Record High Temperatures for the Hudson Valley This Week!

Catskills Compound Hits the Market for the First Time in Close to 200 Years, Asking $14.8 Million
A 200-acre estate along a famous fly-fishing stretch of the Delaware River in upstate New York hit the market Thursday for $14.8 million. A 200-acre estate along a famous fly-fishing stretch of the Delaware River in upstate New York hit the market Thursday for $14.8 million. Located in the hamlet...
WANTED: 6′ 7″ 300LB Man Accused of Grisly Murder in Upstate NY
Police say he killed a woman in Plattsburgh weeks ago and has been on the run ever since. The last time anyone saw him was over one week ago - heading possibly to Mexico. A 6' 7", 300-pound behemoth of a man, accused of murder in Upstate New York, has been on the run for weeks ever since police anointed him as the prime suspect in a stabbing murder back on July 14th.
DNA Test Confirms Wolf Was Killed in Upstate New York
A wild canine that was shot by a hunter in Upstate New York last winter has been confirmed to be a gray wolf after a DNA test. The male wolf weighed 85 pounds and was shot near Albany, according to Connecticut’s WTNH-TV8. The test found that the animal had...
