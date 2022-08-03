Headlines: Another Monkeypox case, Castro-Huerta custody & Back to School Tax Holiday

Read on www.kosu.org
kosu.org
'Will you accept me as I am?': Tulsa teens discuss race, gender and interacting with peers at school
StateImpact is on a listening tour with Oklahoma’s youth. And we’ve brought along our microphones. StateImpact’s Robby Korth and KOSU’s Kateleigh Mills talked to a couple of Tulsa high school students about race, gender and how they interact with their peers at school. Dykota Williamson and...
kosu.org
Oklahoma Pardon And Parole Board recommends clemency for James Coddington
The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board voted 3-2 on Wednesday to recommend clemency to death row inmate James Coddington. The board's clemency recommendation is for life without the possibility of parole. Richard Smothermon, Larry Morris and Edward Konieczny all voted for the recommendation, while Scott Williams and Cathy Stocker voted...
kosu.org
Kansans vote to keep abortion legal in the state, reject constitutional amendment
The first major abortion-related ballot initiative since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade has failed in Kansas. The amendment would have greatly tightened abortion laws in the state. Danielle Kurtzleben is a political correspondent assigned to NPR's Washington Desk. She appears on NPR shows, writes for the web, and...
