 years, CEO Patsy Chapman looks to retirement in November. The Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market without its 34-year champion CEO Patsy Chapman? Say it isn’t so that the beloved Chapman is moving on to greener pastures. But, yes, the 2022 market will be her last. And that comes as no surprise to market and Houston Ballet insiders.
