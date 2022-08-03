ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Both sides firing political shots before today’s Walz/Jensen debate at Farmfest

By Ashley Hanley
krrw.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on krrw.com

Comments / 0

Related
DL-Online

Two Republicans, one DFLer vie for Minnesota Senate District 4

Questionnaires were emailed to the registered addresses of each of the 2022 state legislative candidates for senate districts 2, 4, and 5. Each candidate was given word limits for each response and nearly two weeks to return the questionnaire with a profile photos. Senate District 4. Dan Bohmer (GOP):. Name:...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Elections
Local
Minnesota Government
Redwood Falls, MN
Government
City
Redwood Falls, MN
State
Minnesota State
103.7 THE LOON

Do You Think Gov. Walz Handled This Question At Farmfest The Right Way?

Yesterday was the first day of Farmfest in Southern Minnesota. If you've never been to Farmfest before it is where producers, politicians, and rural lifestyle meets to talk all things ag. It's also, generally speaking, one of the first events for those running for office to form an impression with those living outside the Twin Cities metro. Yesterday Gov Walz, and his Republican opponent Dr. Scott Jensen, squared off in their first debate. While the Governor was at Farmfest he took some questions of those assembled. One man asked the Governor about the events that unfolded after George Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis police officer, to which the Governor didn't get the chance to reply.
MINNESOTA STATE
krrw.com

Walz, GOP Challenger Jensen Face-Off At FarmFest

(Morgan, MN) — Governor Tim Walz and GOP challenger Dr. Scott Jensen are previewing what is likely to be a contentious race for governor. Hundreds turned out yesterday to see the two spar over issues at FarmFest 2022 in Redwood County. The forum lasted over an hour and was the candidates’ first face-to-face meeting of the race. The questions revolved around ag-related issues and the conversation became heated when Jensen challenged Walz’s approach to COVID restrictions. Public safety was also discussed, including the death of a teen Tuesday at the light rail station near Target Field.
REDWOOD COUNTY, MN
krrw.com

Farmfest wraps up today, Woman Farmer of Year Award this morning

The Woman Farmer of the Year Award (1045am) is among highlights on this third and final day of Farmfest. Day two was marked by a vigorous debate battle between Democratic Governor Tim Walz and Republican challenger Scott Jensen. Walz touted “One Minnesota,” pointing to bipartisan efforts:. “I am...
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Before Today#Estate Taxes#Walz Jensen#Republican#Minnesotans
DL-Online

Meet the two candidates battling for Minnesota House District 4B

Questionnaires were emailed to the registered addresses of each of the 2022 state legislative candidates for House District 4B. Each candidate was given word limits for each response and nearly two weeks to return the questionnaire with a profile photos. Responses may have been edited for style and grammar. House...
MINNESOTA STATE
WDIO-TV

Minnesota advocates celebrate passage of burn pit bill

A victory for veterans as burn pit legislation is headed for President Joe Biden’s desk. The PACT Act will make it easier for veterans who were exposed to burn pits while serving overseas to get access to health care and disability benefits. “From 2007 to 2020, 70 percent of...
MINNESOTA STATE
kfgo.com

Prosecutor wants to intervene in Doe v. MN case

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A Minnesota prosecutor wants the state Court of Appeals to reconsider a judge’s ruling that many state abortion restrictions are unconstitutional. Traverse County Attorney Matthew Franzese on Thursday filed a motion to intervene in the Doe v. Minnesota case. The filing comes a week after state Attorney General Keith Ellison said he would not appeal Ramsey County Judge Thomas Gilligan’s decision in the Doe case. Last month, Gilligan struck down many abortion restrictions, including the 24-hour waiting period, parental notification requirements and informed consent. Franzese said Ellison should have sought a ruling from a higher court that would carry broader, statewide jurisdiction. Ellison spokesman John Stiles said any appeal is not likely to change the outcome.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
mprnews.org

Minnesota’s COVID plateau - a new normal?

Unlike earlier parts of the pandemic, characterized by recognizable peaks and valleys, this phase seems characterized by an ongoing medium-high plateau. The “dog days of COVID” as we characterized it in early July, are still upon us. Perhaps this plateau has become our new normal. The relatively steady...
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Northern Minnesota pipeline work breaches aquifer

(St. Paul, MN) -- Work on a northern Minnesota pipeline is responsible for breaching an aquifer. Environmentalists say construction of Enbridge Energy's Line Three oil pipeline across Minnesota has cause ground water to bubble from a rupture that was supposed to have been fixed. Advocates and tribal members gathered Thursday...
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Supercharged atmosphere causing more mega-rain events

Twisted Truckers, Facebook – flooding on Interstate 90 near Austin, Minnesota after torrential rainfall in September 2019. Catastrophic flooding has been making headlines to our south recently from Missouri to Kentucky, where up to a foot of rain has fallen in some places within just a couple days. But Minnesota is not immune to similarly extreme events.
MINNESOTA STATE
krrw.com

Help Still Available For Housing Assistance

Minnesota Housing’s homeowner assistance program will continue to accept requests for help as long as funding is available. HomeHelpMN lifted its August application deadline on Thursday. More than 43-hundred Minnesota homeowners had requested assistance as of July 31st. Those with past-due mortgages and expenses are encouraged to apply right away. Homeowners who experienced financial hardship due to the COVID pandemic may be eligible for help to bring their payments current. Applications can be submitted at HomeHelpMN-dot-org or by calling 800-388-3226.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

This is how much money you need to make to afford rent in Minnesota: study

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A new report reveals the disparity between minimum wage and the cost of an average two-bedroom rental in different U.S. cities. According to Out of Reach, in no state, metropolitan area, or county can a full-time minimum-wage worker afford a modest two-bedroom rental home, and these workers cannot afford modest one-bedroom apartments in 91% of U.S. counties.
KAAL-TV

Dozens of new Minnesota laws took effect Monday

(ABC 6 News) - Several new laws took effect on Monday in Minnesota. Fines for off-highway vehicle violations have increased, and new civil penalties have been created for snowmobiles. A first violation will now cost $250 instead of $100, a second offense will cost $500 instead of $200, and third and subsequent penalties have doubled to $1,000.

Comments / 0

Community Policy