Mel’s Musings – I told you so…..
One of the few things I miss about not being in politics anymore is the “I told you so” moments. One of my favorites, from my legislative days, was the bonding of the tobacco settlement payments from a class action suit against the tobacco companies. South Dakota was supposed to get something like $700 million and Governor Janklow sold our stake to the bonding companies for something like $250 million. (It’s been thirty years or more, so my numbers are approximate not Gospel.)
“MASON” THE CAT! (BEADLE COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY IN HURON)
Mason was picked up as a stray and is ready for a new family. He is a neutered male Long haired cat who likes attention. Mason is very sweet and loves to play. He really loves people and is very active. To set up a time to meet Mason, please call the shelter directly at 605-352-8955. You can also check out our website at www.dakotacritters.petfinder.com.
Arizona couple sentenced to prison after using RV as drug facility at Mitchell campground
An Arizona couple was sentenced to nearly four years in prison on Tuesday for using an RV as a drug facility at a Mitchell campground. 37-year old Jamie Bosone and 38-year old Daniel Smythe were arrested in April after police were summoned to Betts Campground following a report of an elderly woman being thrown out of an RV during harsh weather conditions. Police found fentanyl, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia on Smythe and in the RV. The elderly lady who had been thrown out of the RV was Bosone’s mother, and the couple was also traveling with a 4-year old child. In exchange for guilty pleas to the charges of possession of a controlled substance and keeping a place for use or sale of a controlled substance, multiple other charges were dropped. In sentencing Smythe, Judge Chris Giles noted that the child had been constantly exposed to rampant drug activity. When sentencing Bosone, Giles stated that her lack of compassion for her own mother was concerning. The child has since been placed in the state’s foster care system.
“TOMMY TWO TONE THE CAT”! (BEADLE COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY IN HURON)
Tommy Two Tone came in as a stray and is ready for a new home. He is an adult neutered male cat who likes everyone he meets. Tommy is very playful and good with other cats. To set up a time to meet Tommy Two Tone, please call the shelter directly at 605-352-8955. You can also check out our website at www.dakotacritters.petfinder.com.
“WINNY” THE KITTEN”! (BEADLE COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY IN HURON)
Winny was found in a window well and is now ready for a new home. She is around 8 weeks old and is a sweet female. Winny loves attention and is very playful. To set up a time to meet Winny, please call the shelter directly at 605-352-8955. You can also check out our website at www.dakotacritters.petfinder.com.
“HUNTER THE CAT”! (BEADLE COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY IN HURON)
Hunter was abandoned by his owner and is ready for a new home. He is an adult neutered male cat who loves attention. Hunter is playful and loves cat toys. To set up a time to meet Hunter, please call the shelter directly at 605-352-8955. You can also check out our website at www.dakotacritters.petfinder.com.
“BELLA THE DOG”! (BEADLE COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY IN HURON)
My family moved and can’t keep me. I’m a Shiba Inu/American Eskimo mix breed who is full grown. My name is Bella and I hate to be left alone! I am housebroken and great with my family. I can be very protective and jealous of other animals so to be in a one pet family would be best. I am very active and will need lots of exercise. To set up a time to meet Bella, please call the shelter directly at 605-352-8955. You can also check out our website at www.dakotacritters.petfinder.com.
Mitchell Radio Group Means Business 2 – Jen from Board and Brush
Mitchell Radio Group GM Chris Hilson talks with area businesspeople. In this episode, he talks with Jen from Board and Brush in downtown Mitchell.
