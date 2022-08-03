ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poughkeepsie, NY

Celebrate National Night Out in the Hudson Valley

By Robyn Taylor
 2 days ago
94.3 Lite FM

Haviland Middle School is Giving Hyde Park Something to Cheer About

The last couple of years have been quite difficult in regards to extracurricular activities for students. Though sports seasons have been coming back, the pandemic has left a lasting impression; one that will take years to recover from to help rebuild programs. One program in particular is trying to engage the Hyde Park community to help rebuild awareness and raise money for their sport.
HYDE PARK, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

RiverFest returns to Poughkeepsie this weekend

POUGHKEEPSIE – The RiverFest celebration at Waryas Park returns to Poughkeepsie starting today (Friday) and lasts all weekend. Poughkeepsie businessman Los Wood revived the festival in 2021 after the city had gone 15 years without a summer celebration. RiverFest brings carnival rides, food vendors, several musical performances of many...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Hudson Valley’s Favorite Summer Staycation Spots and Activities

We've got some popular Hudson Valley staycation spots for when you're on a tight budget. When you wanna do some traveling, but your wallet tells you otherwise, a staycation is always a popular alternative. A staycation or holistay, is a period in which an individual or family stays home and participates in leisure activities within a day's distance from home, not requiring overnight accommodations. Perhaps a backyard pool, a visit to local parks and museums, or attending local festivals and amusement parks.
HUDSON, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Watch Out: Another Scam Hits Newburgh, NY

In the second time in as many months, residents in Newburgh, NY are reporting a scam targeting homeowners. The detailed deception aims to siphon money away from Facebook users that use a very popular community feature. Local Scams in Newburgh, NY. Back in July, several citizens took to Nextdoor to...
NEWBURGH, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Kingston’s Midtown Linear Park opens

KINGSTON -The Midtown Linear Park project in Kingston is now open to the public. The park is part of the Kingston Greenline and runs from Cornell Street through Midtown to Westbrook Lane. The park provides non-motorized transportation between Midtown Kingston and the Kingston Plaza, home of the city’s only major...
KINGSTON, NY
101.5 WPDH

The Rodeo Is Coming to Dutchess County!

Have you ever been to a real live rodeo? I’ve been to a lot of different things… plenty of concerts, races, ball games, but I’ve never been to a rodeo in person. I’ve watched them on television, but from what I’ve heard, there is nothing like the excitement of being at a live rodeo. The thing is, there aren’t a lot of rodeos happening here in the Hudson valley. But that’s about to change.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Huge Car Show this Weekend in Orange County

Growing up in the Hudson Valley in the 1970s, I knew a lot of guys that we called motorheads. It wasn’t a bad thing, it was just a thing. These guys were really into their cars, and some of those cars were beautiful. I can still remember this one guy, whose name and face I’ve forgotten, but I do remember he had a 1972 black Chevy Nova that he was always washing and polishing. Funny how I can remember the car more than the person. Anyway, if you’re a car enthusiast, here’s something you should know about.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Catskill Mountain Railroad twilight train rides into the past

The Catskill Mountain Railroad will host a twilight train ride on Saturday, August 6 at 7:30 p.m. As dusk turns into night, enjoy a train ride as you watch the moonlit sky full of stars with live onboard music by Earl Pardini and the Slide Mountain String Band. Ride across the Esopus Creek on the restored C9 Bridge and go through the Hurley Flats, climbing Hurley Mountain before returning to Kingston.
KINGSTON, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Bikers Love the Law That All New Paltz Businesses Must Follow

Did you know that the Town of New Paltz has a law that makes all businesses cater to bikers?. The Town of New Paltz is one of the crown jewels of the Hudson Valley. This cool college town seems to have it all; award-winning restaurants, unique specialty shops, a bustling nightlife scene and close proximity to some of the most beautiful hiking trails in the state.
NEW PALTZ, NY
