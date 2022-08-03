ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washoe County, NV

Pro-Trump activists swamp election officials with sprawling records requests

Salon

Trump-backed Jan. 6 attendee who vowed to "decertify" 2020 could be Arizona's next election chief

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. This Tuesday, August 2, Arizona's Republican and Democratic primary elections will be held, and residents of the Grand Canyon State will be voting for everything from governor to secretary of state. On the GOP side, it remains to be seen whether the nominees will be far-right MAGA conspiracy theorists or more traditional conservatives — and the Donald Trump-backed MAGA candidates include gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake and secretary of state hopeful Mark Finchem, both of whom have been campaigning on the Big Lie and making the false claim that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Trump.
Business Insider

House Republican who voted against certifying 2020 election results now says Trump 'lost his mind' and that it 'would be best for the party' if someone else led it in 2024

Chris Jacobs nixed his reelection bid after announcing support for a ban on military-style rifles. No longer facing GOP primary voters, Jacobs says his party needs a leader other than Trump. He said Trump "lost his mind" after the 2020 election, despite voting against certifying the results. Republican Rep. Chris...
Colorado Newsline

Colorado election activists part ways with Mike Lindell-funded group

Two prominent Colorado activists are no longer part of an “election integrity” group funded by Mike Lindell, the MyPillow CEO, according to one of the activists. Holly Kasun and Ashe Epp, Colorado residents and co-founders of Colorado-based election activist group U.S. Election Integrity Plan, were two of the original staff members of Cause of America when the organization’s creation was announced in November.
TheDailyBeast

Kari Lake Cried Foul at Election Results. Then She Started Winning

When the initial votes in Arizona started rolling in Tuesday night and Kari Lake was trailing, she and her fellow MAGA allies resorted to a familiar election-night tactic: They cried foul.But overnight, Lake made up the ground she’d lost to Karrin Taylor Robson, her main rival for Arizona’s GOP nomination for governor. Now, on the cusp of winning the hotly contested primary, Lake and her allies found themselves squirming to explain how the election she was on track to win was still, somehow, as corrupt and fraudulent as they’d already claimed it was.“There is no path to victory for my...
Business Insider

David Axelrod slams House Democrats' campaign arm for boosting a right-wing primary challenger running against a Republican who voted to impeach Trump

David Axelrod admonished Democrats for boosting a primary challenger to Rep. Peter Meijer. Meijer, one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump, is facing a Trump-backed challenger. House Democrats' campaign arm spent $425,000 on a TV ad tying his challenger John Gibbs to Trump. David Axelrod, a Democratic...
CBS News

Voters cast ballots in high-stakes Arizona primary races

Voters in five states are casting ballots in primary elections, and on the Republican side it's another test of former President Donald Trump's influence. In Arizona, there are several key races including primaries for the House, Senate and governorship. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O’Keefe has more.
Washington Examiner

Eli Crane wins Arizona GOP House primary to face Democratic Rep. Tom O'Halleran

Former Navy SEAL Eli Crane, who went on Shark Tank to pitch a company that turns bullets into bottle openers, won Tuesday's GOP primary election for the 2nd Congressional District. He beat seven challengers, including Arizona's first black Republican state legislator and another believed to be a key player of the QAnon movement. Crane will face incumbent Rep. Tom O'Halleran, one of the most endangered House Democrats in the country, in November's general election.
