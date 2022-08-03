ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Tech Football: Who is freshman OT Johnny Garrett?

By Evan G. Watkins
247Sports
247Sports
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
techlunchpail.com

Virginia Tech Makes The Top 5 For Four-Star PF/C Amani Hansberry

With a pair of guards committed in Brandon Rechsteiner and Jaydon Young, Virginia Tech basketball's recruiting focus has shifted much more heavily to the frontcourt where four-star PF/C Amani Hansberry is one of, if not their #1, top target. The Hokies have been a top contender for Hansberry for a...
BLACKSBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Players excited about the new football season at Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Tech football team fall practice is all new with a new head coach in Brent Pry. The tempo of the practices is different than in previous years. The players are excited about the newness on the team and future ahead for the Hokies. I wouldn’t say nothing is too good as far as competing. we have been coming out hard everyday and competing. Challenging us more than usual. I think now it is camp. We are really on each other holding each other accountable. Trying to get better everyday,” said Virginia Tech senior defensive back Chamarri Conner. The Hokies open up the season in 4 weeks on September 2 as the take on the Old Dominion Monarchs in Norfolk.
BLACKSBURG, VA
cbs19news

Brent Pry gives his take on Hokies' slow start

BLACKSBURG, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- The Brent Pry era is officially underway in Blacksburg as the Hokies have suited up for fall camp. Already Coach Pry is kicking things into high gear as he noticed a lack of drive and energy on day 1. For practice number 2, it was a different story.
BLACKSBURG, VA
Franklin News Post

Eagles have home scrimmages set before season opener

Franklin County’s varsity football team has a home scrimmage and a home Benefit Game against a pair of former rivals the Eagles played on an annual bases when they competed in the old Group AAA Roanoke Valley District. The Eagles (5-6, 4-1 Blue Ridge District in 2021) take on...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
Franklin News Post

VHSL alignment proposal places Franklin County in Class 5

CHARLOTTESVILLE—A recommended plan by the Virginia High School League’s (VHSL) Alignment Committee has placed Franklin County in Class 5 and in Region D which includes 18 other schools. If approved, the plan would be in effect for the 2023-2024 through 2026-2027 academic years. High School officials said they...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Steppin’ Out, Botetourt County Fair and more news happening today

Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across Southwest Virginia:. Over the Edge with EDCM will host a rappelling event in downtown Roanoke today and tomorrow. All money raised from the event will go directly toward the construction of a medical clinic in the community of Brisas Del Mar. It starts at 9 a.m. at the Higher Education Center at 108 N. Jefferson Street.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Steppin’ Out returns to Blacksburg on Friday

BLACKSBURG, Va. – The town of Blacksburg is gearing up for the 41st annual Steppin’ Out Festival. Visitors will be able to hear a variety of live music from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. “We have three stages with live music and performances,” Downtown...
BLACKSBURG, VA
wallstreetwindow.com

Axton 3rd Annual Heads Of State “SUMMERFEST 2022 CAR AND BIKE SHOW & CRUISE IN” This Saturday Near Martinsville, Virginia

This Saturday, August 6, 2022, the 3rd annual Heads of State “SUMMERFEST 2022 CAR AND BIKE SHOW & CRUISE IN” will be held in Axton, Virginia at the Smith River Sports Complex right outside of Martinsville, Virginia from 1:00 PM – 8:00 PM EST. This event is brought to You By Heads Of State Entertainment, Sponsored by Rucci Forged and Monster Energy Drink. They will be bringing The BIGGEST Event yet to come to Martinsville, Henry County.
AXTON, VA
WDBJ7.com

COVID cases remain high but steady in Roanoke region

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - COVID cases in the Roanoke region are high but holding steady. It’s something Dr. Cynthia Morrow of the Roanoke City Alleghany Health Districts is watching closely, along with Monkeypox and Hepatitis A cases. She addressed all three illnesses during a briefing Tuesday morning. Here’s what...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Heads up: Stormy pattern sets up at times Friday, the weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – We’re tracking a stalled front to our west that, teamed up with our heat and humidity, will lead to the daily chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Any storms that develop will be slow-moving, meaning there’s the chance for localized flash flooding. We start...
wfirnews.com

Fallen tree blamed for motorcyclist’s death on Blue Ridge Parkway

While en route, NPS law enforcement rangers, along with first responders from Reems Creek Fire Department, were advised that CPR was in progress on the single motorcycle operator, William Dashiell, 71 years old, of Indianapolis, Indiana. Dashiell died on scene as a result to his injuries. Witnesses from Dashiell’s riding...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WDBJ7.com

Envigo breeding facility beagles adjusting to new homes in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The first of the rescued beagle puppies at Angels of Assisi have found their forever homes. Angels of Assisi received 64 beagles from an Envigo breeding facility in Cumberland, Virginia last week. So far, ten puppies have gone home with families and several others are in foster homes.
ROANOKE, VA
WVNT-TV

WATCH: Let’sTalk+ Episode 6 from Dolly’s Diner

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Join Logan Ross and Claudia Sessa LIVE from Dolly’s Diner in Princeton for Episode 6 of Let’sTalk+!. This week we will take a look at the Mercer County Fair, happening at PikeView High School this weekend, August 5 and August 6, 2022. We will be joined LIVE by one of the fair organizers, Stephanie Stafford to give us a little more information on what visitors can expect this weekend.
PRINCETON, WV
wfxrtv.com

Drag show changes venues after backlash from Bedford Co. parents

(WFXR) — A self-proclaimed “drag extravaganza” caused controversy in Bedford County before finding a new home in Lynchburg at the Academy Center of the Arts. “A Knight with Kendall,” hosted by Kendall Mullins of Forest, was originally set to take place at Jefferson Forest High School as a fundraiser.
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Whitesnake cancels Elmwood Park concert in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — It was announced on Friday that the Whitesnake concert for next month has been canceled. Officials from the Berglund Center told WFXR News on Friday, Aug. 5 that the Whitesnake canceled their concert at Elmwood Park for health reasons. The concert was scheduled to close...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Montgomery Co. schools looking to fill more than 50 positions

MONTGOMERY CO, Va. – Montgomery County school officials will be recruiting at Steppin’ Out this weekend. They’re still working to fill 56 open positions. Some of those positions include custodians, special education teachers and aides, bus drivers and more. School spokesperson, Brenda Drake, says they’re offering a...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, VA
