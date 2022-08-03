Local scholarship program shows students 'We Believe in Your Child Too'

Read on www.wavy.com
Related
Child prodigy is accepted to medical school programme one year after graduating high school
A thirteen-year-old child prodigy has been accepted into medical school just a year after graduating high school. Alena Analeigh became the youngest African American to be admitted into med school after she received an early acceptance letter from the University of Alabama's Heersink School of Medicine in May. Although she won’t beging classes until Fall 2024, Alena has plenty of things on her plate at the moment. She is currently enrolled in double undergraduate biological science programs at Arizona State University and Oakwood University.The teenager’s accomplishments don’t stop there. Right after graduating college last year, Alena became Nasa’s youngest...
Poll Shows Not All Students & Teachers Are Eager to Go Back to In-Person School
As the 2021-22 school year came to a close, schools in many parts of the country seemed to have finally reached some semblance of pre-pandemic normalcy. But new data reveals a disconnect between the learning schools offered and the views of many teachers and students on what would be best for them. According to an […]
Daily Beast
Teachers Who Survived Uvalde Massacre Forced to Ask for Help to Buy School Supplies
One teacher climbed out a window to escape the gunman. Another is still nursing bullet wounds. Many of them have since been told they’d find it too disturbing to even go back inside to fetch their belongings. But after surviving the horrific mass shooting in May that killed 21...
Why your child’s school really wants you to apply for free lunch
Add one more thing to your to-do list before school starts: an application for free and reduced-price lunch. This year, school district leaders are renewing the push reminding parents to fill out this form. For the past two years, students could get school meals for free whether their parents filled out the form or not — but that won’t be the case this fall.
IN THIS ARTICLE
State's Teachers Alarmed Over Non-Certified Educators Entering Classroom
"They don't know what's going to hit them in the face when they enter the classroom in the next week to two weeks," retired teacher Nancy Yaffe told KFOR News.
Christian school suing Biden administration for threatening to pull school lunches from low-income students
A Christian grade school in Tampa, Florida is suing the Biden administration and Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried for threatening to pull school lunches for low-income students because of its religious affiliation, which does not agree with changes the administration made to Title IX. All 56 students enrolled in Grant...
Most Students Who Left College During COVID Want to Return — But Many Can’t
Sign up here for The 74’s daily newsletter. Donate here to support The 74's independent journalism. Enrollment in colleges and universities continued its steep plunge this spring, down 4.7% from a year ago. The nation’s higher education drop is worsening — but not for the reasons you might think.
The U.S. Department of Education Cancels Student Loan Debt For Beauty School Students in California
If you're a past student at a California-based beauty school that defrauded you, you're in luck. The U.S. Department of Education (ED) cancels loan debt for 28,000 students of Marinello Schools of Beauty, a defunct for-profit college, says an April 28 press release. According to the ED, it will cancel the debt via its borrower defense program.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Teacher shortages straining school districts nationwide
This fall will mark the third year that students have returned to the classroom after COVID-19 flipped the world on its head. However, across the nation, school districts are struggling to find the most important commodity, teachers.
Morning Sun
Mt. Pleasant schools encourage student athletics through reducing participation fees
To support families and encourage more participation, Mt. Pleasant Public Schools (MPPS) is reducing or eliminating some of the fees it charges students to participate in athletics. MPPS will not charge a fee for middle school students to participate in district-funded sports for the 2022-2023 school year, and the district...
After Millions in Relief Funds, Why Won’t Schools Do More to Find Lost Students?
Mike Antonucci’s Union Report appears most Wednesdays; see the full archive. We have seen a lot of alarming headlines recently in the realm of public education, but people are finally paying attention to something that is a real problem: an awful lot of kids are missing school. Over at The Grade, Alexander Russo declared it […]
Washington Examiner
'Wokeness' overtakes 'three R's' in college teacher training
A national effort to elevate racial, sexual, and financial diversity in how colleges educate future teachers has taken root, leading to concerns that teachers are taking their “indoctrination” into classrooms of children as young as 5, according a search of university websites and a groundbreaking new study. A...
From preschool teachers to professors: A breakdown of teacher salaries.
Salaries vary based on teaching area, but school teachers' median wage salary is about $61,500 a year. College professors make just under $80,000.
NFL・
HuffPost
How To Help 15 Middle School Teachers: Shop Their Amazon Wish Lists
The nonprofit Adopt a Classroom surveyed 5400 teachers about the 2020-2021 school year, and those teachers spent an average of $750 out of pocket on school supplies. That’s the highest amount ever. 30% of teachers spent $1000 or more. According to the National Center for Education Statistics, 94% of...
More investment in literacy skills is needed if NZ is serious about ending persistent disparities for Pasifika students
Low English literacy rates in Pasifika students are a key predictor of exclusion from school, an analysis of ten years of data has found. Our study analysed a cohort of over 43,000 students from their first day of school in 2008 to the end of their compulsory schooling in 2018. We found 9% of Pākehā were excluded at some point during their compulsory schooling compared with 21% of Pasifika students. Pasifika students who were identified as having English literacy difficulties, and who subsequently received English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) support, were 35% more likely to be...
Comments / 0