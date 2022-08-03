MSU Professor Gwen Westerman Receives Award to Support Public Poetry Programs

Read on krrw.com
YWCA Mankato Hosts Back-to-School Bash
YWCA Mankato is proud to announce they will host a “Back-to-School Bash” open to all kids who attend school in the Greater Mankato Area. The free event will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 23, at Sibley Park Shelter #2, from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm. Families can come and enjoy games, crafts, a photo booth, food, and other activities. YWCA Mankato will also provide school supplies for families experiencing financial hardship.
Mankato Family Marks 50th Habitat Home
A Mankato family of four mark an important milestone in the construction of their new home and the community is invited to join in the groundbreaking celebration on August 10, 2022, at 3pm at 160 Monks Ave. The Ruiz family will be the fiftieth Habitat homeowner in Mankato. Habitat for...
Attend Mankato’s 24th Annual RibFest August 4 – 7
The 24th Annual RibFest returns to Riverfront Park, 309 W. Rock St., Thursday, August 4 – Sunday, August 7. RibFest features live music in the Vetter Stone Amphitheater and ribs made by “ribbers” from across the country. To help guests get to and from the event, continuous bus service on the event shuttle bus and Route 7 will be provided from 5 p.m. to 12 a.m., Thursday through Saturday.
Walz, GOP Challenger Jensen Face-Off At FarmFest
(Morgan, MN) — Governor Tim Walz and GOP challenger Dr. Scott Jensen are previewing what is likely to be a contentious race for governor. Hundreds turned out yesterday to see the two spar over issues at FarmFest 2022 in Redwood County. The forum lasted over an hour and was the candidates’ first face-to-face meeting of the race. The questions revolved around ag-related issues and the conversation became heated when Jensen challenged Walz’s approach to COVID restrictions. Public safety was also discussed, including the death of a teen Tuesday at the light rail station near Target Field.
Blue Earth County Offering Extended Election Hours
The Blue Earth County Elections Office will be offering extended election hours on Saturday, August 6 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Elections Office is located in the Historic Courthouse at 204 S 5th Street in Mankato. These extended hours will allow voters to cast absentee ballots or return mailed ballots in advance of the Primary Election set for August 9.
Provide Feedback About Proposed Splash Pad Location
Help the City of Mankato determine where to place a proposed splash pad, an outdoor water play area, and what play features to consider. Provide feedback online at Every Voice Mankato by completing a survey to vote for top three play features and share ideas for park locations using an interactive map.
Lockdown At MOA Over After Shots Fired
(Bloomington, MN) — Police in Bloomington say shots fired at the Mall of America were part of an ‘isolated incident.’ A lockdown was lifted last night about two hours after a dispute between two groups of people outside a Nike store escalated to gunfire. Police believe there was only one shooter and that there were no indications that anyone was hurt. Authorities were still looking for the shooter hours later, who had left the scene right after the incident.
Suspect In Apple River Stabbing Spree Claims Self Defense
(St. Croix Falls, WI) — A Prior Lake man is claiming self defense after killing a teenager and wounding four others in a stabbing spree on the Apple River in western Wisconsin. Prosecutors filed charges yesterday against 52-year-old Nicolae Miu yesterday. Investigators say he told them he was looking for his friend’s cell phone on Saturday when a group of young people confronted him, then slapped and pushed him. Witnesses say Miu was acting ‘sketchy’ and slapped a young woman before any punches were thrown. Police say Miu then started slashing and stabbing. Miu is looking at homicide charges and is being held on a million-dollars bond.
