Virginia Tech Football: Who is freshman OT Johnny Garrett?

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Tech football team fall practice is all new with a new head coach in Brent Pry. The tempo of the practices is different than in previous years. The players are excited about the newness on the team and future ahead for the Hokies. I wouldn’t say nothing is too good as far as competing. we have been coming out hard everyday and competing. Challenging us more than usual. I think now it is camp. We are really on each other holding each other accountable. Trying to get better everyday,” said Virginia Tech senior defensive back Chamarri Conner. The Hokies open up the season in 4 weeks on September 2 as the take on the Old Dominion Monarchs in Norfolk.

BLACKSBURG, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO