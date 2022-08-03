HURON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Lady A has canceled the remainder of their 2022 Request Line Tour, postponing all their performances until 2023. The 2022 South Dakota State Fair runs from Sep. 1, through Monday, Sep. 5. Lady A was scheduled to perform on Sep. 4, but the tour has now been postponed until next year. Representatives of the SD State Fair say all ticket holders should keep their tickets and wait for new announcements coming soon.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO