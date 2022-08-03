Read on www.wkrg.com
WKRG
A few afternoon showers and storms
We start out mostly dry with a stray shower or two near the coastline. Temps are starting muggy in the 70’s for most. Later today, a few showers and storms will pop up along the afternoon sea breeze, but not as many as we have been seeing. Highs will reach the low-to-mid 90’s inland and upper 80’s and lower 90’s at the coast. Storms will fade tonight and lows drop back into the 70’s.
WKRG
Spotty Storms Saturday, More Rain for Sunday
MOBILE, Ala.(WKRG) – Any showers or storms will come to an end through the evening and into the night. Skies will continue to clear out. Temperatures will remain seasonably mild with overnight lows bottoming out in the lower and middle 70s. Storms will remain spotty into Saturday. Morning showers...
WKRG
Fewer storms for the end of the work week
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Scattered storms drifting inland this evening will wind down. Rain chances will run lower into the end of the work week. Any showers or storms will come to an end this evneing as the sun sets. Temperatures will remain mild for most of the Gulf Coast. Overnight lows will fall into the lower and middle 70s. Winds will remain light.
‘Get Down’: Mobile’s Mardi Gras music video released
The music video for Mobile's Mardi Gras video has just been released.
travelawaits.com
8 Beautiful Hikes Near Mobile, Alabama
Centered on the U.S. Gulf Coast is Mobile, Alabama. It is a bustling port city with rich traditions and over 300 years of history, including the first Mardi Gras celebration in — what would become — the United States. Just past the hustle and bustle of the city,...
Big Dig ahead of Mobile Bay Bridge Project
Many drivers on both sides of the bay are eager for the Mobile River Bridge to be built, but before construction can begin a lot of important archaeological work has to take place.
On the way to Dauphin Island, Gloria’s Produce is a must
You cannot get to Dauphin Island without passing Gloria’s Produce, located at the four-way stop where Laurendine Road ends at Dauphin Island Parkway. And most people can’t pass by without stopping. You can’t miss the unassuming, open-air market with a tin roof, nestled in the shade of leafy trees, that offers fresh fruits and vegetables as well as local honey and boiled peanuts – and, of course, Gloria, who’s always there to welcome customers with a big smile.
WALA-TV FOX10
35 vehicles involved in Thursday morning crash on I-10 in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A major crash Thursday morning on Interstate 10 in Mobile involved 35 vehicles, police said. It started around 7:20 a.m. in the eastbound lanes near Highway 90. Police said the first wreck involved an 18-wheeler and ten passenger vehicles. The backup on the interstate then led to ten more collisions.
apr.org
Gulf Shores event to draw local and visiting families to beaches
Residents and tourists in Gulf Shores will take part an annual tradition this week. The city’s S’mores on the Shore event is tonight at Gulf Place. It starts at 6 p.m. with no admission fee. Visitors receive a free s’mores packet while supplies last. The Gulf Shores Fire Department will light and monitor fires on the beach. The city reports anywhere from 500 to 800 s’mores packets are used during this event.
ballingerpublishing.com
American Magic Sets Sail in Pensacola
The New York Yacht Club’s American Magic racing team has returned to the Port of Pensacola to begin their annual training for the 37th America’s Cup, to take place in Barcelona, Spain in 2024. This year will mark the third winter that the American Magic sailing team has spent training along the Gulf Coast.
WALA-TV FOX10
More than two a day: Accidents jam overloaded Bayway, Wallace Tunnel
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - As traffic volumes on the overloaded Interstate 10 Bayway and Wallace Tunnel have increased, so too have accidents. Data from the Alabama Department of Transportation show wrecks are both frequent and increasingly common. In 2010, ALDOT recorded 32 crashes at the tunnel. By last year, that number was nearly 10 times higher – 317. Most were two-vehicle accidents.
Beer shortage? Pensacola breweries speak on the potential due to a carbon dioxide contamination
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Breweries across the nation could see their carbon dioxide tank shipments arriving later and later, due to a contamination in Mississippi at one of the largest gas production hubs. “When I first heard about it, it was from our CO2 supplier saying that their could be some issues in the supply […]
WPMI
I-10 ramp closures August 7-10
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Next week ALDOT anticipates nightly lane/ramp closures on Interstate 10 in Mobile for the removal of 3 overhead signs. The locations and nights are listed below:. Sundav August 7.2022 and if necessary Monday August 8. 2022 - from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. I-10 Eastbound...
utv44.com
Change in vacation habits placing strain on Gulf Coast traffic
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — Traditionally, tourists have booked week long stays down at the Gulf Coast. Gulf Shores public information officer Grant Brown say’s this is no longer the case. "It seems to have really spread out, it’s spread out in intensity because we have more people...
WKRG
Man says stray bullet hit his boat in Baldwin County
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – Ben Hofferber doesn’t know for sure what hit his boat, but he says he has a good guess. “I heard several gunshots going off and then I noticed this damage that’s consistent with a bullet having hit my boat,” Hofferber said.
Robertsdale residents tired of sewer overflows, city working on improvements
ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) – Viewer video taken Tuesday shows what happens near Jarret Clark’s Robertsdale home anytime there’s heavy rain. “The manhole over here is just spewing water and toilet paper and all of that stuff everywhere,” he explained. A sewer overflow on College Avenue is concerning residents who live nearby. “The smell through here […]
A rodeo with a purpose this weekend in Foley
The Jennifer Claire Moore Foundation Rodeo is underway in Foley. While it is fun for fans, cowboys and cowgirls, it serves a serious purpose as the main fundraiser for the Peer Helpers Program in Baldwin County School
WALA-TV FOX10
Recipe: Creole Seafood Bucatini at Margaux
RECIPE INGREDIENTS (with amounts):. STEPS: 1. Heat 1 Tbsp oil in a pot over medium heat until small wisps of smoke appear. Add diced onion, celery, bell pepper, garlic, and blackening seasoning and saute until browned (5-6 minutes). 2. Add thyme and bay leaf and deglaze with white wine. Allow wine to reduce by half. 3. Add cream and bring to a boil. Let simmer for 20 minutes. Remove from heat and allow to steep for an additional 20 minutes. Strain cream sauce and discard vegetables. 4. In a separate saute pan, add remaining Tbsp oil and place over medium heat until small wisps of smoke appear. Season shrimp with salt and pepper and saute on one side for 1-2 minutes. 5. Once sauteed on one side, flip shrimp and add julienned bell peppers and onion and saute for an additional 1-2 minutes. Add creole cream and simmer for 5 minutes. 6. Add cooked bucatini pasta and crawfish and remove from heat. Garnish with sliced green onion and parmesan cheese and serve.
WPMI
Saraland woman says Kali Oka Road overdue for repairs, part of it in Prichard city limits
PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — A major thoroughfare off Highway 158 is causing a lot of attention, but for the wrong reasons. A woman reached out to NBC 15 and said Kali Oka Road is in desperate need of repairs. It is a county road however, the part she's talking about is in the city limits of Prichard.
Pair calls Uber after leading deputies on chase across 2 counties
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men after deputies said the pair took an Uber to flee from a chase, which spanned two counties. LaHenry Chairs, 31, and Jarius Jamal Young, 30, were arrested Thursday, Aug. 4 after deputies were led on a chase in Mobile and Baldwin Counties. […]
