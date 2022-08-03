Governor Kristi Noem – Cautiously optimistic: South Dakota’s finances and the future

Read on more955.com
KELOLAND TV
Noem chose DC campaign trip over WGA meeting
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The Noem administration sent one person to Idaho last week for the annual summer meeting of the Western Governors Association. Meanwhile Governor Kristi Noem spent those same days in Washington, D.C., speaking to conservative audiences as a possible Republican candidate for U.S. president or vice president and holding book-signings for her new political memoir.
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem Endorses Gordon Reelection
South Dakota Republican Gov. Kristi Noem on Thursday endorsed Wyoming Republican Gov. Mark Gordon in his campaign to win the GOP party nomination in the Aug. 16 primary, according to a prepared statement. “Over the last few years, it has become more obvious than ever that leadership has consequences," Noem...
South Dakota residents have until Aug. 15 to comment on abortion ballot question
(The Center Square) - Acting South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo said Friday residents have until Aug. 15 to comment on a proposed constitutional amendment regulating abortion. The amendment could go before voters on the 2024 ballot, according to a news release from Vargo. The amendment sent to Secretary of...
South Dakota ethics board pushes ahead in Noem investigation
A South Dakota government ethics board on Wednesday pressed forward in its investigation of two complaints against Gov. Kristi Noem.
oilcity.news
South Dakota governor Noem endorses Mark Gordon’s reelection bid in Wyoming primary
CASPER, Wyo. — Governor Mark Gordon’s reelection bid has received an endorsement from South Dakota governor Kristi Noem. Noem’s statement says that Wyoming has “a solid leader at the helm.” Noem says Republican states are “outperforming Democrat states in economic recovery and opportunity. In Wyoming, that is thanks to Mark’s leadership.”
sdstandardnow.com
Jamie Smith is affable enough and makes a good point about being a full-time governor. Now it’s time to preview policies.
I met Democratic gubernatorial candidate Jaimie Smith Wedneday in Rapid City and was immediately impressed by how well and how quickly he made people feel comfortable. He’s affable, casual and easy to approach. He’s a mensch, which many German-rooted South Dakotans know to mean a person of integrity and honor, a “people-person” to the nth degree.
kbhbradio.com
Democratic Gov Candidate Jamie Smith makes stop in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Jamie Smith, who is challenging incumbent Kristi Noem and Libertarian Tracey Quint for Governor, stopped in Rapid City for a meet and greet at the old Storybook Island Shelter on Canyon Lake Drive last night. Smith was asked what he feels makes Governor Noem vulnerable...
740thefan.com
President Biden okays disaster assistance for South Dakota
WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden has granted South Dakota’s request for a presidential disaster declaration to aid the recovery from June storms that included tornadoes and strong winds. Gov. Kristi Noem requested the declaration. It allows the Federal Emergency Management Agency to assist in recovery efforts in six...
Group Raising Awareness of Human Trafficking at South Dakota’s Sturgis Rally
With the annual Sturgis Rally ready to kick off in the Black Hills of South Dakota, the Native American advocacy organization Native Hope is raising awareness of human trafficking at the rally, especially among Native women. “Human trafficking of young Native American girls is a real issue here in South...
dakotanewsnow.com
SD State returned millions to residents, see if you have unclaimed money
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - More South Dakotans are taking advantage of the state’s unclaimed property website. The state treasurer’s office said they returned over $18 million in unclaimed property during the 2022 fiscal year. How it works. If a business cannot find the person they...
Black Hills Pioneer
Noem joins Sturgis Buffalo Chip’s Legends Ride
STURGIS — Gov. Kristi Noem joins the long list of celebrity guests attending the 2022 Sturgis Buffalo Chip’s Legends Ride Monday during the 82nd Sturgis Rally. “It is an honor to have South Dakota’s Governor, Kristi Noem, again join us on the Legends Ride,” said Rod Woodruff, president of the Sturgis Buffalo Chip. “Not many governors are willing and able to hop on a motorcycle and lead a charity ride to help raise money for worthy causes. We are blessed to have one who cares about motorcyclists and the freedoms we enjoy. We are very proud of Governor Kristi Noem.”
farmforum.net
Landowners in 7 more South Dakota counties file complaints against Summit Carbon Solutions
A back-and-forth exchange of court filings between Summit Carbon Solutions and South Dakota landowners seems to be in high gear. Landowners in eight counties have now filed against the Iowa-based carbon dioxide pipeline company. They're represented by Brian Jorde, an attorney with Domina Law Group in Omaha, Neb. A group...
KELOLAND TV
COVID-19 in South Dakota: Active cases, hospitalizations both up
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 death toll has gone up by seven in South Dakota from the previous week. According to Wednesday’s update to the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard, 2,963 people have died during the pandemic, up from 2,956 the previous week. New deaths include six women and one man in the following age ranges: 70-79 (1); 80+ (6). New deaths were reported in each of the following counties: Beadle, Brookings, Clay, Hughes (2), Sanborn and Tripp Counties.
kotatv.com
South Dakota COVID-19 update: Seven dead, high-spread, hospitalizations up
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 update, seven people have died since last week, and active cases and hospitalizations are on the rise. Health officials are urging people to start wearing masks again as more than half of the U.S....
Grasshoppers take over South Dakota corn field
As farmers hope for rain, there is another threat they may be dealing with. At first glance it might look like hail damage, but it's actually from grasshoppers.
KELOLAND TV
Biden grants disaster declaration for South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In a Tuesday news release, Governor Kristi Noem announced that President Biden has granted a request for a Presidential Disaster Declaration to allow the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to assist in the recovery from a series of June storms. From June 11-14, 2022,...
truedakotan.com
South Dakota 24/7 alcohol-testing program could go national
A zero-tolerance testing approach to reducing drunken driving and other alcohol-related crimes that started in South Dakota could broaden its reach nationally, despite concerns from critics that it restricts the constitutional rights of some participants. The 24/7 Sobriety program, pioneered by former South Dakota Attorney General Larry Long, requires offenders to submit to twice-a-day…
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakota Penitentiary inmate letters reveal despair, call for change
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Our Dakota News Now I-team continues to hear from Correctional officers, inmates, and their families regarding the lack of staffing at the South Dakota State Penitentiary. No one is expecting a posh experience while behind bars. However, the claim is basic human dignity...
more955.com
Mel’s Musings – I told you so…..
One of the few things I miss about not being in politics anymore is the “I told you so” moments. One of my favorites, from my legislative days, was the bonding of the tobacco settlement payments from a class action suit against the tobacco companies. South Dakota was supposed to get something like $700 million and Governor Janklow sold our stake to the bonding companies for something like $250 million. (It’s been thirty years or more, so my numbers are approximate not Gospel.)
KELOLAND TV
GALLERY: KELOLAND Investigates MMIP in South Dakota
LAKOTA NATION, S.D. (KELO) — Indigenous people in South Dakota, and across the country, experience disproportionate rates of violence, murder and go missing at higher rates. The issue, known as Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons (MMIP), has grown into an epidemic leaving families and communities with few resources or answers.
