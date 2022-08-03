RECIPE INGREDIENTS (with amounts):. STEPS: 1. Heat 1 Tbsp oil in a pot over medium heat until small wisps of smoke appear. Add diced onion, celery, bell pepper, garlic, and blackening seasoning and saute until browned (5-6 minutes). 2. Add thyme and bay leaf and deglaze with white wine. Allow wine to reduce by half. 3. Add cream and bring to a boil. Let simmer for 20 minutes. Remove from heat and allow to steep for an additional 20 minutes. Strain cream sauce and discard vegetables. 4. In a separate saute pan, add remaining Tbsp oil and place over medium heat until small wisps of smoke appear. Season shrimp with salt and pepper and saute on one side for 1-2 minutes. 5. Once sauteed on one side, flip shrimp and add julienned bell peppers and onion and saute for an additional 1-2 minutes. Add creole cream and simmer for 5 minutes. 6. Add cooked bucatini pasta and crawfish and remove from heat. Garnish with sliced green onion and parmesan cheese and serve.

