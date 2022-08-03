Virginia Tech Football: Who is freshman OT Johnny Garrett?

Read on 247sports.com
Dr. Pepper Park at the Bridges announces August scheduleCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Actress Jen Lilley assists local organizations to obtain 200 backpacks for Roanoke foster childrenCheryl E PrestonRoanoke County, VA
AEP warns of a possible rise in the Roanoke River and New RiverCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Brews and Bubbles event will benefit The Roanoke Higher Education Center FoundationCheryl E PrestonVinton, VA
Robin Thicke to perform at the Henry Street Heritage FestivalCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Virginia Tech Makes The Top 5 For Four-Star PF/C Amani Hansberry
With a pair of guards committed in Brandon Rechsteiner and Jaydon Young, Virginia Tech basketball's recruiting focus has shifted much more heavily to the frontcourt where four-star PF/C Amani Hansberry is one of, if not their #1, top target. The Hokies have been a top contender for Hansberry for a...
Players excited about the new football season at Virginia Tech
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Tech football team fall practice is all new with a new head coach in Brent Pry. The tempo of the practices is different than in previous years. The players are excited about the newness on the team and future ahead for the Hokies. I wouldn’t say nothing is too good as far as competing. we have been coming out hard everyday and competing. Challenging us more than usual. I think now it is camp. We are really on each other holding each other accountable. Trying to get better everyday,” said Virginia Tech senior defensive back Chamarri Conner. The Hokies open up the season in 4 weeks on September 2 as the take on the Old Dominion Monarchs in Norfolk.
Brent Pry gives his take on Hokies' slow start
BLACKSBURG, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- The Brent Pry era is officially underway in Blacksburg as the Hokies have suited up for fall camp. Already Coach Pry is kicking things into high gear as he noticed a lack of drive and energy on day 1. For practice number 2, it was a different story.
Eagles have home scrimmages set before season opener
Franklin County’s varsity football team has a home scrimmage and a home Benefit Game against a pair of former rivals the Eagles played on an annual bases when they competed in the old Group AAA Roanoke Valley District. The Eagles (5-6, 4-1 Blue Ridge District in 2021) take on...
Biggest NASCAR late model stock car race to be held at Martinsville Speedway
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WGHP) — The biggest NASVAR late model stock car race is set for Martinsville Speedway next month, according to a statement released by speedway officials. The ValleyStar Credit Union 300 will take place on Saturday, Sept. 24. The ValleyStar Credit Union 300 will have a $110,000 purse with $32,000 going to the race […]
Martinsville native, longtime independent driver Buddy Arrington dies at 84
Buddy Arrington, a longtime independent driver with a 25-year career in NASCAR’s top division, has died. He was 84. Buddy Arrington, a longtime independent driver with a 25-year career in NASCAR’s top division, has died. He was 84. Arrington, a native of Martinsville, Virginia, made 560 starts in...
Roam NRV bikes are abandoned after company silently ceases operations
BLACKSBURG, Va. – Thousands of college students and cyclists around Montgomery County took advantage of a local bike share program, but after four years, the operating company bolted from the program leaving Blacksburg with more questions than answers. Normally, you can pedal to the metal on one of the...
VHSL alignment proposal places Franklin County in Class 5
CHARLOTTESVILLE—A recommended plan by the Virginia High School League’s (VHSL) Alignment Committee has placed Franklin County in Class 5 and in Region D which includes 18 other schools. If approved, the plan would be in effect for the 2023-2024 through 2026-2027 academic years. High School officials said they...
Steppin’ Out, Botetourt County Fair and more news happening today
Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across Southwest Virginia:. Over the Edge with EDCM will host a rappelling event in downtown Roanoke today and tomorrow. All money raised from the event will go directly toward the construction of a medical clinic in the community of Brisas Del Mar. It starts at 9 a.m. at the Higher Education Center at 108 N. Jefferson Street.
Steppin’ Out returns to Blacksburg on Friday
BLACKSBURG, Va. – The town of Blacksburg is gearing up for the 41st annual Steppin’ Out Festival. Visitors will be able to hear a variety of live music from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. “We have three stages with live music and performances,” Downtown...
Axton 3rd Annual Heads Of State “SUMMERFEST 2022 CAR AND BIKE SHOW & CRUISE IN” This Saturday Near Martinsville, Virginia
This Saturday, August 6, 2022, the 3rd annual Heads of State “SUMMERFEST 2022 CAR AND BIKE SHOW & CRUISE IN” will be held in Axton, Virginia at the Smith River Sports Complex right outside of Martinsville, Virginia from 1:00 PM – 8:00 PM EST. This event is brought to You By Heads Of State Entertainment, Sponsored by Rucci Forged and Monster Energy Drink. They will be bringing The BIGGEST Event yet to come to Martinsville, Henry County.
COVID cases remain high but steady in Roanoke region
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - COVID cases in the Roanoke region are high but holding steady. It’s something Dr. Cynthia Morrow of the Roanoke City Alleghany Health Districts is watching closely, along with Monkeypox and Hepatitis A cases. She addressed all three illnesses during a briefing Tuesday morning. Here’s what...
Heads up: Stormy pattern sets up at times Friday, the weekend
ROANOKE, Va. – We’re tracking a stalled front to our west that, teamed up with our heat and humidity, will lead to the daily chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Any storms that develop will be slow-moving, meaning there’s the chance for localized flash flooding. We start...
Two beagles in Franklin Co. blazed a trail for thousands more
FRANKLIN CO., Va. (WDBJ) - With their noses leading the way, two beagles took off across the yard, exploring almost every blade of grass. And while the dogs appeared right at home, they didn’t start out in the Franklin County countryside. “This is Daisy, which we got in 2020...
Fallen tree blamed for motorcyclist’s death on Blue Ridge Parkway
While en route, NPS law enforcement rangers, along with first responders from Reems Creek Fire Department, were advised that CPR was in progress on the single motorcycle operator, William Dashiell, 71 years old, of Indianapolis, Indiana. Dashiell died on scene as a result to his injuries. Witnesses from Dashiell’s riding...
Envigo breeding facility beagles adjusting to new homes in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The first of the rescued beagle puppies at Angels of Assisi have found their forever homes. Angels of Assisi received 64 beagles from an Envigo breeding facility in Cumberland, Virginia last week. So far, ten puppies have gone home with families and several others are in foster homes.
WATCH: Let’sTalk+ Episode 6 from Dolly’s Diner
PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Join Logan Ross and Claudia Sessa LIVE from Dolly’s Diner in Princeton for Episode 6 of Let’sTalk+!. This week we will take a look at the Mercer County Fair, happening at PikeView High School this weekend, August 5 and August 6, 2022. We will be joined LIVE by one of the fair organizers, Stephanie Stafford to give us a little more information on what visitors can expect this weekend.
Drag show changes venues after backlash from Bedford Co. parents
(WFXR) — A self-proclaimed “drag extravaganza” caused controversy in Bedford County before finding a new home in Lynchburg at the Academy Center of the Arts. “A Knight with Kendall,” hosted by Kendall Mullins of Forest, was originally set to take place at Jefferson Forest High School as a fundraiser.
Whitesnake cancels Elmwood Park concert in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — It was announced on Friday that the Whitesnake concert for next month has been canceled. Officials from the Berglund Center told WFXR News on Friday, Aug. 5 that the Whitesnake canceled their concert at Elmwood Park for health reasons. The concert was scheduled to close...
Montgomery Co. schools looking to fill more than 50 positions
MONTGOMERY CO, Va. – Montgomery County school officials will be recruiting at Steppin’ Out this weekend. They’re still working to fill 56 open positions. Some of those positions include custodians, special education teachers and aides, bus drivers and more. School spokesperson, Brenda Drake, says they’re offering a...
