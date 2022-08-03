Read on connecticut.news12.com
Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the borderT. WareTexas State
Mayor Says This is Despicable What We’re Witnessing in TexasTom HandyTexas State
McDonald's Employee Shot in the Face Over Cold FriesBriana BelcherBrooklyn, NY
Additional Pandemic Food Assistance BenefitsMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffThe New York ExclusiveStony Brook, NY
Rockland nursery must adjust to the heat
One Rockland businesses has to adjust how it operates when temperatures get as high as today's.
Thousands of spotted lanternflies seen Tuesday at the Jersey Shore
News 12 New Jersey's Tony Caputo saw thousands of spotted lanternflies Tuesday in Belmar. Have you seen them at the Jersey Shore?
Overnight fire destroys large home in Morristown
An overnight fire has destroyed a home in Morristown.
Fire officials: 1 person dead in fire at Monroe home
Fire officials say they received a call around 9 a.m. about smoke coming out of the windows and roof of the home.
News 12
Barry Manilow performs in Newark; donates $10K to East Side HS music program
A musical icon brought his hits to New Jersey, as well as a donation for a local high school. Barry Manilow performed at the Prudential Center in Newark on Friday. He also donated $10,000 to the music department at Newark’s East Side High School. Half of the funds will go to music teacher Thaddeus Expose as part of a prize, while the rest will be used to purchase musical instruments.
ALERT CENTER: Man charged, extradited to New York in fatal North Bellport drive-by shooting
Police say Shati Smith was arrested in the murder of Lee Houpe, who was killed outside his residence on Post Avenue in North Bellport on June 15, 2022.
‘This is a critical choke point for the whole coastline’: Construction underway on Raritan River train bridge
A project to replace a rail bridge that is more than a century old in Middlesex County is moving forward.
Cleanup underway after gas main struck in Mohegan Lake
News 12 was told a contractor hit a gas line in the parking lot of Sunmark Credit Union.
Newburgh family struggles with rat infestation in apartment
The city of Newburgh and a housing agency say they’re trying to figure out what’s causing a sudden infestation of giant rats at an apartment building in the city.
Police: Arrest made in Peekskill shooting Friday night
Peekskill police say a 17-year-old has been arrested in connection to Friday night’s shooting on Main Street.
Officials: Firefighter injured battling blaze at Stamford multi-family home
A firefighter was injured while battling a two-alarm blaze this morning at a multi-family home in Stamford, officials say.
Police: MTA bus crash in the Bronx leaves driver critical, 12 passengers injured
A Metropolitan Transportation Authority bus crashed into a pole Thursday morning in the Bronx, sending 13 people to the hospital, according to the NYPD.
Police in Orange seek suspects in violent carjacking
Police in Orange are investigating a violent carjacking.
Silver Alert issued for 15-year-old mom and 5-month-old baby missing in Bridgeport for over a week
A Silver Alert has been issued for a 15-year-old Bridgeport mom and her 5-month-old baby who have been missing for over a week, police say.
Gov. Hochul announces over 20 investigations into illegal guns in New York state
Hochul said a monthslong investigation led to police apprehending 30 ghost guns, with multiple arrests made.
News 12
Rattled: Police ticket Orange County man for killing rattlesnake
An Orange County man was ticketed for killing a rattlesnake, according to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. Police say they received a tip from the Woodbury Police Department about a rattlesnake found dead in a driveway in July. The snake had its head cut off and its rattle missing.
Officials: Sirius XM DJ, USPS mail carrier arrested on LI for narcotics trafficking
Officials announced the arrest of Lance Holmes, also known as DJ Love Dinero, and mail carrier Adrianna Lewis, who is accused of making deliveries of drugs on her postal route in Hempstead.
Police: Arrest made in Friday shooting of women in car
The Peekskill Police Department has released new details about two recent shootings.
Police: 3 arrested for stealing water from Woodbury fire hydrant
There is a total ban on outdoor water use in Woodbury because of drought conditions.
Police: Multiple people injured after BB gun shootings within the last 24 hours in NYC
Police are now investigating two separate incidents involving BB guns as multiple people, including two young girls, were injured within the last 24 hours.
