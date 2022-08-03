ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Steelers RB Jaylen Warren Taking Full Advantage of Najee Harris Absence

By Stephen Thompson
AllSteelers
AllSteelers
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23PBOF_0h30b7XE00

With playing time open while the Pittsburgh Steelers' starter nurses a foot injury, an undrafted free agent is taking advantage.

LATROBE -- When rookie running back Jaylen Warren met with media for the first time during camp, in the wake of an outstanding practice, his smile beamed across the scrum. An undrafted free agent signing of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Warren has had to spend his first months as a professional buried behind returners Najee Harris, Benny Snell and Anthony McFarland.

Harris hurt his foot in practice at the beginning of the second week, giving the Steelers staff a convenient excuse to wander the depth behind him. Snell, McFarland, Warren and fellow rookie Mateo Durant split carries in team drills in his absence, and Warren took full advantage. Facing a fully-padded defense, he ran with toughness and - most notably - eye popping agility.

"It's just always been my thing, I guess," Warren said "I've never been the fastest. Coming out of high school, I wasn't very highly recruited because my top-end speed wasn't that great. So I guess that's always been one thing to stick with me is my cuts."

But what his coaches were most impressed with was his conditioning. Head coach Mike Tomlin praised Warren's ability to shoulder a heavier practice workload seamlessly. Warren admits he wasn't prepared for that kind of a challenge when he first signed, but under the pressure of coaches and guidance of training staff, he got there.

"When I initially came in, I had conditioning coaches telling me 'You don't run enough' and that was enough for me to say 'Oh, okay maybe I should run more'," Warren said. "So that's what I did when they gave us the month off. I was just running and running to try and get myself conditioned for an opportunity like this."

On tracks, treadmills, roads and hills, Warren got there, whatever it took. Like any other undrafted rookie, Warren has little leeway - his coaches were very straight forward about that fact.

"[They said] they like what they're seeing," Warren said. "They tell me just don't do anything to mess it up. I have a really thin line coming in as an undrafted rookie so I can't really make a lot of mistakes like the starters can. Just got to put my best foot forward every time."

Harris is considered day-to-day with his injury, according to Tomlin, meaning that he could come back at a moment's notice and steal the spotlight back before Warren even has a chance to realize it had shifted to him. To that end, Warren is ready to take on any role that will keep him on the roster.

"It's very important, especially for someone in my position. They really bashed it into my head that I should make Danny [Smith], the special teams coordinator, my best friend. So I just try to get with him as much as I can."

As a former junior college standout turned Power 5 back turned NFL signee, that kind of grit and creativity is built into his DNA. Warren, an easy-going person by nature, said he had to cultivate his personality to the point where it could flip to aggressive and driven by simply stepping back onto the field.

"When I first started playing football and coming out of high school, I always said it was something that I'd have to force out of myself. But at this point, it's something automatic when I first get on the field. It just comes out. I love the competition and the grit and the grind."

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Three Steelers Nearing Return From Injury

Steelers QB Camp Notebook: Mitch Trubisky is Struggling

Steelers GM Addresses Diontae Johnson Hold-In

Steelers Who are Impressing at Training Camp

Steelers Camp Takeaways: Jaylen Warren, Mark Robinson Starting to Impress

Steelers QB Camp Notebook: Kenny Pickett Surpasses Najee Harris

Najee Harris Suffers Lower Leg Injury at Training Camp

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Odell Beckham Jr.’s 8-word message to Dez Bryant advocating for a return to Cowboys

Dez Bryant last played in the NFL during the 2020 season for the Baltimore Ravens. However, it was not a very productive period of time for his career. He is however synonymous with the Dallas Cowboys organization. He spent the first eight years of his career there, making the Pro Bowl three times. Earlier this year in May, Bryant spoke to TMZ and shared his desire to come out of retirement and return to the Cowboys. Then on Monday, he posted a video of himself working out vigorously.
DALLAS, TX
FanSided

Steelers: Mike Tomlin’s quote on Kenny Pickett is alarming

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is looking for one big thing from Kenny Pickett as the rookie quarterback settles into training camp: Playmaking. First and foremost in 2022, the Steelers need to figure out their quarterback situation for this season, whether it’s Mitchell Trubisky, Mason Rudolph or first-round draft pick Kenny Pickett.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Aaron Rodgers Family News

Aaron Rodgers has been estranged from his immediate family for years, dating back to his relationship with Olivia Munn, if not sooner, according to reports. It's unclear what exactly caused the friction between Rodgers and his parents and siblings, though it became a major storyline earlier in his career. Rodgers'...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Latrobe, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tyrann Mathieu News

New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu missed the first week of training camp due to a personal matter. Fortunately for the team, the latest update on his status is very encouraging. According to Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com, Mathieu is at the team's facility this Wednesday. Earlier this week, Saints head...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Baker Mayfield's Wife Makes Opinion On Cleveland Very Clear

Baker Mayfield didn't exactly experience a clean breakup with the Cleveland Browns organization. Just days before the Browns acquired Deshaun Watson in a blockbuster trade, the longtime franchise starter requested a trade away from the team that drafted him with a No. 1 overall pick back in 2018. Mayfield's wife,...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Najee Harris
The Spun

Look: 'Motherf----r' Quarterback Tom Brady Referenced Identified

Just last summer, on an episode of “The Shop” on HBO, Tom Brady made headlines when he called out an NFL team. The seven-time Super Bowl champion couldn't believe that team was sticking with an unnamed quarterback when he was still a free agent and determining his future. “One of the teams, they weren’t interested at the very end. I was thinking, ‘You’re sticking with that motherf–ker?'” Brady said.
NFL
Yardbarker

The Cowboys Are Setting Up Dak Prescott To Fail

The Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott come into the 2022 with some pressure on them to win the NFC East again. However, that pressure might crack their star quarterback as they are setting him up to fail. While Dak has done well during the regular season, it’s the postseason where...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl#American Football#The Pittsburgh Steelers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Skip Bayless Reacts To Cowboys' Big Free Agent Signing

On Wednesday, the Dallas Cowboys signed veteran linebacker Anthony Barr to a one-year deal. Barr, a former first-round pick for the Minnesota Vikings, had 72 total tackles, five passes defended and three interceptions during the 2021 season. Fox Sports personality Skip Bayless, who happens to be a fan of the...
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Tyrann Mathieu gets major update after missing time with Saints for personal reasons

Tyrann Mathieu is back with the New Orleans Saints after missing the first portion of training camp, per Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com. Mathieu did not attend the first week of training camp due to personal reasons. It was unclear how much time he would end up missing. However, Mathieu is officially back with the team. […] The post Tyrann Mathieu gets major update after missing time with Saints for personal reasons appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
AllSteelers

AllSteelers

Pittsburgh, PA
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

AllSteelers is a FanNation channel covering the Pittsburgh Steelers

 https://www.si.com/nfl/steelers

Comments / 0

Community Policy