Read on www.mypanhandle.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kid Rock: Bad Reputation Tour is coming to Cincinnati, OH. August 17, 2022J Ledford MoneyCincinnati, OH
This Abandoned Railroad Trail is One of The Most Unique Hikes in OhioTravel Maven
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
Costco plans to close another store location in Ohio this fallKristen WaltersSpringdale, OH
New stores announced for Premium Outlets in OhioKristen WaltersOhio State
Related
Gerrit Cole gets merciless treatment from Yankees fans during embarrassingly historic inning vs Mariners
The New York Yankees are now on a two-game losing skid after falling prey to the Seattle Mariners again at home in a 7-3 loss to Luis Castillo and company Tuesday. The also meant that the Mariners won that three-game series at the Bronx, two games to one. But the Yankees will be fine. They are still heads and shoulders above the rest of the competition in the American League East division standings, though they would love to see Gerrit Cole return soon to his usual solid form.
Yankees vs. Cardinals Prediction and Odds for Friday, August 5 (Yankees' Lineup Ready to Explode)
The St. Louis Cardinals are riding high after a four-game win streak propelled them to a tie for first in the NL Central. Their pitching staff allowed just five runs total over the four wins, though Dakota Hudson faces a brutal matchup against the New York Yankees vaunted lineup today.
Yankees Claim Reliever From Rays, Bolster Bullpen Depth After Deadline
New York claimed this right-hander from the Rays on Friday, adding another experienced arm to their roster in Triple-A
FOX Sports
Hits by Siri, Peralta lift Rays to 3-2 win over Blue Jays
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Hits by newly acquired Jose Siri and David Peralta produced the winning run for the Tampa Bay Rays in a 3-2 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday. Siri led off the Tampa Bay sixth with a single off Adam Cimber (8-4). He...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX Sports
Nationals take on the Phillies after Vargas' 4-hit game
Washington Nationals (36-70, fifth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (56-48, third in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Paolo Espino (0-3, 3.78 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 50 strikeouts); Phillies: Noah Syndergaard (5-8, 3.83 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 64 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -236, Nationals +195; over/under is 9 runs.
Yardbarker
Yankees steal bullpen arm from the Tampa Bay Rays via waivers
The New York Yankees were looking for a bit of bullpen support, especially with Miguel Castro still on the 60-day injured list. It is also possible they utilize Clarke Schmidt in the coming days as a potential spot starter; added depth to help smooth things over couldn’t hurt. In...
Vogelbach's slam, Alonso's HR send Mets past Nationals 9-5
WASHINGTON (AP) — Daniel Vogelbach hit a grand slam and Pete Alonso connected for his 28th homer, helping the New York Mets beat the Washington Nationals 9-5 on Wednesday. New York won for the eighth time in nine games and opened a 3½-game lead over second-place Atlanta in the NL East. The teams begin a four-day, five-game series Thursday in New York. “They’re a really good team and they’re playing good baseball, but we’re a really good team and we’re playing good baseball,” Vogelbach said. “I just think you take it as you’re playing another game and you’re playing another series.” Chris Bassitt (8-7) pitched seven shutout innings for New York, which finished with 14 hits.
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees prospects: Renegades stage furious late comeback
Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: W, 7-4 vs. Buffalo Bisons. Richard Rodríguez 2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 3 K (loss) Double-A Somerset Patriots: Suspended vs. Binghamton Rumble Ponies, to be completed today. High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: W, 11-7 at Jersey Shore BlueClaws. SS Trey Sweeney 0-4, 2 BB,...
MLB・
RELATED PEOPLE
DeJong lifts Cardinals over Yanks 4-3 in Carpenter's return
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Paul DeJong hit a two-run double with two outs in the eighth inning, lifting the Cardinals over the New York Yankees 4-3 Friday night in Matt Carpenter’s return to St. Louis. Carpenter drew a standing ovation in his first visit back to the city where he played 11 seasons, then had two hits. Aaron Judge and Josh Donaldson also had two hits each for the Yankees, and Donaldson drove in two while New York built a 3-2 lead. “A lot of emotions,” Carpenter said. “I spent a lot of time here. I have a lot of great memories here. It was definitely a special moment.” The Cardinals erased the deficit in the eighth. Nolan Arenado hit a one-out single, and Tyler O’Nell worked a two-out walk on a full count.
Braves Crush Phillies Bullpen
The Atlanta Braves annihilated the Philadelphia Phillies bullpen in Atlanta in a crushing 13-1 defeat.
Comments / 0