Holiday, FL

Man crossing US-19 in a wheelchair struck and killed in crash

iontb.com
 2 days ago
Don Woods
2d ago

this story is misleading the car rolls around weaving in and out of traffic panhandling for money I've almost hit him there are several in that area ..my feelings are it is law enforcement fault for allowing these people to walk through traffic begging for money I see it every day there and the cops allow it to happen..start policing that area and keep them out of the road way....still sad though.

Longboat Observer

Three sent to hospital after early morning Sarasota crash on Interstate 75

A crash between a tractor-trailer and a sedan on Interstate 75 near Bee Ridge Road sent three people to the hospital with serious injuries, according to a Florida Highway Patrol account of the 4:55 a.m. incident. Without identifying victims by name, the FHP reported a 21-year-old man from Wisconsin received...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Three injured in crash on I-75 at Bee Ridge Road

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Three people were seriously injured Friday morning when their sedan was rear-ended by a semitrailer on I-75, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Investigators say the semi was traveling south on Interstate 75 in the center lane at about 5 a.m. A BMW sedan was also in the same lane, traveling at a slower speed.
WESLEY CHAPEL, FL
#Traffic Accident#Dodge Durango
pasconewsonline.com

PINELLAS NEWS: Hudson man dies after crashing motorcycle into car

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — A 21-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a high-speed crash Wednesday night in Palm Harbor. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 8:45 p.m. on US-19 and Pine Ridge Way West. Troopers say the 21-year-old Hudson man was riding his motorcycle northbound on US-19 "at a high rate of speed" when he crashed into the car in front of him. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.
PALM HARBOR, FL
hernandosun.com

HCSO seeks driver in road range incident

An apparent incident of road rage left a driver and a passenger injured after another driver shot into their vehicle. Now investigators from the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) are asking the public to help them identify the shooter. According to HCSO Public Relations Manager Denise Moloney, around 9:30...
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Tampa police searching for person accused of stealing car with baby inside

TAMPA, Fla — Police in Tampa said a young woman drove off in a stolen car with an 11-month-old baby inside of it Friday afternoon. It happened around 4 p.m. by Siesta Court and N. Armenia Avenue. Police found a 2011 black Kia Optima about a mile away near N. Jamaican Street and W. Wilder Avenue with the infant still inside. The baby appeared hot but in good shape, a spokesperson for Tampa Police Department reports.
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Clearwater man accused of threatening people with rifle over parking dispute arrested

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Clearwater police have arrested a man they say threatened another person and his daughter with an assault rifle during an argument about parking. Detectives with the police department arrested 44-year-old David Berry in the aftermath of what went down last month. Chief Dan Slaughter reportedly called the family of the people involved Friday evening to let them know Berry was arrested.
CLEARWATER, FL

