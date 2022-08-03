Both sides firing political shots before today’s Walz/Jensen debate at Farmfest

Read on krrw.com
Related
Minnesota Secretary Of State Candidate Questioned Non-English Speakers' Right To Vote
A law allowing disabled voters and non-English speakers to get help casting ballots “raises the question, should they be voting?” GOP candidate Kim Crockett said.
krrw.com
Candidates for governor cross swords over crime at close of FarmFest debate
The two major rivals for Minnesota governor held off until closing statements at yesterday’s Farmfest debate to slug-it-out over Minnesota’s troubling crime rate. Republican Scott Jensen says, more cops on the street and judges who stick to mandated sentences:. “This has gotta stop, folks. There was a teenage...
krrw.com
MN gov’t response to COVID sparks flash point at Farmfest governor candidate debate
Government’s response to the COVID pandemic hit a flash point in today’s (Wed) governor candidate debate at Farmfest when Republican challenger Scott Jensen and Democratic incumbent Tim Walz were asked, how will you make sure more seniors in care facilities can stay close to home? Walz pointed a finger at Senate Republicans:
DL-Online
Two Republicans, one DFLer vie for Minnesota Senate District 4
Questionnaires were emailed to the registered addresses of each of the 2022 state legislative candidates for senate districts 2, 4, and 5. Each candidate was given word limits for each response and nearly two weeks to return the questionnaire with a profile photos. Senate District 4. Dan Bohmer (GOP):. Name:...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Do You Think Gov. Walz Handled This Question At Farmfest The Right Way?
Yesterday was the first day of Farmfest in Southern Minnesota. If you've never been to Farmfest before it is where producers, politicians, and rural lifestyle meets to talk all things ag. It's also, generally speaking, one of the first events for those running for office to form an impression with those living outside the Twin Cities metro. Yesterday Gov Walz, and his Republican opponent Dr. Scott Jensen, squared off in their first debate. While the Governor was at Farmfest he took some questions of those assembled. One man asked the Governor about the events that unfolded after George Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis police officer, to which the Governor didn't get the chance to reply.
krrw.com
Walz, GOP Challenger Jensen Face-Off At FarmFest
(Morgan, MN) — Governor Tim Walz and GOP challenger Dr. Scott Jensen are previewing what is likely to be a contentious race for governor. Hundreds turned out yesterday to see the two spar over issues at FarmFest 2022 in Redwood County. The forum lasted over an hour and was the candidates’ first face-to-face meeting of the race. The questions revolved around ag-related issues and the conversation became heated when Jensen challenged Walz’s approach to COVID restrictions. Public safety was also discussed, including the death of a teen Tuesday at the light rail station near Target Field.
krrw.com
Farmfest wraps up today, Woman Farmer of Year Award this morning
The Woman Farmer of the Year Award (1045am) is among highlights on this third and final day of Farmfest. Day two was marked by a vigorous debate battle between Democratic Governor Tim Walz and Republican challenger Scott Jensen. Walz touted “One Minnesota,” pointing to bipartisan efforts:. “I am...
fox9.com
Watch: Walz, Jensen debate today at FarmFest for first and possibly only time
(FOX 9) - Minnesota’s two main candidates for governor are debating Wednesday for the first time. The debate between DFL Gov. Tim Walz and Republican-endorsed challenger Scott Jensen takes place at Minnesota FarmFest’s Minnesota Governor Candidate Forum at 10:30 a.m., and is expected to be agriculture centric. So...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tim Walz, Scott Jensen engage in first Minnesota gubernatorial debate
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen shared a stage Wednesday during the first debate of the gubernatorial race. The debate at Minnesota Farmfest lasted over an hour and highlighted disagreements between the two candidates on issues including the COVID-19 pandemic, crime and energy policy. Walz touted...
DL-Online
Meet the two candidates battling for Minnesota House District 4B
Questionnaires were emailed to the registered addresses of each of the 2022 state legislative candidates for House District 4B. Each candidate was given word limits for each response and nearly two weeks to return the questionnaire with a profile photos. Responses may have been edited for style and grammar. House...
WDIO-TV
Minnesota advocates celebrate passage of burn pit bill
A victory for veterans as burn pit legislation is headed for President Joe Biden’s desk. The PACT Act will make it easier for veterans who were exposed to burn pits while serving overseas to get access to health care and disability benefits. “From 2007 to 2020, 70 percent of...
kfgo.com
Prosecutor wants to intervene in Doe v. MN case
ST. PAUL, Minn. – A Minnesota prosecutor wants the state Court of Appeals to reconsider a judge’s ruling that many state abortion restrictions are unconstitutional. Traverse County Attorney Matthew Franzese on Thursday filed a motion to intervene in the Doe v. Minnesota case. The filing comes a week after state Attorney General Keith Ellison said he would not appeal Ramsey County Judge Thomas Gilligan’s decision in the Doe case. Last month, Gilligan struck down many abortion restrictions, including the 24-hour waiting period, parental notification requirements and informed consent. Franzese said Ellison should have sought a ruling from a higher court that would carry broader, statewide jurisdiction. Ellison spokesman John Stiles said any appeal is not likely to change the outcome.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mprnews.org
Minnesota’s COVID plateau - a new normal?
Unlike earlier parts of the pandemic, characterized by recognizable peaks and valleys, this phase seems characterized by an ongoing medium-high plateau. The “dog days of COVID” as we characterized it in early July, are still upon us. Perhaps this plateau has become our new normal. The relatively steady...
kymnradio.net
Ellison says Viking Terrace residents deserve protection; Rice County election scrutiny result of ‘misinformation’
Last week, Lakeshore Management, the company that recently purchased the Viking Terrace Manufactured Home. Park in Northfield, announced that it would roll back nearly all the changes it had sought to instill in the park last Spring. Lakeshore’s change of heart came after the office of Minnesota Attorney General Keith...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Northern Minnesota pipeline work breaches aquifer
(St. Paul, MN) -- Work on a northern Minnesota pipeline is responsible for breaching an aquifer. Environmentalists say construction of Enbridge Energy's Line Three oil pipeline across Minnesota has cause ground water to bubble from a rupture that was supposed to have been fixed. Advocates and tribal members gathered Thursday...
Supercharged atmosphere causing more mega-rain events
Twisted Truckers, Facebook – flooding on Interstate 90 near Austin, Minnesota after torrential rainfall in September 2019. Catastrophic flooding has been making headlines to our south recently from Missouri to Kentucky, where up to a foot of rain has fallen in some places within just a couple days. But Minnesota is not immune to similarly extreme events.
krrw.com
Help Still Available For Housing Assistance
Minnesota Housing’s homeowner assistance program will continue to accept requests for help as long as funding is available. HomeHelpMN lifted its August application deadline on Thursday. More than 43-hundred Minnesota homeowners had requested assistance as of July 31st. Those with past-due mortgages and expenses are encouraged to apply right away. Homeowners who experienced financial hardship due to the COVID pandemic may be eligible for help to bring their payments current. Applications can be submitted at HomeHelpMN-dot-org or by calling 800-388-3226.
fox9.com
This is how much money you need to make to afford rent in Minnesota: study
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A new report reveals the disparity between minimum wage and the cost of an average two-bedroom rental in different U.S. cities. According to Out of Reach, in no state, metropolitan area, or county can a full-time minimum-wage worker afford a modest two-bedroom rental home, and these workers cannot afford modest one-bedroom apartments in 91% of U.S. counties.
KAAL-TV
Dozens of new Minnesota laws took effect Monday
(ABC 6 News) - Several new laws took effect on Monday in Minnesota. Fines for off-highway vehicle violations have increased, and new civil penalties have been created for snowmobiles. A first violation will now cost $250 instead of $100, a second offense will cost $500 instead of $200, and third and subsequent penalties have doubled to $1,000.
FireRescue1
Minn. city fire union president asked for ‘a break,’ called sheriff after DWI arrest
ST. PAUL, Minn. — White Bear Lake police cited the president of the St. Paul firefighters’ union for drunken driving when he was off-duty last week. A sergeant pulled Mike Smith over for speeding on McKnight Road near County Road E East at 10 p.m. Thursday. Smith told...
Comments / 0