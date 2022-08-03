RC Schools planning to gather donations for flood relief next week

Read on lakercountry.com
Related
lakercountry.com
Commodities to be distributed today
Commodities will be distributed today at the Russell Springs City Park, beginning at 11 a.m. until all are given away. The distribution is a partnership with Judge-Executive Gary Robertson and the Russell County Fiscal Court and Feeding America, Kentucky’s Heartland program. For more information, please contact the office of...
lakercountry.com
Lake Cumberland Raft Up is this Saturday
The annual Lake Cumberland Raft Up is this Saturday, August 6th. Headquartered at Camp Earl Wallace in Monticello in neighboring Wayne County this year, the raft up is put on by the Lake Cumberland Marina Association, an association of area marinas. Starting in 2010, the Lake Cumberland Raft Up began...
lakercountry.com
April Murray, age 41, of Russell Springs
April Murray, 41, of Russell Springs, KY, passed away Thursday, August 4th, at Norton Hospital, Louisville, KY. April was born in Somerset, KY on April 14, 1981, a daughter of Chestelene (Hammond) and Aubrey Popplewell, of Jamestown, KY. She was the wife of Kenna Murray and a homemaker. April is...
lakercountry.com
Irene Tuttle-Ilusak, age 84, of Columbia
Irene Tuttle-Ilusak, of Columbia, passed away on Friday, August 5, 2022, at her home. She was 84 years of age. Irene was born November 5, 1937, in Cincinnati, daughter of the late Drew and Mabel Irene Roflow Michael. She loved being outdoors and birdwatching. Irene enjoyed dancing, working with ceramics and working puzzles. She loved her little dog and companion, Emily.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
lakercountry.com
Tourism office could see added revenue in 2023
The Lake Cumberland Tourist Commission met in special session on Tuesday with one lone item on the agenda, but the item has the potential for substantial results for the local tourism industry. Tourism Director Danielle Wilson detailed the meeting with WJRS NEWS…. The amended ordinance will be presented before the...
lakercountry.com
Steve Wariner inducted into Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame
Russell County native Steve Wariner was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame Tuesday morning. Wariner was part of a group inducted yesterday that included Shania Twain, Hillary Lindsey, Gary Nicholson, and David Malloy. Wariner was inducted in the veteran songwriter-artist category.
Comments / 0