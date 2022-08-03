Provide Feedback About Proposed Splash Pad Location

Read on krrw.com
Loyola to Host Meet and Greet
Loyola Catholic School is pleased to host a Meet and Greet event on Monday, August 15 from 7pm to 8pm on its campus, 145 Good Counsel Drive, Mankato. This event will provide an opportunity for community members to meet Dr. Claudia Roesler, Loyola’s new head of school; Rob Carpentier, Loyola’s new activities director; and Shannon Campbell and John Landkamer, Loyola’s newly-appointed principals. All are welcome!
Walz, GOP Challenger Jensen Face-Off At FarmFest
(Morgan, MN) — Governor Tim Walz and GOP challenger Dr. Scott Jensen are previewing what is likely to be a contentious race for governor. Hundreds turned out yesterday to see the two spar over issues at FarmFest 2022 in Redwood County. The forum lasted over an hour and was the candidates’ first face-to-face meeting of the race. The questions revolved around ag-related issues and the conversation became heated when Jensen challenged Walz’s approach to COVID restrictions. Public safety was also discussed, including the death of a teen Tuesday at the light rail station near Target Field.
MSU Professor Gwen Westerman Receives Award to Support Public Poetry Programs
Minnesota State University, Mankato Professor Gwen Westerman is among 22 national recipients of $50,000 awards from the Academy of American Poets. The first indigenous poet laureate of Minnesota, Westerman teaches American and Native Nations literature, technical communication, and humanities at Minnesota State University, Mankato.
YWCA Mankato Hosts Back-to-School Bash
YWCA Mankato is proud to announce they will host a “Back-to-School Bash” open to all kids who attend school in the Greater Mankato Area. The free event will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 23, at Sibley Park Shelter #2, from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm. Families can come and enjoy games, crafts, a photo booth, food, and other activities. YWCA Mankato will also provide school supplies for families experiencing financial hardship.
Mankato Family Marks 50th Habitat Home
A Mankato family of four mark an important milestone in the construction of their new home and the community is invited to join in the groundbreaking celebration on August 10, 2022, at 3pm at 160 Monks Ave. The Ruiz family will be the fiftieth Habitat homeowner in Mankato. Habitat for...
Suspect In Apple River Stabbing Spree Claims Self Defense
(St. Croix Falls, WI) — A Prior Lake man is claiming self defense after killing a teenager and wounding four others in a stabbing spree on the Apple River in western Wisconsin. Prosecutors filed charges yesterday against 52-year-old Nicolae Miu yesterday. Investigators say he told them he was looking for his friend’s cell phone on Saturday when a group of young people confronted him, then slapped and pushed him. Witnesses say Miu was acting ‘sketchy’ and slapped a young woman before any punches were thrown. Police say Miu then started slashing and stabbing. Miu is looking at homicide charges and is being held on a million-dollars bond.
